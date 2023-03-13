Setting up a medical clinic in India can be a daunting task. Not only do you need a solid business plan that covers most contingencies, but also the financial backing to see your clinic through the initial years when you’re still establishing yourself and building your reputation.

However, once you’ve overcome these initial hurdles, running your own clinic can be an immensely rewarding experience. Gone is the revolving door approach taken by large hospitals where you see patients for mere minutes, and then (for the most part) never again. Clinics give you the freedom to practice medicine at a pace that is better for your patients, and for your own practice. You get to know your patients, you get to help them through health challenges both big and small, and in many ways, you get to be a part of their extended families.

And in so doing, you begin to see the gaps in your equipment that are holding back your practice from doing more for your patients.

Medical Equipment: The Basics

For most medical clinics, the basics involve diagnostic equipment like a blood pressure monitor, thermometers, blood test kits, a pulse oximeter, stethoscopes, ophthalmoscopes, otoscopes, eye charts, and a reflex hammer. The next layer involves procedural equipment. And also there are consumables like adhesive bandages, antiseptic wipes, cotton wool pads and swabs, gauze, hypodermic needles, paper towels, tissues, and tweezers. Alongside these come PPE kits, gloves, face masks, and other single-use protective equipment.

Of course, all of these need to be stored appropriately, and when the time comes, disposed of properly – clearly marked cabinets and shelving are a must, as are proper disposable systems throughout your office: bins, sharps containers, and safe chemical disposal are a must-have for staff and patient safety.

Patient comfort is also paramount. Depending on the size of your clinic, your waiting area must be well planned with comfortable furniture, easy access for wheelchair patients, a spare wheelchair for patients who may need sudden assistance, and a water cooler so everyone can stay hydrated.

Going Above and Beyond

While the average family doctor can get by with basic equipment, it’s always a good idea to be prepared for emergencies when they arise and to create an expanded set of offerings as your practice expands.

Recovery Room(s)

Be it an 80-year-old who has had a bad fall, or a young child who needs stitches, a recovery room gives your patients both the space and the privacy to emerge stronger from their physical trauma. During flu and bug season, this room comes in handy when people need to take IV medications. Dehydration is a regular phenomenon, particularly with elders who take diuretic medications and/or live alone. A basic recovery room needs an adjustable gurney or bed, an IV pole, and monitoring equipment as needed.

Handling Common Emergencies: ECG and AED Units and Nebulizers

While you don’t expect to diagnose cardiac issues, you may still need to rule them out in your diagnoses of other ailments. Having an ECG (Electrocardiogram) unit at hand helps you make a comprehensive diagnosis, and helps your patients decide whether specialist care is needed. An AED (Automated External Defibrillator) unit is a piece of life-saving equipment that can prove extremely handy both at your clinic and in case of home visits (as it is portable!). Nebulisers too are a must-have for anyone whose practice involves young children and elderly people.

Value Addition Through Specialized Equipment

An ultrasound machine, an x-ray machine, a spirometer for monitoring lung capacity, and a foetal monitoring machine can equip you to perform not just diagnostic tests, but also wellness checks for the whole family.

Tackling the Funding Challenge

While the temptation to fund your growth through income is high, the delay this stratagem will cause is likely to slow you down tremendously. A slow-growth business generally also has trouble holding on to strong talent, and this applies to the medical profession as well.

Particularly when it comes to medicine, word of mouth is the best (and most reliable) way to grow your business. So, waiting for income from your patients to fund your growth is a little like putting the cart before the horse. Fortunately, Professional Loan products aimed at doctors are highly competitive and have been developed to address the specific needs of a medical clinic. They are also tailor-made to fulfil your specific requirements.

Poonawalla Fincorp’s Professional Loan for Doctors, for instance, is offered at an attractive interest rate of 11.49%* per annum with a tenure of up to 60 months and can be applied online. Provided you have digital copies of your KYC documents, 6 months’ bank statements, and professional qualification proofs, the whole process happens online. While the interest rate is lower than the industry average, what makes this loan product attractive to doctors is the ability to make prepayments and foreclosures without penalty. Also, you can avail of a loan as small as ₹1 Lakh to as big as ₹50 Lakh, all without the need for collateral. All you need to avail of a Professional Loan is to fulfil some basic professional eligibility criteria related to age, work experience and income.

Conclusion

Loans can be huge enablers when it comes to your own growth, and the level of care you can provide to your patients. Your strong work ethic is your greatest asset. By growing your bouquet of offerings, you’re not only attracting more patients but also creating ease for them at a time that tends to be stressful. As you grow, so does your reputation, and your ability to attract the right kind of talent.

Every family-led hospital was once a clinic. Allow yourself to dream big, and the right partners will show up. As Poonawalla Fincorp’s motto goes: We believe in your goals, we believe in your journey, we believe in your dreams. We enable them.

*T&C Apply

This is a partnered post.