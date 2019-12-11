Ekamra Sports Lit Fest (ESLF) moves second season to the capital; announces first ever sports book awards

The Ekamra Sports Literature Festival (ESLF) has prolific authors and some of the biggest names from the world of sports writing for its second edition of the festival, to be held in New Delhi on 14th and 15th of December. Along with a slew of Indian sports authors, ESLF is bringing in international authors from Australia, United Kingdom, Sri Lanka and Canada with four of the books having their Indian releases. This makes it a very unique event, a first-of-its-kind.

The ESLF would also hold the first-ever Sports Book Awards in as many as six categories. The categories are: Autobiography of the Year, Biography of the Year (authorised or unauthorised), Cricket Book of the Year, Outstanding Sports Book Award, Best Sports Book Publisher and Sports Book of the Year (to be decided by the jury).

Michael Sexton unveils his book ‘Border’s Battlers’, that brings to life the titanic struggle in the city of Madras (Chennai now), a stirring tale of the Test match between India and Australia, which was the only 2nd Tied Test in history. Sexton who has worked for media organizations like the ABC, BBC and Channel Nine will be speaking on 15th December, on what went into writing the book. Former umpire Vikramraju and former India opener WV Raman would also be a part of the panel.

Nothing is ever complete without the T20 – be it a bilateral series or a sports literature festival. And launching his book on the same is former CMJ (Christopher Martin Jenkins) Young Journalist of the Year Award winner, Tim Wigmore, named Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution. Tim Wigmore unveils the book on December 14th. Sitting with him on the session would be Joginder Sharma, who bowled the final over of the inaugural T20 World Cup that India won, beating Pakistan in the 2007 final.

Also releasing her book would be Canadian cyclist Kristen Worley with ‘Woman Enough’, co-authored with Johanna Schneller. Woman Enough: How a Boy Became a Woman and Changed the World of Sport is a powerful and inspiring story of self-realization and legal victory. Kristen Worley will be in conversation on December 15th.

Monty Panesar established himself with England in 2006, quickly becoming a national hero, with his trademark black turban, wide eyes and eager fielding. Monty was not afraid to 'give it some air' and attack batsmen. Monty tells a compelling life story in his book, “The Full Monty.” Monty Panesar will be in conversation on December 14th.

The Guardian described ‘Chinaman: The Legend of Pradeep Mathew’ as “long, languorous and winding novel with registers of tragedy, farce, laugh-out-loud humour and great grace.” Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka won the Commonwealth Book Prize, the 2012 DSC Prize for South Asian Literature, and the 2008 Gratiaen Prize. Shehan will speak on life after Chinaman and if he still contemplates writing another sports fiction. Shehan will be in conversation on December 15th.

Speaking on the 2nd season of ESLF, Shireen Sethi, festival director, said, “The second season was to consciously push the festival towards authors and writers who spend a considerable amount of their time and life honing a set of skills that is extremely difficult to master.”

“And that is why the introduction of the awards towards sports authors and writers. We hope the second season is influential, provocative and weighty in its debates, discussions and opinions.”

About Ekamra Sports Literature Festival:

After the wonderful success of the first season in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, the Literature festival moves to India’s capital, New Delhi. This is a major effort to create an event where players, authors and fans congregate to listen, analyze and discuss the best in sport.

The organisers have earlier hosted the Tiger Paw international sports film festival as also produced, and directed the film ‘Prithipal Singh...a story’. The film based on the tragic life of a Hockey great, won ‘Best Feature Film’ in All Sports LA Film Festival.

