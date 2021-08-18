‘Nothing Like Duroflex’ with the goal of promoting greater comfort and improving the overall quality of sleep.

Not using the right mattress can leave you tossing and turning all night. Drawing from this train of thought, Duroflex, a thought leader in the sleep solutions category has come up with a unique campaign called ‘Nothing Like Duroflex’ with the goal of promoting greater comfort and improving the overall quality of sleep. Through a captivating TVC, the brand ambassador Alia Bhatt highlights the importance of investing in a research-backed mattress like Duroflex for a great night’s sleep.

The ‘Nothing Like Duroflex’ TVC displays a friendly conversation between Alia and her friend while she is visiting him. She observes that he’s dazed and sleep-deprived and immediately proceeds to check out his mattress. She calls him out on his inferior choice of mattress and points out the reason for his exhaustion. She further goes on to emphasize the difference between a research-backed mattress like Duroflex that has 5 zoned support technology and is doctor recommended. The ad ends with her friend sleeping peacefully and Alia brings out the key message of ‘Nothing Like Duroflex’ to achieve a good and undisturbed sleep.

With this powerful narrative, the brand intends to bust the common myth that all mattresses are the same, and purchasing one doesn’t need much thought. It aims to awaken the Indian consumer to rethink their choice of sleep essentials and its role in proper sleep.

Commenting on her association with Duroflex, Alia Bhatt says: “Being an actor, early call times and power-packed schedules are a way of life. I have learned that Sleep is my superpower that boosts my productivity and is critical to my success. I make sure I never compromise on my sleep. I am thrilled to be associated with a powerful brand like Duroflex to create awareness about the importance of sleep and help India make informed choices while investing in sleep essentials like mattresses”

Duroflex is one of India’s leading sleep solutions providers with a wide range of premium mattresses and sleep accessories. This revolutionary brand with over five decades of expertise and state-of-the-art technology is redefining the meaning of quality sleep.

Duroflex has distinguished itself as a leader in the industry with an innovative and cutting-edge range of products that is the first of its kind in India. Its signature range – Duropedic is India’s own Doctor-recommended Orthopedic Mattress Range. The brand is today synonymous with quality, innovation, and comfort. Its product portfolio is backed by strong technical know-how, modern equipment, and the ability to understand future needs.

