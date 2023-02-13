The Umngot Riverfront in Meghalaya is a destination full of natural beauty and adventure that offers a perfect escape from the monotony of everyday life. With its clear waters, lush green hills, and limestone cliffs, the riverfront offers breath-taking views and a serene atmosphere.



It is considered one of Asia’s cleanest rivers, making it an ideal destination for adventure seekers and nature lovers. Visitors can indulge in activities like boating, camping, fishing, and even scuba diving in the crystal clear waters. Meghalaya’s adventure capital, the Umngot Riverfront, is a must-visit destination for anyone looking to experience the magic of nature on their next trip.

