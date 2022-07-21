The growing competition has made it even more demanding for working professionals to deliver quick returns to their organization by efficiently managing the various internal departments and business processes.

In this era of the knowledge economy and flux in technological innovations, business success is greatly dependent on the ability to continually improve business processes and achieve business excellence.

Business Excellence Leads to Sustainable Organizational Excellence

Business excellence can be effectively used to assess and improve the overall organisational excellence in the areas of leadership, strategy and planning, product quality, service delivery, people, bottom-line results, information and knowledge, safety and so much more.

Need of the Hour

Therefore, organisations are constantly looking out for employees possessing four key skills i.e.

Visionary Leadership

Negotiation and Conflict Management

Strategy and Development

Team-building and Interpersonal Skills

In order to meet the expectations of organisations, professionals today have to necessarily possess these skills and expand their horizons to identify the evolving opportunities and take complete charge of the managerial responsibilities.

Only those professionals who master these skills will win in this 21st-century workplace.

And, to help you do that, IIM Kozhikode (India’s 4th Best Management School as per the NIRF 2021 rankings released by the Ministry of Education) has recently launched General Management Programme for Business Excellence.

Whether you are a business leader or just willing to enhance your general management skills, this programme will help you to accelerate your business journey along with personal growth.

Details of General Management Programme for Business Excellence

The General Management Programme for Business Excellence from IIM Kozhikode and Emeritus Executive Education focuses on laying a solid foundation among business leaders on how to drive continuous outstanding performance and bring about a positive change in their organisations.

It will help them learn the approach followed by the world’s best organizations to achieve excellence in the most practical and applicable way.

Furthermore, the course will enable participants to develop general management skills to broaden their strategic business understanding to fast-track their careers in the 21st-century workplace.

Redefine Business Excellence

The professional certificate programme will help learners gain functional knowledge in core business management areas and develop superior business acumen. In addition, it will help them master the nuances and skills to strengthen management systems and create stakeholder value.

The programme is specifically designed to identify and reflect the current challenges and opportunities, management practices, and deliver integrated learning in a holistic manner.

The critical perspective gained from this course will help learners scale to leadership positions. The course will help learners master their leadership skills, strategic thinking, business skills, learn supply chain management and accounting and financial management, among others.

The programme covers everything that professionals need to be market-ready in today’s dynamic, tech-centric and data-driven business world. Right from management fundamentals to innovative thinking, financial viability, leadership, strategy and analytics, this programme is truly a boon for aspirants.

Benefits of Enrolling for General Management Programme for Business Excellence by IIM Kozhikode

Participants can benefit from the programme in the following ways.

Learn how to manage operational profitability

Learn to grow and scale business

Learn how to efficiently use data

Create competitive value for your organisation

Learn how to maximize customer experience and retain them

Explore innovative digital business models

Create innovative value in the market

Study emerging trends in the market

Who Can Enrol for the Programme?

The eligible participant needs to be a graduate (10+2+3) or diploma holder (10+2+3) from a recognised university in any discipline along with the post-graduation work experience of at least 1 year as of September 30, 2022.

The programme is ideal for professionals at every stage of business whether they are early-stage professionals looking to make a career shift, mid-level professionals looking to enhance their managerial capabilities and leadership traits, senior management professionals looking for skills and business acumen to scale their organisation, or entrepreneurs and small business owners looking for leadership skills.

Upskill Yourself Online and Apply Learnings In Real-Time

Batch 4 of the General Management Programme for Business Excellence begins on September 30, 2022. The programme will be conducted over a period of 10 months via 3 hours of live online immersive and interactive learning sessions every Sunday from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

The participants will learn through an online interactive pedagogy delivered online by distinguished IIM Kozhikode faculty, Emeritus global faculty and renowned industry experts. Through an invigorating mix of lectures, real-world case studies, hands-on exercises, assignments and quizzes, learners will be prepared to smartly face the dynamic and evolving work environment.

Participants will also get to explore digital business models, virtual environments, and business analytics. They will get to learn via various simulations and a capstone project.

On successfully completing the programme and meeting the evaluation criteria of minimum pass marks and at least 75% attendance, participants will be awarded a completion certificate and the prestigious IIM Kozhikode lifelong Executive Education Alumni Status. This will help them build a robust peer-to-peer network.

Moreover, participants will also gain access to the Emeritus online portal where they can seek placement assistance and benefit from the Emeritus Career Services including building an impressive resume and a LinkedIn profile, interview preparation and more which empowers them to manage their career proactively.

Wrapping It Up

Be a part of this powerful and new-age programme and upskill yourself to make the leap in a modern, tech-centered business world. Enroll now for IIM Kozhikode’s General Management for Business Excellence Programme.

This is a Partnered Post.