Unpredictability is a part of life. Unanticipated complications could arise to put us on edge. Something like a new phone or shopping can be planned ahead of time, but unexpected expenses like medical emergencies may put you in an uncomfortable financial position.

The flexibility and convenience of a personal loan make it a great option for meeting short-term financial needs. This credit mechanism is unsecured, so you do not have to worry about putting up collateral. Getting a personal loan online eliminates the need for complex paperwork and lengthy procedures.

NBFCs like Bajaj Finance offer personal loans with easy processing and minimal documentation to help you finance your planned and unplanned expenses. Here is how the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan can be the perfect solution for your immediate expenses.

Swift disbursal

Bajaj Finserv Personal loans are popular for their quick processing time which with disbursal within 24 hours* of approval. This makes it the perfect option for funding unplanned and immediate expenses without breaking your savings.

Quick approval

With Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan, you can complete your application online from the comfort of anywhere and get the loan approval in just 5 minutes*.

Simple eligibility criteria with no collateral requirement

The eligibility criteria for seeking a personal loan are simple. Basic eligibility criteria include your age, city of residence, credit score and monthly income to determine the amount of loan you are eligible for. Moreover, there is no collateral or guarantor required while applying for a personal loan.

Loans of up to Rs. 40 lakh

You might need funds for high-value expenses like medical emergencies, higher education, and major home repairs. Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan can help you to manage your significant expenses by offering loans of up to Rs. 40 lakh. It also gives you the financial freedom you need while meeting your commitments.

Flexible tenures

Bajaj Finserv Personal Loans are tremendously popular for their flexible repayment schedules, making them an attractive choice. For a term loan, customers can choose a tenure of up to 84 months. In addition to a regular term loan, Bajaj Finance also offers two unique variants of Flexi Loans – Flexi Term Loan and Flexi Hybrid Loan. This is the best choice for those who wish to enjoy flexibility with respect to the loan prepayment.

Application process:

Bajaj Finserv Personal Loans offer you convenient financing support through a streamlined application process. Head over to the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan web page and click on the ‘APPLY’ button. Enter your 10-digit mobile number and verify the OTP that was sent to your phone. You get options to select the loan amount, loan type, and tenure. You will have to enter a few personal details and submit some KYC documents before submitting the application.

When unforeseen challenges arise and you need funds immediately to cover that emergency, Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan may be your perfect option. This is the most secure method of paying for instant expenses. You can easily determine your monthly EMI payments with the EMI calculator. Enter your desired loan amount, tenure, and interest rate into the respective fields and it will give you your estimated EMIs.

In addition to calculating your EMIs, the calculator also helps you with how much of each payment goes towards principal and interest. Apply for the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan and cover your unexpected expenses and emergencies.

