The Cherry Blossom Festival in Shillong, Meghalaya is an annual event that celebrates the blooming of cherry blossom trees, which are a symbol of spring and renewal. This festival, organized by the Department of Tourism, Government of Meghalaya, attracts visitors from all over India and the world. Visitors can enjoy a variety of activities, including cultural performances, food stalls, guided tours, and more.



The festival is usually held in November, when the cherry blossom trees are in full bloom, creating a stunning backdrop for the festivities. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the natural beauty of Shillong and its iconic pink flowers.

This is a partnered post.