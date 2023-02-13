Celebrate the arrival of spring at the Cherry Blossom Festival in Shillong
The Department of Tourism, Government of Meghalaya invites you to witness the blooming of the iconic pink flowers
The Cherry Blossom Festival in Shillong, Meghalaya is an annual event that celebrates the blooming of cherry blossom trees, which are a symbol of spring and renewal. This festival, organized by the Department of Tourism, Government of Meghalaya, attracts visitors from all over India and the world. Visitors can enjoy a variety of activities, including cultural performances, food stalls, guided tours, and more.
The festival is usually held in November, when the cherry blossom trees are in full bloom, creating a stunning backdrop for the festivities. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the natural beauty of Shillong and its iconic pink flowers.
