Building India’s tomorrow with Tata Steel’s LRPC Strands

A new era of self-sufficiency in construction.

Watch how Tata Steel is contributing to the national effort of moving towards sustainable energy.

The bedrock of a developing economy is its infrastructure, which makes the nation stronger as well. As India charges ahead on all cylinders, let’s turn our eyes towards the construction sector and what’s been happening behind the scenes, and see what makes it one of India’s most potent growth stories.

It’s a common sight today. Drive in any direction in any of our metro cities, and you come across a construction site with tall spires of steel strands reaching upwards into the sky. Anyone who owns or rents a home knows what load bearing beams are! But do we know what they do, exactly?

In short, it is these beams made of “pre-stressed” steel strands and concrete, that give a building the strength and fortitude to bear the constant stress of the elements, as well as the acute stresses that come from force majeure events like earthquakes. “Pre-stressed” means exactly what it sounds like; these strands have been put through incredible stress to temper their steel... both literally and figuratively. We know without a doubt, and with great accuracy, the measure and type of stress that these strands can handle.

Especially, when these come from a reliable brand like Tata Steel. Leveraging their knowhow of steel-making and their proactive, future-facing approach, Tata Steel entered into LRPC strands in the early 90s. These LRPC strands undoubtedly adhere to national and international standards, and have also been approved for use in nuclear reactors by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India.

What’s important to note, is how much of a difference this has made to the costs of building projects. Residential and commercial buildings aside, there are certain specific types of buildings, where strength, stability and durability of the construction are imperative; and these projects were expensive before Tata Steel began to manufacture LRPC strands locally, in India! By using Tata Steel’s LRPC strands, the cost reduction is compounded by the savings on the amount of steel used (reduction of 10%); reduction in concrete required (as the strands augment strength significantly) and overall project cost reduction as the requirement for anchorages, sheathings, wedges and labour also comes down because the building itself isn’t as heavy as a building made of just concrete would be!

For India, this has translated into an immense boost to the national effort on moving towards more sustainable forms of energy. Nuclear reactors, windmills, and natural gas plants are no longer prohibitively expensive to build. The material has proved its ability to stand immense pressure, temperature, elemental exposure, and proved resistant to corrosive elements.

The results speak for themselves - all-natural gas tanks, nuclear reactors and concrete windmills in India are made with Tata Steel’s LRPC strands. As are the Chamera, Vishnuprayag, Indira Sagar, Omkareshwar and Mandleshwar dams. This makes Tata Steel a proud partner in India’s progress towards our NDC commitment (in the Paris Agreement for Climate Change) of generating 40% of our power from non-fossil fuel sources. But that’s not all.

You’ll also find LRPC strands used in the Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kochi, and Nagpur Metro projects. Equally impressive is its use in bridges: Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Dola Sadia Bridge, Signature Bridge, New Brahmaputra Bridge, Swami Vivekananda Bridge, Narmada bridge, and Mandovi Bridge, among others.

Tata Steel has become an integral part of the nation’s growth story, be it power generation, infrastructure, residential, or commercial buildings.

The Indian growth story is the stuff of legends. With all the challenges we’ve faced, it’s amazing what we’ve managed to achieve in just 71 years. One of the biggest challenges we continue to face is the non-availability of resources, technology and materials within India. If we truly want to be a global player, homegrown industries need to up their game. More and more, we need to be able to produce high-end goods and technologies within the country, so as to enable other industries that need them. The more self-reliant we are, the greater our inner strength and resilience as a nation.

With an increasingly skilled workforce, and a growing economy that rewards innovation, self-reliance is no longer a distant dream. Think about it. If we can successfully get to Mars on our own steam, what can’t we achieve back here on our own soil? Think about it, and it might give you an idea of how bright our tomorrow can be.

