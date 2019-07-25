Brand OPPO has built a solid foundation for a thriving future

Global smartphone manufacturer OPPO has been at the forefront of brand evolution ever since it entered the Indian market in 2014. Right from celebrity engagement to offline marketing and from strategic alliances to sports endorsements – OPPO has been setting benchmarks in brand strategy while keeping in mind changing customer needs and business requirements.

And rightly so! India is the third-largest smartphone market in the world which makes it very crucial for brands to engage, fascinate and connect with customers on an on-going basis. The dynamic landscape demands consistent and continuous influence on customers which makes branding a challenging proposition. OPPO has witnessed some glorious moments of marketing innovations throughout these years and may now again disrupt the market with some innovative strategies.

The brand has held the record for setting many firsts in innovative marketing and branding initiatives. For instance, In 2014 OPPO India announced its association with Bollywood stars, Hrithik Roshan, Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, as their brand ambassadors, which helped them gain tremendous brand mileage with the millennial audience. This was followed by a series of other celebrity associations, including Vicky Kaushal and Aditya Roy Kapur, who quickly became ‘brand friends’ with OPPO and helped keep it relevant.

In the year 2016, OPPO became the official Global Partner for ICC, torchbearers of Cricket – a game vastly loved and followed in India. Again in 2019, OPPO became the first official smartphone sponsor of All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), host of the world-famous competition. Its association with Wimbledon marks its first move towards tennis. Through these associations, the brand aims to provide enhanced opportunities for juniors to compete on grass courts at all stages of their development, with the ultimate aim of becoming a Wimbledon champion.

And it’s not just these associations, but the brand also strongly believes that accessibility of products and services to consumers is essential in creating brand loyalty. In that pursuit, an equally fruitful strategy for the brand has been in its offline markets. To further strengthen the relationship with the consumers, the first-hand experience of the phones is provided along with in-depth knowledge about the product. OPPO launched its first flagship store in Hyderabad, and now to provide better services to Indian consumers, OPPO is looking at increasing the number of service centres across the country to cover every region possible.

With more innovative products in its kitty, and an increasing number of relevant brand associations, and an exciting new brand identity, OPPO is establishing a base for a jump into future growth. With their demonstrated track record of online, offline, retail, celebrity and endorsement marketing, OPPO’s brand initiatives are surely going to tick all the boxes that will propel it to become the most-loved smartphone brand across the world.

This is a partnered post.