Best THC Detox Methods: How To Detox Your System From Weed

For many users, quitting smoking pot, especially merely to pass a drug test, might be a challenging effort. Your body comes equipped with a built-in detoxification system that can remove contaminants on its own. However, properly removing THC from your body might take weeks or even months.

So, how do you prepare for a drug test? If you regularly consume substances that could land you in trouble on a test yet want to get clean in time for your job interview, you should go for detoxification. Although a traditional detox would take a long time, as we previously stated, you can also opt for detox procedures offered by various companies on the internet.

Although these organizations have assisted many individuals over time, numerous fake companies exist solely to prey on your wallets. As a result, we've researched and compiled data on the THC best detox process offered by the leading companies on the internet. To find out more about the detox process, please continue reading this article.

Best THC Detox Methods Review [2022]

Detox drinks - Overall Best Drink To Flush Your System Detox pills - Most Popular Pills For Toxin Rid Hair shampoos - Premium Mega THC Cleanse Detox For Hair Follicle Test Mouthwash - Fastest Detoxify Mouthwash For Swab Test

Here are the detailed reviews of our top choices:

#1. Detox drinks- Overall Best Drink To Flush Your System

Today's market is flooded with pre-made Detox drinks. It's critical to check the components of the drink to ensure that it's packed with micronutrients that will assist your body to rid itself of toxins. TestClear's Mega Clean Detox kit is the best detox drink for drug testing.

Mega Clean is a Detox drink made by the Detoxify company. This company, which has been in business for a long time, is a well-known supplier of detox products. After you've been flushed clean, it will keep the balance of your urine natural.

As a result, it will contain vitamins, minerals, and substances found in actual human urine, ensuring that your sample is not suspicious when you submit it. As a result, Mega Clean works by temporarily draining out the toxins in your bladder and urinary system. You should be fine to take a test that identifies the drug in your body after drinking it.

Mega Clean works because you drink it, and it accomplishes its goal. We have complete faith in Mega Clean because we've noticed consumer testimonials on the internet claiming that it has assisted them in keeping their employment.

This detox is a two-part treatment that includes a 5-hour detoxification zone when toxins in your urine are buried and replaced with background nutrients. As a result, it not only prevents THC from being generated during that time, but it also replenishes essential minerals in the urine, making it appear normal.

How does mega clean work

The volume and consistency of the fluids flood quickly through your system from your stomach to your bladder, functioning as a diuretic and drawing toxins out through them. That drink contains numerous vital nutrients that aid in speeding up your system's movement and the removal of pollutants from your body. Because that volume of fluids, along with the nutrients, floods your bladder and draws the toxins in, you'll want to urinate more frequently, flushing out the old toxins in the process. Your bladder will then begin to refill with urine that does not contain toxins for several hours due to the volume of fluids. Mega Clean, a high-quality Detox drink , also replenishes nutrients that have been swamped out. Vitamins and minerals are present, which even the body converts to creatinine. It also maintains the equilibrium and maintains the color of your urine naturally.

Pros

It is made out of natural plants

It has natural vitamins in it

It contains B-vitamins, which helps in adding color to the urine

Cons

Even if you get the timing wrong, you can still fail

#2. Detox pills - Most Popular Pills For Toxin Rid

Do you have 5-10 days till your drug test? Don't worry; Detox pills may be able to help you get rid of that THC. The pills function by increasing the rate at which your body eliminates toxins such as THC metabolites, with the capacity to reach even the most obstinate ones.

Toxin Rid is a company that provides natural ways to detox your body in preparation for a drug test through a variety of detoxification programs. The company offers detox kits ranging from one day to ten days, depending on your chemical exposure and body type.

You may require a higher day kit, such as a 7 or 10-day kit if you are a heavy cannabis user and have a lot of leftover THC in your blood. One-day, two-day, three-day, four-day, five-day, seven-day, and ten-day kits are available.

How Toxin Rid works

A course of Detox pills includes all-natural substances, vitamins, minerals, and other supplements to assist the body and eliminate toxins. Take a hit of potent dietary fiber on the day of the drug test to draw out any leftover contaminants. A liquid detox supplement that you drink after you've finished taking the tablets that help to pull out extra toxins in a forceful final hit.

Pros

It's made with all-natural ingredients that have been confirmed to be 100% pure

Toxin Rid is effective and dependable regardless of your level of drug exposure

Once you've taken the pills, you'll notice a difference right away

The product is both gluten-free and vegan

Cons

It's a lot more pricey than similar items

#3. Hair shampoos for hair follicle test- Premium Mega THC Cleanse Detox For Hair Follicle Test

Hair follicle tests are one of the most potent and inconvenient methods of detecting drug usage. The most crucial reason is that chemicals like THC interact with our hair unusually. Hair washes, specifically intended to flush the THC content, are employed in these conditions.

Old Style Aloe Toxin Shampoo is the best hair shampoo for hair follicle testing. A product called Nexxus Aloe Rid Shampoo back then was designed to help swimmers deal with the chlorine in their hair after their swimming classes. They took the original recipe off the market and replaced it with a milder variant still on the market today.

It's a tried-and-true product that's helped smokers all over the world inhale another day, and it's a secure and reliable way to get rid of even the most stubborn THC deposits in your hair, mainly when used with the Macujo Method. So place your order, recline in your chair, and light up a new joint. You're covered with this shampoo.

Pros

It has the potential to land you a fantastic job

You might be able to avoid being charged with non-compliance in a court-ordered program

If you utilize it in conjunction with the Jerry G Method and follow the instructions, you have a very slim chance of failing

Cosmetic hair treatments have been demonstrated to minimize drug residues in the hair

Cons

This shampoo is sold at an extremely high price in some regions

#4. Mouthwash - Fastest Detoxify Mouthwash For Swab Test

As cannabis is becoming widely available, the swab test has gained in popularity. The tests can be performed without the presence of a medical doctor, and they can deliver the findings immediately. Changing or tampering with saliva samples is usually impossible. In this scenario, TestClear Toxin Rid Mouthwash can come in handy.

TestClear is a drug testing solutions company that has been in business for over 23 years. TestClear only sells tried-and-true solutions to help people pass drug tests all around the world. The company provides a variety of drug testing materials, including how-tos, customer reviews, and what to anticipate during your test.

When used as indicated, the Toxin Rid Rescue Wash works fast and efficiently. While mouth swabs aren't commonly used for court-ordered drug testing, they're widely used for pre-employment saliva and drug tests conducted throughout employment, whether as part of a randomized program or for other reasons.

This mouthwash might be helpful to have on hand if your company has a randomized or regularly scheduled drug testing program that uses mouth swabs. Having a bottle or two on hand allows you to be prepared for a planned test at all times, as well as safeguarding you if you need to be tested for insurance purposes following an accident.

Pros

Tastier than competitors

Quick and straightforward to use

Effective and consistent outcomes

Cons

You can only consume it once

#5. Home remedies for pass a drug test

Numerous well-known home remedies for passing a drug test are available. However, with so much on the line, you'd like to know which ones are truly effective. Before we get into the approaches, you should realize that if you want to try home remedies, you should begin refraining many days ahead of time.

Using these natural remedies for a more extended period will increase your chances of passing a drug test. Here are a few of the more widely used strategies.

Lemon juice

Lemon is a delicious fruit well-known for its health benefits; we use it in drinks, water, and even cleaning and sterilizing. It is also useful for the pass a drug test. Lemon juice may help your body rid itself of THC. Lemon is a skin healer, and as a result, it aids in the removal of THC from our body's fat cells.

Vitamin C is abundant in lemons. We can burn fat more quickly when we have this vitamin in our bodies. In addition, if you have a lot of Vitamin C in your body, it's easier to oxidize fat in higher amounts while exercising than if you don't have enough.

Water

The acidity of lemon juice causes some people's bodies to react negatively. If that describes you, you might want to try plain old water to pass a drug test. An hour before the test, drink as much water as you can. It will dilute your urine and have the same effect as detox drinks.

For a brief while, the content of THC in your urine will decrease, increasing your chances of passing the test. The issue is that the test taker could throw out your crystal-clear urine sample. If this is the case, you will be requested to produce a new sample without consuming as much water.

Pros

There are numerous possibilities

Ingredients derived from nature

Good sense of taste

Simple to prepare

Less expensive

Cons

You can never be 100% certain by following this solution

#6. Cranberry juice

Isn't it true that consuming enough fresh juices, sports drinks, detox fluids, and water is critical for eliminating THC residue from your system? Similarly, cranberry juice is an undeniable classic and a popular drink used before a test. This slightly tart but sweet juice comes highly recommended.

This juice is one of the top contenders on our list because of its antibacterial and diuretic characteristics. However, before we discuss the benefits of this superfood, it's essential to confirm that you aren't allergic to cranberries. They're mildly acidic, and persons with sensitive guts may have acid reflux as a result.

To proceed safely, you'll need about two liters of organic cranberry juice, but avoid the sweetened variety; it may taste fantastic, but it contains a lot of fructose, which is harmful to your liver's health. Three hours before the test, you would consume 1000 ml of cranberry juice along with electrolyte solution. You'd also take B12 supplement.

Pros

Improves your body's iron absorption

Natural diuretic

Stop disease-causing free radicals from causing harm

Availability in the market

Cons

They can function as a temporary detox and trace THC, allowing lab drug tests to detect it

#7. Apple cider vinegar

While the title may bring up images of a horrible substance, be assured that the apple cider vinegar solution is safe for drug testing and the removal of THC metabolites. Some people may find apple cider vinegar too harsh, but if you want to try something different before your test, this is the way to go.

It's important to remember that the use of apple cider vinegar for drug testing is controversial. This is because some specialists believe that you cannot complete the detoxification process in a single day. To detox the fat cell thoroughly, one must abstain from using the items for a few days and adhere to stringent health and nutritional regimens.

As a result, while many remedies claim to give a fast and straightforward technique to detox fat cell, you can't always trust them. However, let's say you don't want to spend a lot of money on a long detoxification process and marijuana detox or a costly liquid after you've used marijuana as a drug. Mostly everyone tries marijuana as a form of smoke. In that situation, drinking an apple cider vinegar solution is still an option. However, keep in mind that the outcomes may not always be constant.

Pros

A well-known health supplement

Simple to follow

Ingredients are reasonably priced

There's no need to alter your diet when using this product

Cons

It doesn't promote good eating habits

There is insufficient scientific proof

Types Of Drug Tests For Marijuana Detox:

Urine Tests

If you're getting a drug trial test, they will almost certainly test your urine. Marijuana can be found in urine for up to 30 days after your last smoke if you use it regularly, but light or casual users would most likely not test positive after a month of abstinence.

Someone who simply smokes marijuana as a drug occasionally has a decent probability of passing the test in 3-7 days. Heavier smokers should allow themselves a little extra time between their last cigarette and their urine test.

Blood Tests

Blood tests are rarely used to determine whether or not you've been smoking because they can't detect the best THC detox method for as long as pee testing can. In the case of proving acute impairment, blood testing would be used. A blood test may be taken if you're suspected of a DUI or workplace impairment or if you've had an on-the-job incident.

Because THC is absorbed into fatty tissue rather than the bloodstream, these tests will only identify marijuana in your body between 3-12 hours of use if you smoked a low-THC variety. If you smoked a high-potency strain, however, the window narrows to roughly 6-27 hours. However, for acute impairment, a threshold of 5ng/ml observed within a 3-4 hour interval is usually used.

Saliva Test

Oral or saliva tests are gradually taking the place of urine tests. These types of testing are becoming more popular because they are simple to administer and non-intrusive. These tests are carried out utilizing the swab test method, which eliminates the need for prodding, cutting, or cupping.

The sample is taken by swabbing inside the cheek with a stick with a sponge at the tip. Furthermore, these tests eliminate the hassle of maintaining the proper temperature for urine tests.

Unlike the urine test, which checks for the THC-COOH metabolite, the sample swab is then taken to the lab to be tested for THC. Because THC is not digested in the mouth, it can be identified via a saliva test.

Hair Follicle Drug Test

The hair follicle test is one of the most precise and infallible ways to identify drug use of any type, including marijuana out of your body. That is why an increasing number of corporations, government agencies, and sporting groups prefer this screening approach over all others. Even after 120 days, a hair test can accurately detect substance misuse or drug intake.

However, if you've just tried smoking pot for the first time in the last two or three days, this test is an excellent option because it won't identify anything you've eaten in the last few days. When drug metabolites penetrate the scalp's blood arteries, they are permanently filtered and kept there as permanent evidence of a person's drug use is used in hair follicle testing.

Regular shampoos are ineffective in this case since the metabolites remain in the hair for weeks after use, meaning you could test positive today even if you smoked weed three months ago. Most people are against this form of drug trial test because it does not detect actual drug use.

What If You Don't Have Time Even For the Best THC Detox Methods?

Drug test at home

If you've been alerted that a test is coming up and don't have time to follow one of the listed best weed detox process above, you might wish to buy some at-home copies of these tests to attempt on your own. This will give you more confidence in your ability to pass the test your employer requires.

The drug testing kits from TestClear are designed to assist you in figuring out how much you've been exposed to certain chemicals. These kits provide quick and reliable information regarding the number of toxins and medicines present in your body. TestClear's drug test kit yields results in about 5 minutes. It might assist you in being adequately prepared for your impending drug test.

Fake pee

The majority of these tests are based on urine, and you can easily pass one by utilizing a synthetic urine kit, which will make you appear clean. These kits are entirely reliable and relatively simple to use. TestClear is one of the first selling platforms for synthetic urine in the United States.

This corporation has supplied many synthetic items for passing drug screening during the previous two decades, including many types of tests that identify the drug such as urine tests, hair tests, and saliva tests. When it comes to synthetic urine, the company claims that it is made from real human urine. Furthermore, the business boasts that its fake urine has never failed a drug test.

The organization is one of the most genuine detoxification destinations. Furthermore, it provides the most precise drug test results. All of the necessary components and uric acid are present in its powdered synthetic urine. It even has a urine-like odor to it. You have to prepare the sample and walk into the drug testing facility with confidence. Ensure that the urine sample is the right amount and temperature and resembles an accurate pee sample.

Things To Do To Improve Your Chances Of Passing the Drug Test:

It is not suggested to continue smoking while employed in a position where the company could spring a surprise test on you unless you are willing to risk being fired. Whether you work in this position and use cannabis for medical reasons, you should speak with your boss to see if they can provide reasonable accommodations.

However, the surprise test is not used by all companies. These organizations will typically give their staff the precise test date ahead of time, giving you a little more time to remove THC out of your system before the test date arrives.

If you're looking for a position that needs it, you'll have even more time to prepare and assure yourself that you're granting yourself the best possible chance of passing. If you're using one of the above-mentioned THC detox methods, here are some recommendations to assist you in passing the test.

Stop smoking weed

It's vital to know that there is no quick treatment for getting cannabis out of your system. It's best if you can give yourself more time to prepare. So smoking a joint the night before a pee test and then trying to flush it out with water the next day won't cut it.

The longer you wait before taking your test, the more likely you are to be able to eliminate the remaining metabolites that will catch you off guard.

Dilute your urine

While it is not possible to fast flush the system, diluting your urine can help to lower the chances of good reading. This is a delicate balancing act, as drinking too much water will reveal that you have purposefully dilute your sample, prompting a re-test.

THC-COOH concentrations of less than 50ng/ml are required. To increase your chances of passing your test, go to the bathroom as many times as you can in the 48 hours preceding it.

Consume zinc supplements

Although the usefulness of this strategy is debatable, Zinc ingestion has been proven to interfere with THC detection in urine testing. Zinc has even been shown to give false results after a urine test when taken within 12-18 hours after submitting a urine sample, so investing in some pills could be a fantastic strategy to get you past a urine test.

Get your detox on

Detoxing is a strategy that involves consuming zinc and draining the body. Detox beverages essentially aim to flush THC metabolites from the body while also masking their existence. Suppose you can discover a detox solution that contains diuretic ingredients.

In that case, you'll be wonderfully assisted along your merry way to the bathroom a few times to encourage the ejection of undesired residues that could lead to you being caught out at work.

Exercise Or Use A Sauna

Because THC is stored in the cells of the body's fat, being active and burning as much fat as possible can help you minimize the amount of THC in your system. However, because this procedure takes a long time, you should not use it near the test.

The objective is to get your heart pounding and sweating so that your body can pump new blood cells throughout your body and toxins can be released. If running isn't your thing, relaxing in the sauna will help you get rid of many toxins.

FAQs: Top THC Drug Detox For Your System

Is it essential which strains you smoke?

Because you're ingesting more THC every time you smoke, it may be more difficult to eradicate it from your body by taking your drug test if you smoke pot with greater THC levels. If you know that a drug test at work is always a possibility, but you don't want to give up marijuana totally, choosing strains with a lower concentration of THC is your best bet.

The method you consume marijuana has an impact on how long it lingers in your system. Because bioavailability increases when you eat your cannabis, your body absorbs more of it when you ingest it through edibles, and the metabolites remain in your body longer.

On the other hand, smoking induces pyrolysis, which causes some THC to be lost before being absorbed. Smoking allows THC to be absorbed faster than edibles, allowing for faster peak levels. Still, because bioavailability is lower, your THC levels will decline much faster than if you ate an edible.

Is it true that exercise can help you detox from THC?

Yes, exercise aids in the removal of poisons such as THC from the body. Exercise is known to release toxins from your body through your sweat pores, speeding up the detoxifying process, despite the lack of scientific proof to support this assertion.

Because THC is stored in fat cells, exercising and sweating it out is especially beneficial for persons with a low body fat percentage. Exercise can be an excellent supplemental detoxifying technique when used with the other, more potent ways discussed above. During your detox, it is suggested that you exercise and drink plenty of water.

How is THC stored in the body?

THC is metabolized by the cells of your body. This is why cleansing one's system of THC can take more time for somebody with a high body fat percentage. The lower your body fat percentage, the faster you'll be able to rid your body of THC in under 30 days. The average time is 30 days; however, this may not apply to everyone.

Is it inevitable that a THC detox drink works?

Detox drinks for THC can help you pass a drug test. When you're asked to give a test on short notice, you may not always have time to do a comprehensive cleanse. In that situation, detox drinks will suffice. Resist consuming anything related to THC for at least 48 hours before drug testing for the best results.

What is synthetic urine?

Synthetic urine is made in a lab and has the same chemical composition and physical features as biological pee produced by human metabolism. Synthetic urine has become increasingly popular among cannabis users, as most tests include urinalysis.

They don't want to lose their jobs because they like marijuana. Synthetic urine is popular for research, wildlife activities, and just for pranks and being used as a fake pee for identifying the drugs in your body.

What is the shelf life of saliva detox mouthwash?

The time it takes for a saliva detox mouthwash to work varies depending on the product, but it usually lasts between 10 and 24 hours. This mouthwash can disguise poisons in your blood for a lengthy period, such as niacin. The producer of TestClear mouthwash promises that it will last 48 hours and that the optimum time to test it is within an hour and a half of using it.

How fast do detox pills work?

You can locate some fantastic detox pills that will work in as little as an hour or two. Not only that, but they'll probably keep you in the safe zone for up to six hours if you use them. To get the best benefits, you'll need to take these detox kits for a few days. These programs might last anywhere from 5 to 10 days, but they increase the likelihood of passing a drug test.

Are there any quick-cleaning techniques you can use?

Getting a decent detox drink is the quickest way to go. If you don't have one, eat a huge steak and consume 32 ounces of green tea two hours before your drug test, with plenty of tea to spare. Take two to five grams of monohydrate in your tea or as capsules if you have it.

If you don't have that, don't panic; nevertheless, you want it in your blood and urine by the time you take the test, so complement with two to five grams of herbs if you have it. A second alternative for your cannabis test is to use replacement urine.

What traces does marijuana leave?

You will most likely notice the effects of marijuana within minutes of smoking or ingesting it. The marijuana metabolites will stay in your system for an extended period after the effects of the drug have worn off.

Cannabis residues are known as cannabinoids, which are chemicals contained in cannabis plants. The principal psychoactive ingredient – THC – is the most well-known cannabinoid discovered on a drug test.

You can find THC molecules in your hair, saliva, fingernails, blood, and urine. THC will be detected in these regions by drug testing, such as urine tests, hair tests, and other drug screenings. They're hunting for THC, which is stored in the body, so detox products appeal to many folks who have to deal with many drug tests.

Conclusion: Detox MethodsTo Get Marijuana Out:

That brings us to the end of the article, and we hope that our list of the THC best detox process or detox kits has provided you with some comfort in preparation for your future drug trials. Overall, detox medications or detox kit are the way to go, especially if you have a 10 or 15-day window before your drug test. They work well and have assisted many people in passing these tests.

Also, if you don't have much time to detox, we recommend going for detox drinks. They are the most acceptable way to flush out and help you pass a drug test if you don't have much time to detox.

We've included something for each possible drug test, so you won't have to worry about that as well. If your workplace needs you to take frequent drug tests or if you intend to apply for a job, it's better to avoid marijuana use. Always remember that it is always safe to act appropriately and maintain good health.

