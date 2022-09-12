Instead, you fill out a short form which takes a few minutes, and their network of lenders will compete to make you an offer.

These are the top 10 best payday loans online.

With everything getting increasingly expensive, it’s no surprise that many people are turning to payday loans for help.

But which one should you choose?

You want to get the money fast, but you don’t want to get ripped off, which is why I’m writing this article to talk about the 10 best payday loans available.

All the sites on this list will put the money in your account fast, have low-interest rates, and lend to you even if you have bad credit.

Why did these 10 make it onto my list of the best payday loans?

Keep reading to find out!

1: MoneyMutual

(Borrow $100 to $5,000)

First place on our list of the best payday loans goes to MoneyMutual.

Over 2 million people have used MoneyMutual in the past few years, and they have built up an excellent reputation.

They are not a direct lender. Instead, you fill out a short form which takes a few minutes, and their network of lenders will compete to make you an offer.

You can then select the best one!

With MoneyMutual, you can borrow between $100 to $5,000, and their service is free to use.

What you need:

Unfortunately, New York and Connecticut residents aren’t allowed to use MoneyMutual.

To be approved for a MoneyMutual loan, you will need to:

Be at least 18 years old

Have a bank account

Provide proof of employment or at least $800 per month of income.

MoneyMutual is a marketplace of lenders competing to give you the best interest rates, making it one of the best payday loan sites online.

No specific APR rates are listed on their website because they are not a direct lender.

However, in my experience, rates tend to be between 6% to 35%.

So many lenders in the MoneyMutual network will give you the money you need with a pretty low-interest rate.

Once you’ve chosen a loan, you complete the application on the lender’s website and can have the money in your account in less than 24 hours.

You don’t have to pay the loan back all at once. You can pay it back monthly in installments, which makes things easier.

I’ve used MoneyMutual many times over the past couple of years, and they are outstanding.

They offer the best rates and professional service, and I always get the money I need fast.

Click here to go to the MoneyMutual website and apply for the cash you need today!

2: ZippyLoan

(Borrow $100 to $15,000)

Next up on our list of the best payday loans we have ZippyLoan.

Like MoneyMutual, ZippyLoan is not a direct lender, but they have a network of lenders competing to give you a loan.

You can borrow between $100 and $15,000, and they offer flexible repayment terms.

Because they are not a direct lender, they don’t talk about APR rates on their website, but from past experience, the rates offered by lenders are usually between 7% to 40%.

What you need:

Unfortunately, for my friends in New York, West Virginia, Oregon, and the District of Columbia, ZippyLoans isn’t available.

For those of us outside of those states, you will need to:

Be at least 18 years old.

Have a verified source of income.

Provide personal information, including full name and address.

Not everyone will be eligible for the maximum of $15,000. Still, because ZippyLoan leverages an extensive network of lenders against each other, anyone will be able to qualify for some financial help.

Even those of us with bad credit (you are not alone!) will be able to get assistance, provided you have a stable income to show.

Loan requests take just a few minutes, and ZippyLoan is never closed, offering 24/7 coverage to people who are in need.

Simply fill out the short online form, and many different lenders will give you their best offer possible.

Click here to go to the ZippyLoan website and see how much you can borrow today!

3: BadCreditLoans.com

(Borrow $500 to $10,000)

At number 3 on our list of the best payday loans, we have BadCreditLoans.com, and as the name suggests, you can get a loan with them even if you have bad credit.

This is another lender network, and they have example APRs right on the front page of the site.

Depending on your circumstances, they suggest a range between 5.99% and 35.99%.

What you need:

To be eligible with BadCreditLoans, you’ll need to:

Be at least 18

Provide proof of citizenship

Have a regular income, either from full-time employment, self-employment, or disability benefits

Have a checking account at a trusted financial institution

Provide work and home telephone numbers

Provide a valid email address

At BadCreditLoans, you can borrow between $500 and $10,000.

The service they provide – connecting you and the lender – is free, though they try to upsell other financial products along the way.

One of the things I love about BadCreditLoans is that they are actively trying to educate people on debt collection scams. They have a long list of common scam techniques and tips for spotting and avoiding them.

When I used BadCreditLoans in the past, I found them very professional and easy to use.

I recommend checking them out if you’re looking to borrow between $500 and $10,000 and have bad credit.

Click here to visit BadCreditLoans.com and apply for the cash you need today!

4: Vivaloan

(Borrow $100 to $15,000)

Vivaloan is the 4th site on our list of the best payday loans.

Have bad credit? Need a substantial amount of money?

The answer might be Vivaloan, which specializes in those of us with poor credit ratings and who need to borrow between $100 and $15,000.

Again, this is a network of lenders competing to give you the loan.

What you need:

Like any other service, you’ll have to fork over some information before being connected to lenders. That includes:

Name

Date of birth

The primary source of income

Name of employer (if applicable)

Monthly income (approximate)

Date of next payday

Vivaloan’s slogan is “you deserve a much better loan,” and they mean it, with relatively low-interest rates and flexible payment plans even for people with bad credit.

The APRs range from 10% to 35%, which is pretty good for a payday loan site.

Click here to visit Vivaloan and apply for the cash you need today!

5: Check Into Cash

(Borrow $100 to $5,000)

Check Into Cash is number 5 on our list of the best payday loans, and this one is a direct lender.

What you need:

Check Into Cash is both an online lender and an in-person store, meaning if you need to, you can go directly to them to provide the necessary documents.

In most cases, you’ll need to:

Be at least 21

Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

Have a checking account at a trusted financial institution that has been open for at least 90 days.

With Check Into Cash, you can borrow from $100 to $5,000, and you will pay back a set amount per $100 borrowed of between $10 to $30.

So, if you borrow $1,000, you’ll pay back between $100 to $300 on the loan.

Because they are a direct lender, you should be able to quickly get the cash you need, even with a bad credit score.

Plus, their application form only takes 5 minutes to complete.

Click here to visit Check Into Cash and apply for the cash you need today!

6: MaxLend

(Borrow $100 to $3,000)

Number 6 on our list of the best payday loans is MaxLend, and they are also a direct lender.

Not sure if you’ll have the money to pay it back after your next check?

That’s a concern for many people and one that MaxLend solves.

They offer installment loans, meaning you can slowly pay them back over a longer time.

This usually means more interest but doesn’t pressure you to get every dollar back in just a few weeks.

What you need:

MaxLend doesn’t lend money to active-duty military, their spouses, or their dependents.

It is also unavailable in Arkansas, Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, or West Virginia.

If you don’t fall in any of those categories, they will need you to:

Be at least 18

Provide proof of a regular income

Have a checking account at a trusted financial institution.

MaxLend offers loans from $100 to $3,000, but their fees are pretty high.

You’ll have to pay back between $30 to $60 for every $100 borrowed.

So, on a $1,000 loan, you will have to pay back between $300 to $600, which is quite a lot.

Still, given the flexibility of payment plans, it could be a great option for some people. You’ll pay back more, but you won’t have to pay it all at once.

If you’re looking to borrow some cash with flexible repayment terms and don’t mind paying higher interest, then MaxLend could be a good option for you.

Click here to visit MaxLend and apply for the cash you need today!

7: Dollar Loan Club

(Borrow $100 to $5,000)

Dollar Loan Club is number 7 on our list of the best payday loans.

This marketplace instantly connects you to lenders that can have money in your account in less than 48 hours.

What you need:

Dollar Loan Club notes that most people will need to:

Be employed in your current position for 90 days or have another steady income source.

Be at least 18 years old and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

Have an income of approximately $1,000 per month.

Have a valid email address, work phone number, and home phone number.

Though the service promotes loans as small as $100, most of their lenders have a minimum of $500.

The maximum you can receive is $5,000, but you’ll be able to compare several options to find the right one.

I found them to have an impressive network of lenders, and quite a few offered competitive rates of between 7% and 20%.

Their support is very friendly and helpful, and I was able to get the cash I needed in under 48 hours.

Dollar Loan Club is one of the best payday loan sites. The form takes a few minutes to fill out, and they will quickly get the cash to you.

Click here to visit Dollar Loan Club and apply for the money you need today!

8: PersonalLoans.com

(Borrow $1,000 to $35,000)

PersonalLoans.com has made it to number 8 on our list of the best payday loans.

The minimum you can borrow with this site is $1,000, and the maximum is $35,000, so this isn’t for people wanting to borrow small amounts.

They will also lend to you if you have a bad credit score and their APRs are pretty low, ranging from 5.99% to 35%.

With PersonalLoans.com, you will pay back the loan over 3-72 months, so it’s more of an installment loan than a payday loan, but I wanted to include it because being able to pay back the loan over several months instead of one lump sum is very helpful for a lot of us.

What you need:

To be approved by any of their lending partners, you’ll need to:

Be at least 18

Have a valid Social Security Number

Provide proof of U.S. citizenship or permanent residence

Provide proof of full-time employment (or receiving regular benefits)

Have a checking account at a trusted financial institution

The amount you can borrow depends on several factors, but it only takes 5 minutes to fill out their online form, and you will get several loan offers letting you know how much you can borrow and how much you will have to pay back.

Once approved, you should have the money in your account in less than five days.

Click here to visit PersonalLoans.com and see how much you could borrow!

9: ClearViewLoans

(Borrow $100 to $5,000)

9th place on our list of the best payday loans goes to ClearViewLoans.

This website offers a fast, reliable option for those who want to get a loan between $100 and $5,000.

Simply fill out the online form, and their network of lenders will instantly offer you a loan. You can then select the best one for you.

The process is simple, and once approved, the money is in your account in as little as 24 hours.

What you need:

There will be some different requirements based on which lender you are connected with, but most require you to:

Be at least 18

Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

Have a monthly income of at least $1,000

Provide proof of a current employer and have been there for at least 90 days

Provide a valid email address and phone number

With ClearViewLoans, the entire process from application to money in your account shouldn’t take longer than 48 hours.

In my experience, they are easy to use and offer very competitive rates ranging from 6-37%, and their payback terms are flexible too.

Click here to visit ClearViewLoans and apply for the cash you need today!

10: Mr. Lender (For UK residents)

(Borrow £200 to £1,000)

At number 10 on our list of the best payday loans, we have a really good lender for our UK readers: Mr. Lender.

Mr. Lender has been around for a long time and has over 33,000 five-star reviews on TrustPilot!

97% of reviewers have put them at four stars or more, proving how valuable this service has been to UK residents.

They’re also a direct lender, so the approval process is much faster, and you could have the money in your account in less than 24 hours.

What you need:

Like all of the U.S.-based lenders, you’ll have to provide a few pieces of information and be:

At least 18

A UK resident

Earning a monthly income of at least £600

Able to provide a valid email address, mobile number, and debit card

No County Court Judgement in the last three years.

Offering payday and installment loans between £200 and £1,000, Mr. Lender also charges no up-front or late fees.

However, missing a payment could affect your credit score and prevent them from lending to you again.

If you’re in the UK, visit Mr. Lender and apply for the cash you need today!

Best Payday Loans Online: Top-10 Recap!

We’ve reached the end of our list of the top 10 best payday loans online.

I made this list because I have personally used these sites over the past few years, and they have all been fantastic and a big help when I needed them.

They have low-interest rates for payday loan sites, are professional, and will quickly give you the cash you need, even if you have bad credit.

Here’s that list again!

Make sure you always read the terms and conditions to confirm the details of your loan arrangement before accepting.

These days, my go-to site for a quick loan is MoneyMutual.

They’re friendly and professional, have low-interest rates, flexible terms, and always put the cash in my account fast.

And that’s why MoneyMutual made it to number 1 on my list of the best payday loans.

Click here to visit MoneyMutual and apply for the cash you need today!

Advertising and Marketing by:

This content was marketed by Brandingbyexperts.com on behalf of their client. For quires reach out support@brandingbyexperts.com

This is a Partnered Post.