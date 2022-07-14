While some of you may be unfamiliar with this practice, those who are well acquainted use it regularly.

If you're the type of person interested in seeing what the future holds, you've probably connected with some type of psychic reader at least once. While no one could know what the future has in store for sure, there are some ways to see into the near future and quelch down your hunger for knowledge. Well, you aren't the only one. Thousands of people have turned to using an online psychic reading.

Since there is a booming demand for psychic readings at the moment, we'll take you on a brief tour of the best online psychic reading sites we reviewed. There are some definite favorites, offering authenticity and discounts. Let's begin.

Best Online Psychic Reading Services From Top Psychic Reader:

Since not everyone claiming to be a psychic is legit, we had to make a thorough list. After detailed research, we managed to round up the overall winners. Even hardcore skeptics have found these online psychic reading websites useful and accurate psychic readings.

Purple Garden - Overall Best Psychic Reading Site To Meet Your Psychic Reader Online Kasamba - Popular Psychic Source With Top Psychic Mediums For Tarot Cards Reading Mysticsense - Most Preferred For Phone Psychic Readings From Trusted Tarot Reader Keen - Recommended For Free Psychic Reading Trial With Fortune Teller Psychic Oz - 24/7 Available Cheap Psychics For Daily Horoscope Signs & Astrology Answers

Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:

#1. Purple Garden - Overall Best Psychic Reading Site To Meet Your Psychic Reader Online

A fast and safe method to get answers, Purple Garden may be one of the most sought online psychic sites right now. It was developed by the founders of Purple Ocean and Bitwine. It’s a modern-day way to connect with your spiritual side.

Unlike other online psychic services, it enables you to talk to a spiritualist via video. Moreover, their spiritual advisors offer a variety of options, such as career and love guidance, dream analysis, esoteric alchemy, tarot and palm readings. There's truly something for everyone.

If you enjoy a discreet yet safe online reading session, you can’t go wrong with this network. There are hundreds of available advisors, and all of them list their costs per minute. It’s wise to browse and explore their offers before choosing one.

Features

As a reliable mobile app, it's easy to do a video chat with its advisors from anywhere. As can be seen, by thousands of satisfied customers, using the mobile app is a dream. The sessions can take place through chats or live videos. It's also straightforward to use from a desktop version, and you choose an advisor and select the length of time. You can consult with an expert for 5 to 60 minutes.

The price of each session is displayed clearly. Another handy feature is the Journey section, where customers share their positive experiences with the psychics. To be honest, everyone loves a success story. Finally, the best feature of PurpleGarden is the usage of very rare readers with extraordinary abilities.

Pros

Almost 10 years on the market

Trustworthy

Live video as well as chat

A calming interface

A plethora of advisors to choose from

Accuracy filter

Refund possibility

Excellent customer care service

Cons

Not a lot of information unless you sign up

Unclear refund circumstances

What do customers say?

Understandably, many spiritual lovers are skeptical about using an online psychic platform at first. They may be wondering if it's a scam or a trustworthy company. In recent years, however, Purple Garden has proven to be a highly used psychic platform. Not only does it cater to a variety of tastes, but it also offers secure payment options.

People appreciate all the hard work the app developers do and keep coming for fun, enlightening sessions.

Customers also rave about the Journey section, which allows them to peek into others' experiences and learn valuable lessons. Another great feature that customers seem to like is that all of the online psychic readers are previously screened and filtered.

An artificial intelligence tool recommends spiritualists based on your recent googling. In addition, some real-time advisors may help you with your choice.

The overall customer score is excellent; the app works well, and if you choose wisely, the psychic may give you the experience of a lifetime.

=> click here to visit the official website of Purple Garden

#2. Kasamba - Popular Psychic Source With Top Psychic Mediums For Tarot Cards Reading

Often, people get overwhelmed while looking for a suitable psychic online. We get it, so we dipped our toes into finding some great ones. Read on to learn more about Kasamba.

There is a reason why customers named Kasamba the best psychic reading site for 2021. Psychic-Experts.com has also ranked it the most precise in business, so you'll want to test it yourself. Founded in 1999, it offers you a range of readings. From life and career guidance to finding ''the one'', Kasamba is always there for you when you most need it.

Their experts deliver a daily and monthly horoscope and a love forecast. The best of all is that their readers are screened and evaluated - that's how you get the most accurate results.

Features

Personally, when we get hooked on a psychic, we'll want him dedicated round the clock. Kasamba features excellent customer service to help you out promptly. They also have a FAQ database so you can find miscellaneous answers.

Why choose Kasamba instead of others? A great question. Truthfully, with so many top-rated advisors, handy filters and categories, and more than great prices, Kasamba is amazing. They give you three free minutes with different advisors to see which one suits you best. They send out horoscopes and offer various analyses and articles to entertain you.

In case of issues with the reading, they may give you a partial or full refund.

Pros

Filter advisors by price point

Great quality services

5-star rated spiritualists

Lots of promotional deals

Customer-comes-first approach

3 minutes free for each spiritualist

Satisfaction guarantee

Customer reviews are free to read

Confidential readers

Cons

No video sessions are available

Can be pricier

What do customers say?

Once you've taken a look at the pros and cons, you get a better idea of Kasamba's features. The overall grade is 9/10. Kasamba's app is rated 4.7 on the App Store, which further describes how pleased clients are. Almost all of the psychics are 5-star rated, which ensures customer satisfaction.

The options are suitable for various people and tastes. Thus, you can get an advisor dealing with LGBTQ+ concerns, a paranormal expert, and more. Kasamba is customer-oriented, which means you get lots of respect and fulfilled wishes. Most of the reviews are positive, and clients claim they are happier in life after using Kasamba's advisors.

=> click here to visit the official website of Kasamba

#3. Mysticsense - Most Preferred For Phone Psychic Readings From Trusted Tarot Reader

Most individuals who turn to the spiritual want comfort and answers. Mysticsense offers both and more. They deliver timely consultations and, in some cases, closure. No one wants to live in uncertainty, right?

As an astrology company that has been around for a couple of years, Mysticsense has a rigorous selection system before hiring a spiritual expert. Moreover, its website is practical, fun, and easy on the eye. While you can browse different categories, you can also find subcategories that talk about problems similar to yours. The selection of spiritual readers is clear-cut, and you are free to dig into their reviews before selecting.

Features

Let’s talk about the pricing, shall we? It’s what everyone wants to know.

Mysticsense won’t ‘bankrupt’ you. You choose how long your session lasts. Depending on the time frame, you get a reasonable price. Not only that, but the company regularly offers deals and promotional codes which let you explore and don't cost an arm and a leg. Similarly, on Mysticsense's website, you can gorge on articles and media for free.

Their vast community of spiritualists undergoes a strict evaluation which means you won't be talking to a clueless newbie.

Lastly, Mysticsense is among our top picks due to customers' satisfaction. They cater to all your needs and don't rip you off.

Pros

Adept psychics

Shows real-time availability of a spiritualist

Customizable session length

Has a 24/7 support service

Articles on recognizing a scam

Daily horoscope

Available via email, phone, and chat

An opportunity to get a refund

Cons

No mobile app

What do customers say?

Aside from being affordable, clients praise Mysticsense for its accuracy. Reviews are mainly on the positive side, as clients appreciate the energy of the website. It delivers a calming sense and assures you that everything will be OK.

Their numerous spiritualists are evaluated and thoroughly reviewed, and in case of dissatisfaction, you have a right to request a refund. There are simple tools for browsing, and spiritualists are talented, caring individuals. Another favorite trait of this online psychic platform is the availability of experts, even on holidays.

Spiritual enthusiasts have a definite favorite with this platform.

=> click here to visit the official website of Mysticsense

#4. Keen - Recommended For Free Psychic Reading Trial With Fortune Teller

Since you want both quality and an acceptable price, try Keen Psychics. Keen is a holy-grail psychic platform - with their vast experience and regular appearance in famous magazines. With over 20 years of helping people out, they also keep up with the times with a modern website and various types of readings. Originating from California, it prides itself on over 35 million customers worldwide.

Keen specializes in astrology, tarot reading, and closure with a lost loved one. What we liked about Keen is that all spiritual advisors are different - they all have something unique to contribute. It's quite easy to make an appointment, and if you bond with the spiritualist, you can create a personal account on the platform.

Features

Keen offers psychic sessions via email, phone, or chat. So if you're a shy person, you can contact your psychic in a way that fits you. Another unique feature on this website is the Match Tool which matches your needs with a spiritual guide based on a questionnaire.

Once you browse through your options, you connect with the reader. Don't worry, if he or she isn't available at the moment, you can make an appointment. As we mentioned earlier, Keen Psychics is one of the cheapest options - newbies get the first 3 minutes free or 10 minutes for just $1.99.

Pros

Has a satisfaction guarantee policy

Completely private and safe

Cheap pricing

Best for love guidance and birth charts

Functional on Android and iOS

Trustworthy readers

Transparent ranking and reviews

Easy-to-navigate website

Cons

The free minutes are limited to one psychic only

Occasional network glitches

What do customers say?

Keen is best known for the almost 100% accurate tarot card readings. Because it's an honest business, you are free to read some reviews. You can see how spiritualists are ranked and gather experience from others.

Keen Physics has been in business for 20 years, which means they’ve perfected any minor glitches. Customers keep coming back; they praise the accuracy, privacy, and, of course, the pricing.

Reviewers are thankful for the simple way to find help during a crossroads in their lives. Spiritual guides are almost always accurate and 100% supportive and gentle. The wide choice of readings and spiritualists is amazing.

Finally, some occasional internet connection glitches may occur, so make sure your connection is stable during your reading.

=> click here to visit the official website of Keen Psychics

#5. Psychic Oz - 24/7 Available Cheap Psychics For Daily Horoscope Signs & Astrology Answers

Trust us when we say that the criteria to make this list wasn't easy. Another of our precious finds, Psychic Oz, is a free psychic reading online company with years of experience and incoming positive reviews. With over 30 years of experience under its belt, PsychicOz continues to enlighten lost souls, giving them solutions and a sense of calm.

What makes it outstanding is the low pricing. You want to get guidance but not to get ripped off. These guys have perfected their business - 24/7 service from experienced readers, and very affordable too. This jewel of an online psychic is anything but bland. With promising results, it keeps getting better.

Features

Diversity is an important trait - not all of us need or want the same things. The talented experts on Psychic Oz have proven their authenticity and offer a unique approach to each client. They specialize in Past Life readings, Love and Career Advice, Missing Person cases, and many more.

Their built-in tools come in handy when you have doubts - simply browse categories or ratings to find the best match. First-time clients get some free minutes after they've made the deposit.

You can enjoy the sessions without any hidden expenses too. The company is trustworthy; you may even get a refund (in credits) if you don't like the chosen psychic.

Pros

24/7 at your service

Introductory offers and discounts

Professional psychics only

In-depth readings

Psychics in numerous time zones

Over 30 years of thriving on the market

Discreet readers

Easy-to-use website options

Available via chat, email, or phone call

Inexpensive

Cons

No video readings

Some top-rated psychics are pricier

What do customers say?

While researching the best psychic readings online, we came across many sites. Not all of them are worth your time and money. Among these scammers, Psychic Oz gave us some hope.

It is top-rated on most prestigious websites. Ratings vary from 4.7 to a perfect 5. That tells you something, doesn't it? Customers have only great things to say about its professionalism, dedication, and availability.

Psychic Oz is one of the rare companies that specialize in I-Ching, an ancient Chinese technique.

Clients seem to be grateful for a simple yet practical to use website. And not to forget, returning clients get a special deal!

=> click here to visit the official website of Psychic Oz

How To Choose An Online Psychic Readings Platform?

People have used tarot and other clairvoyant techniques ever since the beginning of the world. It's not unusual to seek professional help from proven experts today. Everyone hopes for a glimpse into their future or closure on a painful chapter. So where to begin?

Important points to keep in mind

Having a great psychic experience depends on many factors. You've finally taken the step into the unknown, but you are clueless as to where to begin.

Your internet browser displays thousands of results, and you can't ask a friend for a recommendation. So, what now? How to dive into the world of online psychics without any consequences? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Researching wasn't easy, but it was a pleasure. We all know how vital it is to be comfortable with someone. This is also true for psychics. You can’t open your soul and talk freely with someone you don’t like. We tested numerous online psychic websites that claim credibility, read reviews, and consulted experts. Many websites look fancy and promising, but looks aren't everything.

We wanted to make sure you get the very best. With budget, credibility, and discretion in mind, we chose carefully.

Don’t rush, take your time. These are the points to consider.

Credibility and experience

Assuming that time is the best teacher, best online psychic companies that have been in business for over twenty years seem to be the best. Four out of five reviewed have even more experience. However, sometimes young spiritualists may be more gifted than their veteran colleagues. Maybe, you should give a chance to someone new in the business.

We also made sure each company evaluated and screened its psychics before hiring. This way, you won't lose money on crooks. Before deciding on a psychic study their bio, rating and reviews.

Price and promotions

While there are pricier websites, we know how important it is to get quality service without costing too much. The platforms have different fees depending on readers, session time, and contact methods. All reviewed websites are affordable and offer top-notch psychics at a decent cost.

Client satisfaction

Nothing is more honest than a former client's review. The internet is an amazing place to evade crooks and scammers. Clients' ratings and reviews are indispensable and crucial in getting a reputable service.

The platforms mentioned above are transparent so that you can see people's experiences, tips and tricks for free. It's also useful when some of the sites have bilingual psychics working for them, in case you want to talk in your native language.

Range of psychic specialties

Some online psychic websites offer only basic spiritual methods, which are old-fashioned and useless. Platforms like Kasamba and the others mentioned here offer a variety of services. So if you sign in for dream analysis, for example, you may be drawn to birth charts or angel cards for guidance. The choice is endless, and we think it's an important trait not to hop from site to site.

Security policy

Despite being a useful tool, the internet can be dangerous. It's easy to fall into a cybercrime scheme, so we dedicated much of our research to finding safe platforms.

We care for you during your most vulnerable times, so we assessed the websites for confidentiality and security. A website with a steady reputation won't let your private info leak.

To sum up, be careful before you dive into a psychic website that promises you the world. Nowadays, it's easy to differentiate between reputable companies with satisfied clients and new, shady-looking sites.

It’s very important to feel comfortable with your psychic. Please read out the main points carefully one more time. We hope this section helps you.

Benefits Of Taking Psychic Reading Online Sessions:

You may remember an instance when you and your friends visited a tarot reader for fun, and that's fine. But if you're serious about pursuing spiritual advice, you better turn to the professionals.

In times like these, with people restricted to their homes, online psychics are your best option. We highly recommend you pick up your smartphone to get excellent results from the comfort of your sanctuary online. Best online psychics offer various services from all around the world.

Another great feature of this psychic reading website is that each psychic has a profile featuring the online psychic reading services they offer, complete with reviews from previous customers for full transparency.

Convenience

With COVID-19 and curfews, it's easier to seek an online professional. Even other businesses developed contactless services. Rather than traveling to a shady spiritualist only to find he isn't available, click a few buttons, and you're good to go.

Privacy

Psychic reading is beneficial for introverts who aren't comfortable talking to strangers face to face. Similarly, we can't stress enough how important your private information is. Remember, online psychics are assessed and approved.

Online advisors are safer than turning to a stranger in the middle of nowhere. Going online also means you won’t bump into someone you know while waiting to get a reading.

Promotional deals

The more psychics available, the more competitive the prices. Don't expect an offline psychic to be as affordable as an online one. As a member of a psychic reading site, you get promo codes, deals, and bonuses. If you aren't happy with online reading, you have the right to request a refund.

FAQs Regarding Psychic Near Me:

Are online psychic readings valid?

Online readings have gotten better with time. They work on improving and investing in authentic talents to help you.

Most reputable tarot reading sites screen their readers, interview, and test them, so you don't have to worry about talking to a charlatan. Moreover, getting a reading online means the psychic won't be affected by your appearance, facial expressions, and overall mood.

Websites like PurpleGarden, Kasamba, and Mysticsense hire skilled professionals and have a satisfaction guarantee in case you don't get along with your first reader.

What is psychic reading?

Psychic readings are a personal energy transfer between you and a trained psychic. Whether you need help in your personal or professional life, psychics use their inner power to guide you through storms.

It is a way of overcoming fears, burying past wounds, and seeking help from the spirits. Psychics do readings through tarot cards, crystals and crystal bowls, runes, and other divine tools. They are people with a gift to uncover something inside you.

Today, you can visit a psychic in person, but it's much easier to find one online. They may help you discern any doubts using so-called esoteric senses. There are different types of psychic readings. Some include aura reading, distant reading, numerology, cleromancy, and energy healing.

Why are online tarot readings considered better than offline tarot readings?

Whichever method you choose, a psychic should be able to feel and heal energy properly. A talented psychic isn't affected by the surroundings.

It's just that, generally, better psychics work online. Working on an online platform offers both the reader and the client better treatment. The client doesn't have to travel or wander around looking for a quick answer. He can log onto a website and choose from thousands of experts.

Using an online reading service, you get discounts and hundreds of categories that in-person psychics lack. And since having an online presence is transparent, online psychics work harder to earn a good review.

What should I ask my online psychic?

Life can be cruel, doubting, and tiring. When you decide to join a psychic website and maybe find a solution for your troubles, you'll want to ask the right things. People usually know what to ask, but each minute counts, so make a plan ahead. Ask whatever you want - advice for the future, getting over a broken heart, or how to further your career.

Remember not to ask 'Yes' or 'No' questions - those won't help you. You'll be left with more questions than answers. Instead, ask about who, where, and when.

Try to give the psychic an opportunity for an in-depth answer. It's better to be straightforward so they can understand your situation. Don't be skittish, be forthright. It’s their job to help you to the finish line.

How much should I pay for online reading?

There's no right or wrong answer to this question, but we understand. Some notorious in-person psychics cost an arm and a leg, and we don't want that happening to you.

Each service costs differently. For example, top-rated numerology psychics might ask for a higher price. The rates vary from site to site, from advisor to advisor. When you get in touch with a reputable website, be prepared to pay more, their advisors are skilled and unique.

Psychic websites charge by the minute, so beware of the time length. They also charge differently for phone calls, live video, and email readings. It usually costs up to $60 per reading. Plan your budget carefully, and top up your credits (tokens) later on if you wish.

What method of online reading is best for me?

First of all, you should browse the chosen website and read up on their psychic's reviews. Some psychics are better on the phone, while others strictly use email readings.

Secondly, ask yourself what you need. Do you want to video chat so you can feel the energy? Are you introverted and only want contact via messages? Email and chat readings are cheaper and easily stored.

Finally, how much time do you plan on talking with a psychic? If you are in a middle-of-the-day work crisis, you may want to discreetly chat from your cubicle. Or, you can indulge in a long video call on weekends. At the end of the day, it’s up to your preferences.

What is the best psychic reading website?

Each person you ask will give a different answer, but after our extensive research, we managed to select the five best psychic websites. It’s a personal matter, but the consensus is that the sites reviewed here are suitable for all.

While someone can afford to pay more, another person is more comfortable with a cheaper site. Another point to have in mind is the experience your reader possesses - if they’ve done this a thousand times they must know their stuff.

We chose PurpleGarden as an all-around champion and Keen as the best for love matters. Have another look at our contestants if you’re still undecided.

Concluding - Top Psychics Sites For Free Psychic Reading Trials In 2022:

You made it this far into our review, which means you may be intrigued, interested, or relieved. Reliable psychics do exist!

We wanted to save you the effort of finding the best online psychic reading sites, and we did exactly that. We wrote about five of the most respected sites with vast experience and happy customers. Lucky for you, they are all affordable and legit.

Finally, consulting a psychic can be very valuable, as it can set you free. A trustworthy psychic site will work for your best interests and leave you soothed. Give some of these websites a chance to change your life. It offers free psychic readings and has the lowest possible rates anyways.

