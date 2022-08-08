With all the casino sites out there, though, it might be a bit tough to narrow it down to the best online pokies site and game for you. That’s where we come in.

The best online pokies for NZ players have awesome graphics, high RTPs, and exciting bonus rounds.

With all the casino sites out there, though, it might be a bit tough to narrow it down to the best online pokies site and game for you. That’s where we come in.

We’ve already done all the digging and research and have come up with a list of the 15 best online casinos for playing pokies in New Zealand, starting with Dream Vegas.

It’s our top pick thanks to a great selection of titles, solid welcome bonus, and one of the best-looking sites around. However, there’s 14 more sites and pokies games to check out.

Interested? Read on to learn more.

Best Online Pokies in NZ

1. Dream Vegas (Mega Joker) - Best Online Pokies in NZ Overall

Pros

200% match bonus

Top-notch website navigation

Great pokie variety

Must Go Jackpots category

Tons of live dealer games

24/7 customer support

All pokies available on mobile

Cons

Does not accept crypto

We’re starting off our top 5 with an absolute banger of a casino – Dream Vegas. They’ve done a stellar job at bringing all the classiest bits of Las Vegas to your fingertips with their absolutely stunning web design that looks as good on your mobile as it does your computer screen.

In addition to having a mega selection of pokies, their live table offerings run laps around much of the competition.

Pokie Offerings - 5 / 5

It really feels like Dream Vegas is trying to fit all of Las Vegas into their online casino site, given that they’ve seen fit to host over 2,000 online pokie machines.

If you’re a fan of variety, you won't find many selections bigger than this one.

Like all good online pokies casinos, you’ll find several of the popular titles you’re familiar with like Book of Dead, Big Bass Splash, and the well-loved StarBurst by NetEnt. We were extremely happy to see another NetEnt title tucked away from the other pokie games: Mega Joker.

Mega Joker fits right in with Dream Vegas’ theme, as it is stylized to look like a classic brick-and-mortar pokie.

That’s not the only reason we love it, however.

This classic fruit-and-sevens pokies game features a high 99% RTP, meaning it’s a perfect cure for the blues we get during a run of bad luck on some of the more volatile machines. Its vintage 3x3 play grid has a simple 5 paylines, and a lucky player can earn up to 2,000x their wager.

A must-play pokie title for fans of the classics.

Welcome Bonus - 4.7 / 5

We’ve always felt that first impressions are important when searching for pokies in New Zealand.

Dream Vegas clearly agrees, offering a solid 200% deposit bonus up to NZ$2,500 plus 50 free spins on your first deposit.

Additionally, you’ll get a 40% match of your 2nd deposit up to $3k and 60% of your 3rd deposit up to $1.5k with an additional 30 and 40 free spins, respectively. This makes for a solid casino bonus for NZ players.

Safety and Reputation - 5 / 5

We consider Dream Vegas to be a safe place for New Zealand players hoping to win real money.

Having been established in 2017, they have built trust with players by being fully licensed with the Malta Gaming Authority, having excellent customer support, SSL encryption, and by being approved by eCOGRA.

If you’re ready to collect your 200% match bonus and 50 free spins, click here to sign up with Dream Vegas.

2. Nitro Casino (Sweet Bonanza) - Best Drops & Wins Online Pokies for New Zealand Players

Pros

Bonus up to $1k + 300 spins

Mega selection of Drops & Wins pokies

Runs great on mobile

Fast withdrawals

Cons

Not the best choice for table games

Established in 2020, Nitro Casino’s “too cool for school” vibe isn’t just for show - they really are that cool. With tons of casino bonuses and plenty of the best online pokie machines, you’re bound to feel cool playing here, too.

Plus, it runs smooth on mobile, making this a perfect choice for pokies on the go.

Pokie Offerings - 4.9 / 5

Nitro Casino features over 500 titles from some of the best online pokies developers out there (NetEnt, Ruby Play, and Blueprint Gaming to name a few), so it’s no wonder it’s one of the best online pokie sites around.

Notably, Nitro has a great selection of Pragmatic Play “Drops & Wins” games like Sweet Bonanza and Great Rhino Megaways, giving you a chance to compete against other Drops & Wins players for thousands of prizes every month.

It adds an extra element of excitement to their games and is very nearly as nice as winning huge jackpots at other casinos.

When it comes to playing for Drops & Wins prizes, Sweet Bonanza is our favourite, but we also like to play the 3rd title in the John Hunter series: Tomb of the Scarab Queen.

This medium-volatility title sports 5 reels and 25 payline and the chance to win up to 10,500x your wager makes this Egyptian-adventure-themed pokie a real treat to play.

Honestly, if you’re a fan of high-risk-high-reward titles and/or watched Indiana Jones a few too many times, John Hunter and the Tomb of the Scarab Queen is the game for you.

Welcome Bonus - 4.7 / 5

One of our favourite things about playing online pokies is getting to play pokies with an extra boost. To that end, we really love Nitro’s welcome bonus thanks to the welcome bonus up to $1,000 and 300 bonus spins they reward you with over your first 3 deposits.

Your first deposit will see a 100% match up to $200 plus 30 spins on John Hunter and the Tomb of the Scarab Queen.

The second deposit gets a 50% match up to $300 plus 70 spins on Sweet Bonanza.

The third deposit you make gets a 25% match bonus up to $500 plus 200 free spins on Wolf Gold.

These deposits are subject to a rather steep 50x playthrough, however, so you’ll have your work cut out for you.

Safety and Reputation - 5 / 5

Though Nitro Casino is a relatively new casino, it’s part of BetPoint Ltd, which goes a long way in making it easy for us to vouch for Nitro’s reputation. Additionally, they’re fully licensed through the Malta Gaming Authority, so you know they are safe thanks to the MGA’s strict regulations.

If you’re ready to collect up to 300 free spins to use on some of the best Drops & Wins titles Pragmatic Play offers, follow this link and get started.

3. Rapid Casino (Cowboy’s Gold) - Best Bonuses of any NZ Online Pokies Site

Pros

100% match on 1st deposit

300 free spins over 3 deposits

Over 1,000 pokie machines

Several Drops and Wins pokie titles

Quick withdrawals

Cons

No phone customer support

If your idea of a good time is claiming many casino bonuses, Rapid Casino is the place for you.

Stylized after the wild-west, this is the perfect place to play online pokies for the gambler who just wants to feel wanted. Get it? Wanted?

Even if you’re not saddle sore, we recommend Rapid for anyone who wants access to a huge selection of video pokies, and tons of promos, including regular chances to win free spins on their popular online pokies.

Pokie Offerings 4.8 / 5

While you might be surprised to see a Southwestern US-themed casino in a list of the best online pokies in New Zealand, once you start scrolling through their roughly 1,500 online games, you will feel at home.

Much like Nitro, you’ll find a solid selection of Drops & Wins pokie titles, but we would feel weird zeroing in on any title other than the appropriately themed Cowboy’s Gold online pokies game.

Originally released for New Zealand online pokies in May of 2020, it’s become quite the popular title.

With 5 reels and 3 rows, it plays like many classic online pokie games, and there are 10 fixed paylines. With a 96.5% RTP and a chance to win up to 6065x your wager, this title gives you a chance to win something worth bragging about down at the ol’ saloon.

Rapid has some other games with cowboy themes as well, but none of them drew us in quite like Cowboy’s Gold did - though we might be a bit biassed, since using the bonuses below had us swimming in free spins.

Welcome Bonus - 5 / 5

Using the promo code “RAPID” during your first real money deposit will get you a 100% match bonus up to NZ$100 and 30 free spins on the thematically appropriate Cowboy’s Gold online pokies game.

Using “RAPID2” with your second deposit will get you a 50% match bonus up to $300 + 70 free spins, while using “RAPID3” will get you a 25% match up to $600 plus 20 free spins every day for 10 days straight.

That’s up to $1,000 in bonuses and 300 free spins!

Safety and Reputation - 5 / 5

Rapid Casino is another casino under the BetPoint umbrella, so you can rest assured that you are in safe hands. Full licence, top-notch SSL, and adherence to industry regulations are all part of why we feel comfortable telling you this casino is completely safe.

Click here to get started at Rapid Casino and claim the best bonuses.

4. Neon Vegas (Book of Shadows) - Best Variety of Online Pokies in New Zealand

Pros

Massive 500% welcome bonus

20x wagering requirement

1,000+ pokies

Useful categories to filter pokies like ‘Sticky Wilds’

Cons

No real loyalty program

Wagering requirements must be met in 48hrs

Next up on our list is Neon Vegas, a beautiful 80’s retro wave-styled online casino where you can play online pokies from over 30 of the top providers.

Though a relative newcomer to the New Zealand online pokies scene (they opened their doors in 2020), they have become one of our favourite places to play pokies online, and if you read on, you’ll understand why.

Pokie Offerings - 4.8 / 5

As we stated above, Neon Vegas has partnered with over 30 of the best providers of online pokies, bringing their game library up to well over a thousand.

You’ll find plenty of familiar pokie titles like Great Rhino Megaways or Gonzo’s Quest, but if you continue to dig into the collection, you’re bound to find all manner of treasures.

If you’re looking for something different, we recommend NoLimit City’s Book of Shadows title.

This spooky NZ online pokies game has medium volatility and a 96.01% return to player rate. What really caught our attention – aside from the indie-comics style artwork – was the amount of variability in the game.

With lockable reels, mega free spin rounds, the ability to expand from 10 to 20 paylines, and a chance to win over 30k times your stake, this one is not a pokie title to miss.

Welcome Bonus - 4.4 / 5

Neon Vegas lights the dark street with their absolutely massive 500% 1st deposit match bonus when you use the promo code “NEON”. This match bonus has a rather low 20x playthrough requirement.

Safety and Reputation - 5 / 5

Fully licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority, you can rest assured that like all casinos on our list, Neon Vegas is a well-run, legitimate online casino. Not only do we feel comfortable playing their online pokies games, but we feel comfortable recommending you do as well.

If you’re interested in a casino that feels like a scene out of a cyberpunk movie (but without all the corpo oppression), click here to get started at Neon Vegas.

5. Casino Tropez (Jackpot Giant) - Best Progressive Jackpot Online Pokies for NZ Players

Pros

100% welcome bonus

Mega collection of jackpot pokies

Downloadable desktop app

Also one of the best blackjack sites

Cons

Website looks outdated

24/7 support unavailable

Casino Tropez’ design reminds us of old-school online casinos, but we know better than to judge a book by its cover.

Inside is a treasure trove of amazing progressive jackpots, solid bonuses, and a history of having some of the best online pokies NZ players could ask for.

Pokie Offerings - 4.6 / 5

With roughly 1,000 games, Casino Tropez doesn’t have as broad a selection as some of the other online pokie sites we’ve reviewed, but they have it where it counts - and by that, we mean their huge selection of progressive jackpot online pokies.

We’re talking over 60 different progressive pokie games, some of them sporting jackpots over $11 million at the time of writing. This is exactly what makes them our favourite games to play. Quality of wins over quantity.

And that’s exactly why we chose the Jackpot Giant progressive pokie title.

This 5-reel title features a 94.22% RTP, which is not uncommon with titles sporting jackpots of this calibre. With 50 paylines, medium volatility, and no chance to win free spins or adjust your paylines, it takes a specific kind of player to really get on with this game.

The “Turbo Spins” feature is a nice touch for those of us who like to grind for jackpots, but don’t want to wait forever for the reels to land. While the normal jackpot is 1,000x your stake, if you want a shot at the progressive jackpot, you must make your spins at the maximum wager of $4 per spin.

This is still a great title at any wager, though, if you just want a fun stone-age theme slot. It’s fun and simple and runs great on any mobile device.

Welcome Bonus - 4.4 / 5

Casino Tropez features the welcome bonus that keeps on giving. Your first deposit will see a 100% match up to the equivalent of €100 (roughly NZ$170).

What we like about this welcome bonus is that the promo code is reusable once a month for a full year. So, it’s a solid choice for someone who expects to spend a lot of time on their site.

Safety and Reputation - 5 / 5

As with many online casinos, Casino Tropez is fully licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority and features industry-standard encryption software to keep you and your information safe and secure.

Additionally, they’ve been around long enough that they have become a trusted name and face in the world of online pokie sites, making them a great choice of casino for you to play your favourite games.

If you think the best online pokies games have progressive jackpots, click here to get started at Casino Tropez.

Honorable Mentions:

How Did We Choose the Best Online Pokies Sites & Games in NZ?

Pokie Offerings:

In a day and age where there are flavours of pokie for every palate, we wanted to make sure every casino on our list had a solid selection. No matter what you love about pokies, our casinos have something to satisfy, whether it’s progressive jackpots, adjustable paylines, or varied visual themes.

Welcome Bonus:

We scoured the internet over to find all the best bonuses. If you’re going to play the best online slots, we figure the only thing we could do to improve the experience is making sure you play with as much of a boost as possible.

Safety and Reputation

There are too many casinos of ill repute out there. Not on our list, though. We’ve gone through this list with a fine-toothed comb to make sure that not only are they fully licensed and regulated, but that their ownership has a history of fair dealings as well.

Guide to Playing the Best Online Pokies in New Zealand

What are the best NZ online pokies?

These are the best online pokies NZ players can play right now:

What is the best online pokies site in NZ?

Our research suggests that Dream Vegas is the best online slots site for New Zealand players. With a great selection of popular pokies, a fantastic welcome bonus, and a solid reputation, any pokie player should be happy within Dream Vegas’ hallowed halls.

What is the best NZ slot game to win?

The best slot game to win in is one with a high RTP. While these tend to have smaller payouts, high RTP generally sees more small wins over time. Mega Joker is a solid title and has an RTP rating of around 99%. You can play it at our #1 casino, Dream Vegas.

Are NZ online pokies rigged?

Online pokies are not rigged – at least not if you’re playing at a reputable casino. Most online casinos are regulated by 3rd parties to ensure that their games provide fair chances at winning, so while we’re confident recommending any casino on our list, it doesn’t mean that every NZ casino deserves the same level of deference.

Are NZ pokies sites safe to use?

If you’re playing at a fully licensed and regulated casino, online pokies sites are totally safe. This doesn’t mean you won't lose money, however. Online gambling is a matter of luck, but a good casino gives you a fair chance at it. They’ll also use SSL encryption to protect any data transferred between you and their site (data like debit card info, your name, address, and so on).

Comparison of the Top 5 New Zealand Online Pokies Sites

Dream Vegas: Styled after the classier side of the Las Vegas Strip, this casino won our hearts thanks to an amazing selection of pokies, a fantastic welcome bonus, and meeting every mark in terms of reliability and safety. Overall score: 99%

Nitro Casino: Nitro Casino made our #2 slot thanks to their solid mobile layout, expansive library of pokies, and a variety of bonus spins promos. Overall score: 98%

Rapid Casino: If you’re ready to play high RTP pokies, head over to Rapid Casino, with their casino featuring over 1,500 of the most wanted Drops & Wins jackpot titles. Overall score: 95%

Neon Vegas: If you agree that the only thing cooler than hot pink neon lighting are giant welcome bonuses, then you’ve got what it takes to play at Neon Vegas. Overall score: 92%

Casino Tropez: While the website belongs in a museum, their amazing selection of progressive jackpot pokies is so good we had to include them in our top five. Overall score: 91%

How to Get Started with New Zealand’s Best Online Pokies Site

Step 1: Navigate to the Dream Vegas account creation page by following this link.

Step 2: Fill out your personal details by giving your first and last name, gender, date of birth, and country.

Step 3: Enter your contact information, including a valid email, phone number, and physical address for verification purposes.

Step 4: Provide your new account information. Choose a username and password you’ll remember. Select your currency and confirm that you’ve read all the important things they ask you to read.

Click Sign Up and your account is created! You’ll be able to apply your welcome bonus to your first deposit after your account is verified.

Ready to Play the NZ Best Online Pokies Games?

Hopefully, you feel ready to step into the world of online pokies, armed with all the knowledge to choose the best casino for you.

We felt that Dream Vegas was the best overall place to play NZ online pokies, but feel free to check out all the sites and pokie games listed here. Each one has something special to give.

Just remember to always play responsibly - and we hope Lady Luck is on your side.

DISCLAIMER: We don't need to emphasise that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the National Problem Gaming Helpline at 0800 654 655 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.

Check out the following organisations for free gambling addiction resources:

This is a Partnered Post.