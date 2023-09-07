BeenVerified Review - Everything You Need to Know

Are you interested in BeenVerified? Are you unsure about the value of your time and money? Look nowhere else! We’ll examine this website’s features, costs, and overall value in this in-depth analysis to help you choose if it’s the best option for you.

Our review has you covered whether you’re attempting to get in touch with an old buddy, examining a suspected fraudster, or digging up background knowledge on a potential love interest.

What is BeenVerified?

Background check sites have changed over time from being merely interesting side projects to powerful resources for gathering a variety of data. An internet resource called BeenVerified lets individuals look through public records.

The program enables users to look up information about people, including contact information, criminal histories, employment histories, social media profiles, and more, using a huge database with over a billion records.

This website is a well-liked option for consumers who need to do background checks, find missing family or friends, or confirm the information on potential business partners due to its user-friendly design and detailed reports.

With the expansion of its feature set and the size of the informative database at its disposal, this website has grown to become one of the top background check websites on the internet.

The site also provides various useful services that address a variety of demands in addition to its well-known person search.

Is BeenVerified Legit?

You might want to confirm this website’s efficacy before spending any money on it. You might also be interested in learning if the platform can live up to its audacious claim that it will offer quick access to possibly unexpected information about anyone.

After all, such a claim demands close examination. Be confident that this website, as evidenced by multiple evaluations, lives up to its promise.

In this review, we’ll look at what’s in this website’s report, how it works, and how well it can identify information that’s hard to obtain or might not be readily available on Google.

Continue reading to learn more about this reliable platform.

What Can You Do With It?

You may look up a variety of characteristics about people using this website, such as their contact information, address history, social media profiles, employment history, criminal history, education, and more.

With this data, you can run background checks on prospective business partners or find long-lost relatives or friends. You can watch your online reputation with this website and manage who can view what about you.

The site also provides you with a comprehensive variety of tools to help you learn more and make wise decisions.

BeenVerified Features?

This site gathers public data records to help people find one another nationwide. You can start a search by entering a name, address, phone number, email, social media account, or vehicle identifying number, among other starting points (VIN).

The website will then provide you with a list of potential matches, and you may download it to get a full report on any of them. Contact details, property records, criminal histories, and data from social media are all included in the report.

When it comes to BeenVerified cost, this website might not offer as much information on records like weapons licenses and traffic violations compared to other people’s search finders.

This website offers a number of fundamental features, including

Unclaimed Money Search

People Search

Saved History

Reverse Phone Lookup

Multi-Device Accessibility

Reveal Email Lookup

VIN Number Search

Additionally, this website’s unclaimed property search is another element that distinguishes it from other search engines. If you want to find out if any state has unclaimed money or property in your name, you can search for yourself or others.

Although the majority of states offer complimentary access to identical search functionality on their websites, those who already have this site’s account may find the BeenVerified reviews to be beneficial.

How does BeenVerified work?

This site gives customers a quick approach to getting information that would otherwise need a time-consuming independent investigation and frequent travels to different sites where records are held by gathering data from diverse public sources.

With BeenVerified reviews, users now have access to a tremendous amount of information that was previously dispersed throughout courthouses and public record repositories with just one search.

Despite the depth of information in the business’ background reports, this website only uses aggregated public records for all of its data. Data for this website is gathered from a variety of sources, including:

Public record offices at the federal, state, and local levels

Data on local and federal crime

Commercial company information, such as lists of magazine subscribers and land records

Court documents.

Data from the US census

Social networking sites

Agency for consumer reporting

Banks and credit unions are examples of financial institutions

Pros and Cons

Pros

Users who are dissatisfied with their reports can receive complete refunds from this site

Somewhat open for a background check business

Each month, members may conduct up to 100 background checks

Devoted customer service

Simple pricing structure

Top-notch mobile apps

Search by social media handle is provided

A variety of features are available with membership

People searches produce thorough, in-depth reports

Search for unclaimed property

Discounted three-month prepayment

Many choices for data input

Cons

Cannot purchase even one report

No free trial is available

It is not a consumer reporting agency as defined by the Fair Credit Reporting Act, so it cannot be utilized for employee background checks

Sometimes there are long waits for search results

Search engine results aren’t always reliable

The Cancellation process is challenging

Unless users opt-out , memberships renew themselves automatically each month. Before the start of the following month, they terminate their memberships

BeenVerified Cost

When considering BeenVerified reviews, you have a choice between two distinct pricing plans. The only difference between either is the length of the membership, which includes 100 monthly searches.

The BeenVerified cost for the two memberships is the same, however, consumers can save close to 35% by choosing the three-month membership option. It’s important to remember that the 3-Month Membership is charged $52.44 every three months every quarter.

A 7-day trial with BeenVerified costs $1. After the 7-day trial time expires, your credit card will be charged $26.89 per month for the subscription; therefore, you must cancel it if you decide not to keep it.

Customer Support

BeenVerified reviews typically show that the customer support team is available and responsive to client needs.

Customer questions sent through the website or the support team’s email are immediately and completely addressed by representatives on their customer service phone line, which is available 17.5 hours per day, seven days a week.

BeenVerified Reviews from Real Users – How Legit is it?

To save you time, we read through many BeenVerified reviews on the internet to discover what actual individuals thought of the service based on their own experiences.

This will make it easier for you to determine the BeenVerified cost and whether or not the service is reliable and works.

User Reviews from Sitejabber

BeenVerified reviews have given the company an average rating of 2.89 stars out of 316 reviews. According to this assessment, most customers appear to be dissatisfied with their purchases.

Customers often complain about issues with credit card transactions, the BeenVerified cost, the day trial, and difficulty getting access to criminal records in their reviews.





Alternatives to BeenVerified

PeopleLooker is a platform that allows users to find out information about other people. PeopleLooker offers a variety of data, such as contact information, criminal histories, and social media profiles.

Reverse phone lookups can be used by users to find the owner of an erroneous phone number.

The platform has an intuitive user interface and a mobile app for quick access to search results. However, utilizing PeopleLooker comes at a price, and given the variety of membership choices offered, some users could find the pricing mechanism perplexing.

People can access information about other people thanks to TruthFinder, an online public records search service.

By using TruthFinder reviews, users can find information such as contact information, criminal histories, and property records by conducting searches using a name, phone number, email address, or physical address.

Truthfinder also provides a reverse phone lookup feature that can be used to find out who owns a given phone number.

TruthFinder has an intuitive user interface and a mobile app for easy access to search results. However, using it comes at a price, just like other services of a similar nature.

If you’re looking for a reliable background check service, this is a fantastic additional choice. The website gives users access to a variety of data, such as contact information, criminal histories, property records, and employment histories.

Also, Intelius has a background check option that enables customers to get a thorough report on a person. Moreover, Intelius offers a mobile app for easy access to search results and a reverse phone lookup service.

However, consumers should be informed that using Intelius has a cost and that some customers have noted inconsistencies in the data the platform provides.

PeopleFinders is a people search engine that is distinguished by its distinctive features, which include a thorough criminal records database, the possibility to run background checks on people, and the capacity to look up people using their social security numbers.

PeopleFinders also has a “people search plus” tool that gives users access to further details about specific people, like their employment histories, educational backgrounds, and social media accounts.

Users of PeopleFinders can also create and manage their address book, which is helpful for remembering contacts and their details. Overall, PeopleFinders is an excellent resource for anyone wishing to learn about people and perform in-depth background investigations.

A service called Instant Checkmate allows users to search through other people’s public record information and do background checks. It is recognized as one of the most reliable and thorough background check services available today.

Despite the fact that it is illegal to use the service for business purposes like hiring new employees, people use it on a personal level to learn more about their neighbors, friends, and even potential romantic partners.

The website gives users access to numerous searchable databases that include social media profiles, criminal histories, phone numbers, email addresses, and postal addresses.

Since its launch in 2006, this business has honed its capacity to offer background data, criminal records, or even leads for locating an old buddy. Over this time, the site has gained the trust of over 20 million users.

You can use Spokeo for free by entering a name or phone number to get the most basic results. It does offer a small bit of information, but practically all of it is illegible and obscured.

In searching through the data, those who can read between the lines should be able to glean some useful information.

Being one of the most well-known brands in the industry, US Search provides a straightforward and efficient background check tool and people finder.

The people you search for won’t be aware that you are looking for them, which is the best part about how it is made to safeguard your privacy.

Searching through a vast collection of public documents, US Search compiles all the necessary information into a single report. It lowers the cost of discovery while providing a more economical and effective method of locating data.

Things to Consider Before Using a Background Check Service

The benefits of using a reputable background check agency such as the BeenVerified app are numerous. It used to be impractical and expensive to check one’s criminal past or that of a potential employer. Still, now with BeenVerified cost-effective services, it is quick and easy to access that data.

BeenVerified reviews can be used to find out more about a new friend as well as to look into your own and your loved ones’ pasts. A person’s address, phone number, and perhaps even the names of their relatives could all be found by conducting this website’s search for them.

There is a reason why most services would provide you the choice of sharing your data with the provider due to the accessibility of people finding tools like background check services. Identifying opt-out status could be challenging.

This might be advantageous for you, as some firms grant their staff members the freedom to restore their internet reputation without having to pay for the BeenVerified cost.

BeenVerified Review Frequently Asked Questions

Is BeenVerified Free?

BeenVerified reviews are a great way to learn about the subscription-based search engine. The platform offers numerous paid features that will surely benefit you in gathering factual data. This website offers free searches, but access to the data requires a monthly subscription.

Is BeenVerified Safe to Use?

Despite numerous BeenVerified reviews citing inaccurate information in reports and criminal records that didn’t match the targeted profile, there hasn’t been any allegation of information theft or data breaches.

Will the People I Search for Be Notified by BeenVerified?

This website’s reports are private and confidential and those who are searched will not be notified of any reports. BeenVerified cost is also kept confidential.

Is BeenVerified Legal?

BeenVerified reviews indicate that while the company is not a consumer reporting agency and cannot be used for a tenant or employment screening, it claims that you can conduct background checks using privacy-friendly public record searches.

Final Thoughts on BeenVerified

This site is a helpful tool for finding persons and provides a variety of search options. That can be especially useful if you’re looking for someone using a VIN or social media account because many other platforms won’t start a search with this information.

Unfortunately, this website prevents you from viewing your search results without first subscribing to a membership plan. Because of this, it can be challenging to predict the type of information you will receive before committing to a subscription.

Disclaimer:

Firstpost is not responsible for any consequences that may arise as a result of one’s decisions and gambling habits.

This is a Partnered Post.