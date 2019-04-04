Badshah dropped a new track, and our repeat button is broken!

If you have plans for partying over the weekend, then you’re in luck because Badshah has just dropped a new music video called ‘Set The Roads on Fire’. The track has every element from sick beats to an impeccable flow to make it the party anthem of 2019. We smashed the repeat button several times but still can’t get enough!

While Badshah’s new track is a total jammer, the video is also a showstopper with the rap star pulling off some cool car stunts in it. It’s LIT, and how! But enough talk. Check out the video below and get grooving!

This is a partnered post.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.