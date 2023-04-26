The iconic Danone India brand, ‘Protinex’, has recently given itself a new Avatar, revamping its logo, product experience, visual identity, and introducing recyclable packaging jars. This is the first time in six decades that the brand has undergone such a transformation.

This move is intended to bolster the brand’s connection and loyalty across consumers of all ages, while upholding the brand’s commitment to high standards of quality, health benefits, and delicious taste in its various offerings.

Protinex: Generations of Trusted Nutrition

Since its inception in 1957, Protinex has been a trusted and beloved brand in India, embraced by generations of consumers. Today, it is the No.1 brand in the adult nutrition segment, and the No.1 brand recommended by doctors. Protinex is used by people of all ages, from children to adults.

From being a prescription only brand to a combination of over-the-counter and prescription products, the brand began its consumerization journey in 2012 after it got acquired by Danone. This shift also transformed the brand’s perception from being associated with ‘illness’ to being associated with ‘wellness’, making it seen as an essential part of one’s daily diet rather than just being a medically prescribed protein supplement.

The Market Leader in Adult Nutrition

The market size of the ‘adult nutrition category’ in India is approximately Rs. 889 crores. Out of this total number, Protinex commands a 26.1% market share in the adult nutrition category, positioning itself as the ‘market leader in the category’.

A Legacy of Wellness and Nutrition

Protinex helps India’s growing adult population maintain their health and well-being. Between 25 to 50 years of age, often many people face health issues. With Protinex, you can have access to a trusted brand that helps you make the lifestyle changes you need to lead a healthier and more fulfilling life.

Protinex provides nutrition and strength, with a balanced blend of carbohydrates, minerals, vitamins and zero trans-fat. This nutritious and tasty product also helps support strong muscles and bones, boost immunity, and increase stamina.

Protinex offers a range of protein, calcium and other nutrient-rich products, designed to meet the nutritional needs of different consumer segments. Whether you’re looking for everyday health or recovery, Protinex has you covered with an array of delicious flavours to tantalize your taste buds. From the decadent and indulgent Protinex Rich Chocolate to the smooth and creamy Protinex Creamy Vanilla, there’s something for every palate. And if you prefer a classic taste, there’s always the timeless Protinex Original.

The brand also offers Protinex Diabetes Care for diabetes management and Protinex Mother’s for pregnant and lactating mothers.

Unlock the New Look of Protinex

The legacy brand has unveiled a complete rebranding, while preserving its premium status. The revamp emphasizes an improved taste experience with an enhanced product sensorial, as part of their mission to bring health through food to as many people as possible.

The contemporary and inspiring design of the new Protinex is now available in an easy-to-use package. The new packaging features a superior quality, recyclable jar to provide consumers with a better user experience in terms of storage and usability. Additionally, the brand’s updated identity is designed to reach out to a wider consumer segment across India, emphasize the importance of including protein in daily diets, and inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices.

The new and improved Protinex can now be purchased PAN India, in both physical stores and online e-commerce platforms.

Protinex will help you reach your health and wellness goals. With Protinex, you can be sure your body is getting the nutrition it needs. Start your journey to a healthier, better you today with Protinex!

