A company that takes feedback well. OnePlus 7 launches new features inspired by the OnePlus community

OnePlus is upping its game to remain a smartphone favourite in India. In a bid to please its growing community, the brand has been working closely on their operating system, keeping their eyes open and ears tuned into the public’s demands.

From online messaging boards to interactions with customers at events and even a specialized research centre set up in Hyderabad, OnePlus has set aside a plentiful amount of resources to create better software that specifically fulfils the needs of the Indian consumer.

The results: new features in its OxygenOS for India by Indians. Here’s what you can expect on the OnePlus 7:

Work-Life Balance

A feature for those whose phones are constantly buzzing, it segregates notifications into ‘work’ and ‘life’. Just turn off either, and work or relax without distraction and disturbance. You can tweak preferences to exactly suit your needs: by time, location or even connectivity.

Smart SMS Visualisation

Sorting junk SMSes from relevant ones, this is especially handy for OTPs. Simple yet effective, categorization helps you easily find what you are looking for. A quick double tap command is included to let you copy OTPs with ease.

Caller Identification

In an age of constant and annoying spam calls, the Caller Identification feature warns you of suspected culprits, giving the satisfaction of not picking up without the fear of missing something important.

OnePlus Roaming

If you hate that the first thing you have to do on arriving in a new country is to hunt for a SIM card, then you aren’t alone. OnePlus has checked a box on its users’ travel wish list: ensuring network connectivity even without a foreign SIM or roaming plan.

Cricket Scores with ESPNCricinfo

And of course, live cricket updates because, which Indian doesn’t follow the score at home, at work or en route? Partnering with ESPNcricinfo, OnePlus 7 users get live scores, past match scores and schedules all on their device.

In addition to its region-specific features for India, OnePlus has also launched a set of user-requested features that will be available on OnePlus 7 phones globally. Here’s what’s included:

Fnatic Mode

For gamers, Fnatic Mode is a godsend that makes the experience larger than life. With the ability to enhance network and background performance, get lost in your alternate reality without interruptions or lag.

Screen Recorder

In the age of social media, documenting and demo-making is all the rage. The OnePlus community asked for a dedicated screen recorder with good audio and the brand delivered, eliminating the need to download a third-party app to get the job done.

Screenshot Editor

When you capture a screenshot, think about the edits you are likely to make before sending it to someone. You’ll find those options on this editor. The dedicated screenshot editor is simple enough - including only what you usually use like a blur and highlighting tool - but it gets the job done perfectly.

Quick Reply for IM

Multitasking at its finest, watch videos uninterrupted while chatting with your pals on IM - one more advantage to an extra roomy display.

Zen Mode

Those who crave a digital detox (scheduled, of course) can limit their phone activity for a fixed amount of time. Don’t worry though, you can still choose to receive calls or operate the camera. Perfect for a digital cleanse on the weekend or on holiday.

With specifications and features catering specifically to the Indian market, the OnePlus 7 is promising to be a smartphone that aligns with the desi audience’s rising awareness and demands of their technology.

