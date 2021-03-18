91 years after Dandi March, what would Mahatma Gandhi tell us?

91 years after Mahatma Gandhi led the Dandi March, an 80-person non-violent protest against the British monopoly on salt production, Tata Salt is commemorating his focus, patience and resilience in an inventive way - with an avatar of the Mahatma himself encouraging India to push through in its fight against Covid-19.

With the struggles of COVID-19 at the forefront of everyone’s minds, it is understandable to feel fearful and helpless. This year, Tata Salt wants to remind the public that lessons from the past can help us march forward towards a COVID-19 -free future.

91 years after Mahatma Gandhi led the Dandi March, an 80-person non-violent protest against the British monopoly on salt production, Tata Salt is commemorating his focus, patience and resilience in an inventive way - with an avatar of the Mahatma himself encouraging India to push through in its fight against COVID-19 . Tata Salt uses augmented reality (AR) in its latest campaign to boost public awareness of the measures that should be used to protect against COVID-19 .

Speaking about the launch of this campaign, Ms. Richa Arora, President, Packaged Foods, India, Tata Consumer Products, said, “Our campaign evokes the historical relevance of the Dandi March, where the father of our nation called for collective citizen measures, as the nation marched towards independence. Tata Salt has always been at the forefront of influencing social change and this campaign is an effort to bring alive the determination and persistence displayed by Gandhiji during India's freedom struggle, bearing on what is required from people today.”

The #NamakKeWaastey campaign encourages people to participate in a virtual march, similar to the Dandi March, while following regulations, social distancing and the other guidelines suggested by the health ministry to curb the spread of COVID-19 . Users can click on the link and scan any horizontal floor in their house to see an AR version of Gandhiji come alive. He is wearing a mask and delivers a short message asking citizens to join him in a virtual march against COVID-19 . Users can also take a picture wearing a mask with Gandhiji and share it on their social media handles using the campaign hashtag #NamakKeWaastey to show their support and spread awareness on how to help fight against the spread of the virus.

As we continue to fight against the novel coronavirus a year since the outbreak was declared a global pandemic, the term ‘history in the making’ has never seemed more appropriate. As with all major historical events, there will be a lot that this long and hard journey will have taught us. Let’s look to Gandhiji for guidance as we walk this path together, socially-distanced but in solidarity in an effort to overcome this deadly disease and regain our freedom. Follow the rules, maintain good hygiene and ensure awareness is spread through interesting and engaging methods such as Tata Salt’s #NamakKeWaastey campaign.

This is a Partnered Post