7 Reasons Why You Need To Watch 7 Kadam Streaming On Eros Now

Sports features usually feature the story of an underdog team or player or tell a one-sided redemption story most of the times. Not 7 Kadam. This Eros Now Original Series features the emotional turmoil and angst faced by two generations of football players who also happen to be father and son. With a stellar cast added to the mix, this is one series you can’t afford not to binge right away. Here’s what makes 7 Kadam so special.

1 – A father-son story with a difference

A father-son story is not unique in itself but telling their story whilst showing their different points of views, especially when it comes to sports and football in particular, is something that makes for an unique storyline. More compelling is the fact that this series with a difference is something that is relatable for audiences of all ages, simply because of this different storyline.

2 – A story of determination the power of a never-say-die attitude

7 Kadam will pull sports lovers into its world easily, given the storyline of making it big while playing the beautiful sport. Having rustic locales as the backdrop along with stunning sports shots is just the icing on the cake. Added to this is the storyline of how determination plays a big role in the making of any sportsperson and why having a never-say-die attitude is how you separate the best from the rest.

3 – Experience all emotions in this emotional sports series

Yes, this is a sports-based series. Yes, it also plays the father-son emotional dynamic pretty hard. But 7 Kadam is much more than that. Its nuanced storytelling and rich web of characters will make sure that you experience emotions ranging from love, success, ambition, grit, priorities, perseverance, dreams and much more, making it the perfect potpourri to binge watch.

4 – Outstanding performances by the lead cast

Morally principled Ronit Roy as Aurobindo Pal, complete with a Bengali accent, and his shifting dynamic with his son Ravi played by Amit Sadh forms the main crux of 7 Kadam. Both the lead actors have sunk themselves in their respective roles and the effort shows up beautifully on screen. Ravi, whose success on field leads him to be called Golden Boot, seeks to uplift his family’s financial problems caused by his father’s lack of success due to his principles, with both of them trying to keep their love for football alive all the time.

5 – A behind-the-scenes story on the making of a great player

We all assume that most players just become great because of their talent or favourable selection criteria. No one sees the blood, sweat and tears along with the daily discipline required that goes into the making of a player before he or she comes close to greatness. 7 Kadam is the perfect stage as it shows the trials and tribulations a player has to face before he can become great, which is not something that many emotional dramas can boast of.

6 – Get free coaching from Bhaichung Bhutia

Talk about taking interactivity to the next level. Eros Now has teamed up with legendary Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia to give football lovers one year of free coaching at Bhaichung Bhutia Football School. All you have to do is keep an eye out on Twitter for a competition called 7 Kadam moves that will be held between 17th March to 26th March with one winner each from Mumbai and Delhi to be announced on 31st March who will receive free football training for an entire year.

7 – Hum the new motivational anthem

If you’re already humming the Chakala Wakala song from 7 Kadam, you would surely be excited about the series. Filmed against the background of practicing football to become one of the greats of the game, this is the motivational anthem you need to get moving. If you haven’t, watch the song here.

With so much to look forward to, we know you’re as excited as us to watch 7 Kadam as soon as possible. We’re going to whet your appetite even further with the trailer of the series that you can watch here.

