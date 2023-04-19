Whether you need money for a new business venture, a medical emergency, a wedding, or to pay for your child’s education, gold loans are the perfect solution. Features like quick approvals, a part-release facility, multiple repayment options, and more, make gold loans extremely popular. Also, interest rates on gold loans are considerably lower than those on unsecured loans.

Read on to know the benefits of gold loan offered by lenders such as Bajaj Finance and why it may be a good option when you need instant financial assistance.

High loan amount

Gold loans are a popular credit facility that offer a high loan value in exchange for 22-karat gold jewellery. Bajaj Finserv, through its lending arm Bajaj Finance, offer loans ranging from Rs. 5,000 up to Rs. 2 crore with interest rates starting at 9.50% per annum. As per RBI guidelines, you may receive up to 75% of the total market value of your gold jewellery.

You can also use an online gold loan calculator to calculate your repayment options based on the weight of your gold jewellery, loan amount, or interest rate before taking a loan.

Quick processing

One of the primary benefits of applying for a gold loan is the quick processing time. Unlike most secured loans, a gold loan requires minimal paperwork, and the loan can be disbursed within a few hours of application. This is comparatively faster than traditional loan facilities, where you may have to wait for days or even weeks to get access to funds.

Lower interest rates

Another benefit of a gold loan is the lower gold loan interest rate . Since the loan is secured against gold, the risk to the lender is lower, which results in lower interest rates compared to other types of loans. This makes it an affordable option for borrowers.

No credit score dependency

Since gold loans are secured loans, you do not need a high CIBIL Score to avail them. You only need gold jewellery that meets the required standards for the loan to be sanctioned. This makes gold loans a great choice if you have no credit history or a low credit score.

Multiple repayment options

Gold loans offer multiple repayment options. You can choose the tenure of the loan and the repayment schedule according to your financial capacity. You can either pay regular instalments or pay interest monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or on an annual basis as per your convenience. This makes it easier for you to repay the loan without any financial strain.

No part-prepayment fee

Most gold loans do not have any part-prepayment fees. This means you can repay the loan before the tenure ends, without paying any extra charges. This is a significant benefit for those who can repay the loan before the due date.

No end-use restrictions

The absence of end-use restrictions is a major advantage of gold loans, as you have the flexibility to use the loan amount for any purpose you desire. This makes gold loans a popular choice for those who require quick access to funds without any restrictions on how they can be used.

Easy application process

When it comes to a Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan, you can apply if you are an Indian citizen aged between 21 and 70 years. Just get your KYC documents and you are good to go.

All you need to do is walk into a Bajaj Finserv branch near you. You can also apply online from the comfort of your own home by going to the Bajaj Finserv website and following these easy steps:

Step 1: Visit the Gold Loan section of the website

Visit the Gold Loan section of the website Step 2: Click on the online application form

Click on the online application form Step 3: Fill in your first and last name as it appears on your PAN card

Fill in your first and last name as it appears on your PAN card Step 4: Enter your 10-digit mobile number and select your city

Enter your 10-digit mobile number and select your city Step 5: Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and submit the application

Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and submit the application Step 6: Set up your appointment at the nearest gold loan branch office from the options displayed

It’s really that simple. Visit the Bajaj Finserv website to apply for your gold loan and manage your expenses with ease.

This is a Partnered Post.