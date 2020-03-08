6 makeup deals that save your summer and your money!

Now that summer has officially begun, everything from our beauty and skincare to our clothes and food is bracing itself for hot sticky weather. But don’t worry, the Flipkart Beauty Reload Sale is here from 7th- 9th Mar’20 with a bucket load of incredible offers that will keep your pocket happy and keep your looks and style stunning as always. They’re offering up to 70% OFF on all the top beauty & personal care brands. The best you’ll get this season!

Check out these six summer staples that you should stock up on right away.

Define your eyes.

Deep black colour that lasts all day long - Lakme Eyeconic Kajal Twin Pack is the best way to get dramatic or subtle looks quickly. Smudge-proof and waterproof, this is the perfect tool to accentuate the shape and beauty of your eyes as you head to the beach or the pool. Keep This twin pack makes it easy to keep one of these liners at home and one in your bag for touch-ups or new looks on the go. Convenient to use, the twist-up design makes it easy to handle and can transform your face in minutes. And you will not believe it, but this product is at a 35% discount only on the Flipkart Beauty Reload Sale

Get an Insta-perfect pout

When you're thinking about red lips and Indian skin, the trick is to find a versatile shade that you can wear in the day or transition into an evening look. Wet n Wild MegaLast Liquid Matte Lipstick in Firestarter Red, 6 ml is the perfect way to stand out from the crowd. Easy to use, pull out the wand and use the tip to trace your upper and lower lips with one smooth coat. This beautifully pigmented colour settles into a matte finish that will last you for hours at the office or right through your dinner party.

Show off that airbrushed complexion

Pressed powders are the fastest and most efficient solution to combating sweaty, oil slick summer faces. The Rimmel London Stay Matte Pressed Powder in Warm Beige which is 20% OFF on the Flipkart Beauty Reload Sale, is delightfully packaged, comes in many shades and is dermatologically tested for all skin types. Specially formulated to even out your complexion, you can use it to set concealers and foundations. Forget about changing the base colour of your make up or looking too cakey - make this lightweight multitasker your beauty bag staple.

It's all about the eyes, eyes, baby!

Why let the spring and summer heat stop you from having the most expressive and bold eyelashes in town? Lucky for you Lotus Herbals Maxlash Volumising Botanical Mascara is on a 25% OFF on Flipkart and it is here to save the day. Enriched with botanical extracts, this mascara protects as it lengthens your lashes for a fuller, thicker look. Thanks to its waterproof properties, you can have feathery looking lashes or build up the drama without worrying about smudges or stains every again.

Perfect the soft, plump lip look

The summer's blazing hot winds can dry out your pout and leave you with chapped moisture-zapped lips. Fortunately, Biotique Bio Fruit Whitening Lip Balm is just the fix for the job. Enriched with Linoleic Acid, it lightens and evens out the tone of your lips while helping boost the regeneration of new skin cells. A little goes a long way with this fantastic product that brightens your natural beauty with a smooth spreadable formula.

Nail that manicure

While we never really need an excuse to paint our nails, too many choices can leave us challenged for a summer favourite. Enter L'Oreal Paris Paris L'Huile Nailpaints Nail in Rose Ballet 224. This beautifully soft, pale pink colour is neutral yet not bland and gives you a perfect finish every single time. The broad fan shape brush makes application easy while the blend of precious oils nourishes and tints your nails with a highly pigmented shade. When it looks this good, we're happy to say we'll probably be living in it all season long. The most exciting part is that this product is on a 25% discount only on the Flipkart Beauty Reload Sale!

So check out all these amazing products to help you get ready for you Summer-Spring Look with the Flipkart Beauty Reload Sale which is live till the 9th of March. So hurry up now!

This is a partnered post.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.