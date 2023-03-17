Emergencies are often unannounced, and during such times ready money is the need of the hour. It may not always be possible to wait a couple of days to get your loan approved when you are met with unexpected expenses. In such situations, getting an instant personal loan could be a lifesaver. Instant personal loans are unsecured lending products offered by banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

There has been a rise in the popularity of instant personal loans in recent years because of all the benefits they offer. A great option when you are looking for these credit options is the Bajaj Finserv Insta Personal Loan. These can be availed in a completely hassle-free process. You do not need to go through any lengthy application process to find your loan eligibility.

Here are 5 key features of the Bajaj Finserv Insta Personal Loan:

Pre-approved offers and pre-assigned limits

There is no need to complete a long application process to determine how much of a loan you can get. Existing customers receive a pre-approved offer, which indicates that they are already eligible for a loan of the specified amount. New customers can generate pre-assigned limits for themselves in just a few simple steps.

A valid phone number is all you need

You can simply check your Insta Personal Loan offer by entering your mobile number and OTP. You can choose to proceed with the application or come back at a later point if you do not need the loan right away.

Immediate processing

Bajaj Finserv Insta Personal Loans are inspired by the international airport’s green channels – quick and hassle-free. In most cases, you can get the loan amount transferred to your account in as little as 30 minutes to 4 hours.

Flexible loan tenures

Customers are offered flexible repayment terms ranging between 6 and 60 months. You’ll be able to choose the length of your term that works best for you.

No hidden charges

There are no hidden charges associated with an Insta Personal Loan. You can read about all the Insta Personal Loan fees and charges such as the interest rates, processing fees, bounce charges and others on the website as well as the loan documents.

Bajaj Finserv Insta Personal Loans can be the best option for you if you need quick funds during emergencies. It has an end-to-end online process so that you can apply from the comfort of your home or from wherever you are.

The online process may change depending on whether you are a new or existing customer. Some customers may need more documents to finish their Insta Personal Loan application.

Bajaj Finserv Insta Personal Loan are offered to the company’s existing customers as well as to new customers. Here’s how you can avail of an Insta Personal Loan:

If you have an existing relationship:

If you have an existing relationship with Bajaj Finance, you can expect to receive a loan offer that has already been approved for you. You don’t have to fill out a form to find out how much you can borrow. You can simply get this information by entering your phone number and OTP.

If you are a new customer:

If you are a new customer, all you need to do is enter your mobile number and OTP to determine your Bajaj Finserv Insta Personal Loan offer. You may need some additional paperwork to complete your loan application.

Visit the Bajaj Finserv website to check your Insta Personal Loan offer in a few simple steps.

This is a Partnered Post