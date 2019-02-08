30 seconds can mean a lot when you’re riding a bike. Here are 4 tips to help make it possible!

The most important thing is to have a good relationship with the bike... you have to understand what she wants. I think of a motorcycle as a woman, and I know that sounds silly, but it is true – Valentino Rossi

What are the most important days in your life that you remember? Now, you are probably thinking of birthdays of family members, of friends, anniversaries, or maybe an awesome vacation. Or is it the first time you rode a bike? The last one certainly brings back a few very vivid memories. The feeling of riding a bike for the first time, especially if it's your own, can never be described in words. And the best part is that this feeling of sheer joy and exhilaration always stays with you with every twist of the throttle.

Today, we will list down 4 essential tips that will help this feeling stay the same forever and will keep your bike 30 seconds ahead of competitors*!

Examine your tyres on a regular basis

Whether you have a sports bike or a tourer, a particular set of tyres can have a huge impact on your overall ride experience. However, after choosing a set of tyres that suit your bike and the terrain you plan to ride on, it's equally important to examine the tyres on a regular basis.

The first thing on your list should be the tyre pressure. Make sure that the air tyre pressure is maintained at the level recommended by your bike’s manufacturer. The next most important thing is to check for cuts or scrapes to avoid a tyre blowout. Along with these two things, check the tyre treads, wheel balance, and alignment at regular intervals.

Keep the air filter clean

The condition of your bike’s air filter pretty much dictates the performance of the engine. If your bike’s air filter is clogged with dirt or damaged, then it might limit the thrill of your ride. The dusty conditions in India can clog air filters in very little time. Hence it is highly recommended to clean them frequently.

Choose a high-quality engine oil

Whether you own a high-performance bike or even a 100 cc daily driver, there is no way that you can compromise on the engine oil. While riding, your bike’s engine is continually working, and gears are in continuous motion. The engine oil lubricates both to deliver a smooth performance. Hence, it is recommended to change the engine oil at right intervals as suggested by your bike’s manufacturer.

Choosing a good engine oil will keep your bike running smoothly, but choosing a great engine oil will enhance your bike's performance. An avid biker, VJ, actor, Roadie and a super cool person – Rannvijay Singh Singha swears by the Castrol POWER1 range of motor oil with synthetic technology. The reason is simple. Castrol POWER1 gets your bike 5 metres ahead of competitors* in just 30 seconds!

Check out Rannvijay’s interview about his life and most importantly his bikes!

Adjust your clutch in the right manner

The basic rule when it comes to your bike’s clutch is that it should have the right amount of free play. If you tighten the clutch too much, then it might slip without you noticing. Also, a tightened clutch leads to greater fuel consumption.

We hope these tips help you stay 30 seconds ahead of competitors* because when it comes to biking, every second counts!

Here’s the new Castrol POWER1 #PowerToPlay video:

*The test simulates a 30-second wide open throttle acceleration from a rolling start, in a single gear, conducted by Castrol using Honda CBR300 engine. At the end, the distance travelled is reported.

This is a partnered post.

