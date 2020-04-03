21-day lockdown: Know How to enjoy 4500+ movies, tv shows and music on ZEE5 for FREE

It's the second week of the quarantine, and the nation is still reeling from the shock of having to stay indoors and create new routines. With tons of original content, TV shows, music videos, films and more at our fingertips, ZEE5 comes to the rescue to alleviate our boredom and make life enjoyable again.

Available in 11 different interface languages and content in 12 Indian languages, the app caters to various audiences and provides hours of unlimited entertainment to make time pass by quickly. If you've been too busy to catch up with characters on your favourite shows, now's the time to binge-watch all your most loved programs. Besides, if you have an Airtel postpaid platinum pack or a Vodafone connection, all you have to do is to start enjoying your FREE ZEE5 subscription. How's that for a fantastic deal!

If you're an Airtel subscriber, here's what you need to do:



STEP 1: Open My Airtel App on your mobile

Download and install the MY AIRTEL app on your smartphone. Once it's complete, open the app.

STEP 2: Click on the 'Discover Airtel Thanks' tab.

Once the app is open, click on the 'Discover Airtel Thanks' tab at the top right corner of the screen.





STEP 3: Click 'CLAIM' under the ZEE5 Premium subscription tab

After clicking on the 'Discover Airtel Thanks' button, click on the 'CLAIM' button that appears on the newly opened page. You can find this under the ZEE5 premium subscription tab.

STEP 4: Click 'Activate Now' to redeem your free subscription.

After you have successfully claimed the offer, click on the blue Activate Now button at the bottom of the screen to start your registration for the free subscription immediately.

STEP 5: Register with phone number and set up a password.

Fill in your details to register your phone number and create a new password. Next, click the CONTINUE button at the bottom of your screen.

STEP 6: Download the ZEE5 app from your app store.

After registering your mobile number and setting up the password, you will be redirected to your app store. Now, click on the 'INSTALL' or 'GET' tab to download and install the free ZEE5 app.

STEP 7: Click on ZEE5 icon to open the app.

After installing the ZEE5 app, click on the app to open it.

STEP 8: Log in with your mobile number

Once you open the ZEE5 app, log in using your phone number.



STEP 9: Log in with your registered MY AIRTEL APP details.

Enter the same mobile number and password as entered on MY AIRTEL APP. You are now ready to enjoy your favourite tv shows, films and tons of music.

If you have a smart TV, you can even extend the top-notch television programming to the rest of the family at no additional cost by logging in on ZEE5 app on your TV with the same username and password. Don't worry; you can thank us later!

If you're a Vodafone customer, here's what you need to do:



STEP 1: Download and install the Vodafone Play on your smartphone. When completed, open the app.



STEP 2: Scroll through ZEE5 movies, TV shows, and originals to find the one you want to watch.



STEP 3: Click 'Play Now' on the one you want to view.



STEP 4: In case you don't already have the ZEE5 app, you will be redirected to the app store to download the app or to www.zee5.com where the content will start playing

STEP 5: To watch the content on ZEE5 app, tap on 'GET' or 'INSTALL' button

STEP 6: Once the app is downloaded, open and watch your favorite shows totally free!

