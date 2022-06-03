You're probably looking for a slot machine with a high RTP and a potentially huge jackpot.

Imagine It's your day off, and you have some free time to play the best online slots. So instead of booking a flight to Vegas or visiting a nearby casino, you may get started online right now.

You're probably looking for a slot machine with a high RTP and a potentially huge jackpot. We have done the hard work— after spending a significant amount of time using complex criteria and testing all the finest slot games, we have chosen the top games that you should check out.

Most of the below real money games can be played online or on mobile devices, all are from licensed, secure and trusted Canadian casinos.

So read on! If you want to find out which slot games are the best to play during the weekend or whenever you are free:

15 Top Online Slots for Canadian Players 2022

Wild Toro II – Overall Best Slot Machine 2022

9 Pots of Gold – Best in Mobile Slots 2022

Dog House Megaways – Top Game For Bitcoin & Alts

Book of 99- Highest RTP of all Online Slots

Starburst Slot – Player's Longtime Favorite

Bigger Bass Bonanza Slot - Best Online Slot for High Rollers

Snake Arena – Most Under-Rated Slot Machine

Read all the ranked slots reviews and find out what makes them so good, and see the rest games on our independent top list:

Wild Toro II - Best Overall Slot Machine

It has been five years between the launch of Wild Toro in 2016 and its sequel Wild Toro 2. Many players already know wild Toro, developed by ELK Studios, because it is one of the most popular slots they have ever made. To continue, ELK intends to produce numerous new Wild Toro-based games, the first of which is a direct sequel titled Wild Toro 2. This redesigned game provides a Wild Toro experience with enhanced features, a dynamic reel set, and a brighter ambiance.

Camera shift is the first visual change found in Wild Toro II. This change alters the angle so that players can get a better experience of the Spanish city location. Rather than a top-down game view, you now get a bottom-up view of market stalls, shops, fortresses on the horizon, and buildings in the game. Of course, since the streets are deserted, it must be siesta time but don't worry, the Matador and his fiery friend Toro are back, their rivalry still as hot as ever. In terms of heat, a flamenco-infused soundtrack is what really sets things off, with guitar, chanting, trumpets, shoutouts, and sultry drum beats.

Wild Toro 2 is accessible on any device and has a 5x5, 259-way game panel with stakes ranging from 20c to C$100 each spin. After a five-year interval, you'd expect a few mathematical modifications, which is true in this case since the three primary categories have been reorganized. For example, the RTP has been reduced a few notches, currently returning a value of 95%, but volatility has been enhanced to a high volatile math model. The most visible difference is potential wins, which is far more appealing at 10,000 times your stake than it was previously.

Surprisingly, the pay symbols have also been updated. There are now eight of them: four ribbon-adorned J-A royals as low payments, followed by gold coins, knifed oranges, silver coins, and flowers as high pays. For a 5-of-a-kind winning line, high-value symbols pay up 1.2 to 5 times the bet. In addition, several wild symbols come at various stages throughout the game; all wilds can be used to complete winnings by replacing pay symbols. The most simple wild is a tile with a logo on it; the others are intertwined with the features. The bonus games are even more exciting and comes with more winning lines. The Wild Torro 2 is one of the best online slots ever made.

9 Pots of Gold – Best in Mobile Slots 2022

Gameburger Studios, a Microgaming partner studio, is back with their third release, 9 Pots of Gold. Based on the popularity of their previous slot, 9 Masks of Fire, comes a math clone with all of the same features and figures that piqued the interest of enough players to justify a remake. However, 9 Masks of Fire has a tribal, African feel to it, whereas 9 Pots of Gold used a perennial favourite — the joyful Irish. It was also well-timed, with a release date around St. Patrick's Day. Leprechauns are full of personality, and 9 Pots adds to that by naming their main character. The sunglasses-wearing rapscallion, Lucky Lad Flynn, is supposedly the 'wealthiest in the land. 9 Pots of Gold is an excellent fun slot machine and the best in the mobile test.

Dog House Megaways - Best Online Slot For BTC & Alts

The Dog House Megaways is a superb game created by the well-known firm Pragmatic Play. Its realistic engine and high-quality artwork made it an instant hit among gamblers when it was released. This review describes all of its primary features, which, together with the free test mode on Clash of Slots, offer you a decent indication of the great experience you'll be getting.

When you play the Dog House Megaways slot, you will be taken to a trendy hotel for dogs, which has become significantly larger thanks to the Megaways playfield, so you can witness what circumstances our four-legged friends live in.

The Dog House Megaways slot is available on all platforms, with stakes ranging from C$0.20 to C$100 per spin. You may play the Dog House slot manually or automatically by clicking the Auto-play button and selecting up to 1000 auto spins. The Dog House Megaways have high volatility and an RTP of 96.55 percent, with a maximum payoff of 12305 times your stake.

Additional Features

Only the qualities of wild symbols mentioned above await you in the main game, which can come with multipliers and help you win large. Everything else is secondary to the free spins. The cascades are not present in the Dog House slot, despite the fact that it employs the Megaways engine.

There are two methods to trigger the free spins feature. The first step is to wait for three, four, five, or six scatter symbols to emerge on the game board. The second option is to purchase free spins by selecting the Buy Free Spins option and depositing x100 of your stake. The amount of free spins is determined by the number of scatter symbols on the playfield and the free spins option selected.

Book of 99- Highest RTP of all Online Slots

Relax Gaming's Book of 99 online slots contains three rows, five reels, and ten pay lines. You may place a minimum stake of 0.10 or a maximum bet of C$100.

What makes Book of 99 outstanding compared to other online slots is the 99% RTP! Yes, you did read that right. It is an online slot with an incredible 99% payout!

The game's volatility is high, the hit frequency is 29.80 percent, and the lucky player may win up to 12075 times the stake.

This slot contains the Expanding iconic symbols in the same ways as Book of Dead slot machine does that are triggered during the free spins feature by hitting three or more Wild symbols. Furthermore, to make the spins more lucrative, they have included a nice Collection element, which triggers the free spins feature by gathering 99 Wild symbols. As a result, the total number of features available to you is Free Spins, Wild Symbols, Expanding Symbols, and Collection.

Slot Information

The game's design is based on a Greek theme, with several historic structures from its golden age visible in the backdrop, where we have numerous enormous, majestic pillars that also serve as the slot's framing.

You rapidly get in the mood when playing with figures from Homer's Odyssey that can land on the reels and appropriate music.

Relax Gaming wants as many people as possible to be able to play their games, which is why they built the Book of 99 to function on a variety of devices. Anyone who utilizes their mobile phone properly may participate in mobile slots free spins by landing three or more Wild Symbols. Why play at slots like Book of Dead that have a RTP out of 92-96% when you can play Book of 99 with a RTP of 99% it’s that simple.

Starburst Slot – Player's Longtime Favorite

The NetEnt's Starburst slot is a five-reel, ten payline game that can be played on all devices, including smartphones, for as little as 10c per spin. There is no doubt that Starburst is one NetEnt's best slots ever, and it has been popular for a very long time. Starburst has a real arcade feel since it's based entirely on Starburst Wilds. These wilds appear exclusively on the three center reels and can grow to offer you up to three re-spins with wild reels for astronomical winnings. Despite its simple gameplay, it's mesmerizing and has earned cult status among slot gamers worldwide.

Bigger Bass Bonanza Slot - Best Online Slot for High Rollers

Go and try to net a big catch in Pragmatic Play's Big Bass Bonanza slot, a beautifully titled fishing-themed game. The Free Spins feature offers 10, 15, or 20 free spins, which is the centrepiece of this basic five reel and ten payline slot online. Land the fisherman in the wild, and he will gather all of the values associated with the fish symbols. Collect four wilds to trigger a retrigger and a 2x multiplier. Free spins can retrigger, which will boost the multiplier to 3x, then 10x with a return on investment of 96 percent.

Big Bass Bonanza is a top slot with many fans.

Snake Arena – Most Under-Rated Slot Machine

Snake Arena is a Relax Gaming casino slot in which you get to participate in an epic fight between the enormous knights and snake. This snake will devour the knights throughout the game, extending its length in the bonus game, similar to the famous Snake game on Nokia 3310. The bonus game is exciting as the snake length can become very long, and the snake and knight are also the game's Wild symbol.

Snake Arena slot is a fascinating gaming trip that can sometimes pay out a lot. No doubt this is the most underrated slot.

Gonzo's Quest MEGAWAYS – Top Megaways Slot

Red Tiger Gaming and NetEnt jointly power the Gonzo's Quest Megaways slot. It is the Megaways version of the famous Gonzo's Quest video slot, with 6 reels and up to 117,000 ways to win. It contains a Free Fall feature with Avalanches and boosts that may reach 15x. There is also an Earthquake and Unbreakable winds feature in which only high-value symbols appear. There is also the option to bet for more free spins. The maximum win is 21,000 times the bet, and the RTP is 96 percent.

Mega Moolah Slots – Biggest Jackpot Slots

The Mega Moolah slot machine is one of the finest jackpot slots in the online gaming industry. What looks to be a basic 5-reel game with 25 paylines is actually something far more extraordinary and has paid out some of history's largest jackpots. Since its start in 2006, Mega Moolah slot has paid out over $950 million in total!

Mega Moolah has been a firm favourite with slot players since its inception by Microgaming in 2006 because of its simple yet engaging concept and gameplay.

A Mega Moolah slot machine is visually simple, with a 5x3 configuration — 5 reels and three rows. In many respects, it's a conventional video slot with 25 paylines that run left to right only and a bonus round that includes wild multipliers.

The Mega Moolah jackpot bonus wheel is where it indeed deviates from the convention. This additional feature is launched totally at random and lets players spin a wheel to win one of four progressive jackpots.

The concept and symbols of the game are greatly influenced by the African savanna, with elephants, lions, elephants, giraffes, and other exotic creatures joining the standard 10, J, Q, K, and Ace.

Legacy of Egypt Slot - Most Free Spins Online Slot (Unlimited)

Prepare to go to some of Egypt's most renowned deities. Anubis, Sekhmet, Sobek, Ra, Anubis, King Tut and the lovely Cleopatra are all included in our Legacy of Egypt slot review.

These mighty individuals have been resurrected on the reels of the Legacy of Egypt slot machine through captivating animations. The eye-catching graphics are complemented by a frightening atmosphere that promises to transport you to ancient Egypt. But how fair are these Egyptian figures?

They are very fair, and with an enormous free spins feature, you may leave the Valley of the Kings with prizes of up to 5,000x your wager, and the free spins round may be retriggered unlimited times with a multiple up to 10 times. If you love exciting free spins this online slot is a very good choice, and a players favorite.

Bloopers Slot – Best Slot Game for New Players

Bloopers is a 5 reel, 243 way to win slot by ELK Studios. Take a walk down the red carpet in this Hollywood-themed game, is very much about the Free Spins Bonus feature – male or female movie star symbols on the three middle reels transform into sticky wilds as well, and the feature ends when sticky wilds cover all three positions on the three middle reels. Bloopers can offer you rising wilds, falling symbols, extra free spins, symbol shuffles, and random wilds in the main game and feature. Bloopers slot is a easy to play game that is fun and very exciting.

Dog House - 2nd Best Bitcoin Slot Game

Pragmatic Play's The Dog House is a humorous, cute, and very basic 5-reel, 20-payline slot. On the surface, it may appear to be a fun computer game for your kid, but what you're looking at is a highly unpredictable gambling machine with significant bite. It's also an excellent illustration of how slot developers may accomplish excellent outcomes without complicating things. On all platforms, you can play this canine-themed slot for between 0.20 and C$100 each spin.

Zulu Gold Slot – Top for app Play and Smartphones

Kane is back in another unusual adventure after facing the chilly Himalayan winds of Katmandu. He's a little bigger this time, and he's in Africa with the Zulus. The Zulu people are South Africa's biggest nation, with a population of roughly 11 million people unified by the legendary Shaka and his amazing military ability. ELK Studios has picked a theme that is hardly seen while playing slots and turned it into a playground for players to test their luckZulu Gold is steeped in a slew of fantastic features, including avalanches, multiple wild kinds, huge symbols, free drops, and Zulu Stacks, as well as progressive multipliers that work in tandem to create some breathtaking moments.

ELK definitely missed the point on how these games should be developed. Although technically an African-themed slot, ELK has portrayed it in a unique manner, diving into Zulu culture rather than slamming a set of reels in the midst of a dusty grassland like most do. The 6-reel game grid, which provides over 4000 chances to win, continues the Gold legacy. If you've ever played one of these games, you'll know that reel expansion issues aren't far away. Shields, swords, adorned pillars, and a wooden throne are revealed behind the grid as symbols descend as if in the palace of a certain high-ranking chief, scattered across the grid.

Traveling to KwaZulu-Natal is achievable on any device, with stakes ranging from 20 c to C$100 for every spin. It's also a highly volatile game, with a plethora of elements available to blow the grid open at any time and string together some really wonderful extended victory runs. The RTP, on the other hand, isn't nearly as impressive at 95.0 percent which might be the game's sole serious flaw, though it's nothing to complain so much about.

Payouts are made up of between three to six matching symbols that fall in any row from the first column, left to right. All have been used to expand the idea, beginning with four rock paintings as low-paying jobs and four more colorful designs as mid-paying jobs. Moving on to the premium symbols, Kane, elephants, rhinos, and buffalo have all been used, with prizes ranging from 2 to 5 times the bet for six-of-a-kind combos.

Wild West Gold Megaways – Best Exclusive Slot Leo Vegas

Pragmatic Play, a software supplier, has given the game a Megaways makeover, improving the main gameplay while keeping the original features mostly the same. The first few visible differences are primarily aesthetic in nature. Naturally, the game grid has been expanded to allow 6 reels, each with 2 to 7 symbols. Ways change while employing this technique, reaching over 117,000 when all reels are filled. The primary distinction at first is the shift in music. In contrast to the previous joyful saloon piano sounds, Pragmatic Play's sound team has dialed up the 'gritty West' setting on its synthesizer this time. The track modification is neither better nor worse for our money; it is simply different.

Although the grid has risen in size, many of the numbers have been reduced. The first is RTP, which has a maximum value of 96.44 percent, or 96.41 percent when the Ante Bet is engaged. Normal bets range from 20p/c to €100 each spin, while 25% is added by the Ante Bet to the cost to add extra scatter symbols to the reels. Volatility has also remained high.

Winners are awarded when three or more matching symbols appear in consecutive reels starting with the reel on the left. Even though this is a game designed by Megaways, cascades do not occur when you hit wins, whether in the base game or bonus game.

Nitropolis 3 – Top New Slot Game 2022

If you are a fan of ELK Studios' entertaining Nitropolis series, you'll be familiar with the dystopic metropolitan setting. This is a post-nuclear world where four animal tribes race about looking for Nitro to fuel their automobiles. Sergeant Nitro Wolf may have forced them out of town for whatever reason; the clans have evacuated the city and are now on a tropical beach. This new scenario in Nitropolis 3 comes with a slew of intertwining features, a growing collection of reels, and ELK's most expansive potential yet.

Lazing by the ocean isn't the first thing that comes to mind when you imagine a post-apocalyptic existence. However, once the dust has cleared, and everyone is seeking to regain some sort of normalcy, a day excursion out of town can help with the healing process. According to ELK's concept, this is a sandy beach with deck chairs, palm trees, beach cottages, and barrels of poisonous waste. A curious crab leaps in and out of the sand, while the city's urban nightmare can be seen behind the game grid at certain points.

Some people think the visuals aren't as striking as they were in earlier Nitropolis games, nor does the audio soar as high. It is like ordering a beloved burger and discovering that they had forgotten the cheese. It may not be immediately pleasing, but once the oily, salty flavour erupts on your palate, everything is forgiven. The gameplay is, however, better than ever.

Like the previous two, Nitropolis 3 is very volatile and can burst at any time, though the RTP is the same at 95%. To clarify, the RTP stays the same whether you play in ordinary mode, staking 20c to C$50 every spin, or in X-iter mode, where each of the five alternatives has its own price tag. The gameplay can be a little hard to understand at first, but it quickly becomes a favorite slot machine when you get the hang of it.

Exciting and the top new slot 2022

Last words, you must be 18 years old and in some Canadian provinces you must be 19+ please play responsible, and if you should ever get a gambling problem, you can get good help at these Canadian organizations here:

Gamblersanonymous.org/ga/

Connexontario.ca/problem-gambling-quiz

Cprg.ca

This is a Partnered Post.