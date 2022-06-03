Thanks to the fact that authorities regulate casino sites, the Gaming Commission issues licenses and oversees the activities of these platforms.

The online casino industry in Canada just keeps growing. As a result, players can rest assured knowing that they will get a safe and secure gaming experience.

There are virtually countless online casinos in Canada that offer their services to players. The differences between them might be small, but they may be the key to meeting your personal preferences and giving you access to the best games on the market.

After thoroughly reviewing the available operators in the country and checking all their features, including bonuses and promotions, site security, licensee, game library, payment methods, Customer Support, etc., we’ve come up with a list of the top 15 online casinos in Canada. Keep reading to see which operators made our independent list and what are some of their biggest strengths.

The Top 15 Online Casinos for Canadians 2022

1. LeoVegas Casino – Best Overall Online Casino 2022

2. Lucky Nugget Casino – Top Mobile Casino 2022

3. Jackpot City – Players Favorite & Best Welcome Bonus

4. Royal Vegas Casino – Choice for High Limit Players

5. Vegas Paradise – Top in Slot Games

6. WOW Casino – Best Bitcoin Casino & Crypto

7. Gaming Club Casino – Most Tournaments

LeoVegas Casino – Best Overall Online Casino 2022

The next online casino on our list is LeoVegas, a very reputable brand that is listed on the stock exchange. Leo Vegas is licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority to provide Type 1 and 2 gaming services, and the Gaming Commission of Ontario. If you are a new casino player on the scene and are looking for an operator that can provide you with a handsome welcome offer, and the best mobile gaming experience, then LeoVegas is your perfect choice.

Upon registering an account and depositing at this online casino, you can get a deposit bonus. What’s even better, is the fact that there are:

Live Dealer Casino Game

Bingo

Sports betting

1000+ of the Best Casino Games

English & Français

As you can see, there are multiple offers, depending on your choice. Once you register an account, you will also be able to access numerous quality games in the following categories: jackpots, slots, table games, and bingo. Some of the most popular selections at LeoVegas include 9 Masks of Fire, Book of Dead, Sweet Bonanza, Hyper Strike, Razor Shark, and Gold Digger.

Pros: Simply the best online casino in Canada 2022

Cons: Live chat queues are sometimes long

Apart from the rewarding promotions, LeoVegas also has a responsive Customer Service team that can be contacted via mail (support-ca@leovegas.com) or Live Chat. A FAQ page is also featured. Leo Vegas Casino has a nice Get Welcome Offer up to C$1000 + 200 Spins!

19+ LeoSafePlay.com, T&Cs apply. New reg only. Opt in & deposit a min of $10 within 14 days & further 7 days to wager cash stakes 20x on casino games to unlock matched deposit reward (Max: $500). Wagering/game contributions vary. 100 Spins at $0.20 each to be added on 9 Masks of Fire with deposits of $50+, 3 day expiry.

Lucky Nugget Casino – Best Mobile Casino 2022

Lucky Nugget Casino is a well-established online casino that features more than 500 quality games in several categories. Upon registering an account at this reputable operator, you will be able to access various online slots, blackjack, roulette, and video pokers, all of which will provide you with a quality gaming experience.

Moreover, Lucky Nugget is licensed by the Canadian Kahnawake Gaming Commission, and the Malta Gaming Authority and accredited by eCogra. You can rest assured knowing that this is a legal online casino that has the maximum level of security. The single greatest feature of Lucky Nugget is the fact that it has low minimum limits on the deposits, depending on which method you choose.

The available deposit methods at this operator are:

VISA

MasterCard

Maestro

Neteller

Moneybookers

Eco Card

InstaDebit

eCheck

Direct bank transfer

The lowest allowed minimum for deposits made with Neteller, Moneybookers, Instadebit, and eCheck is $5, which is quite fantastic. The minimum deposit for VISA, MasterCard, and Maestro is C$10, while the rest of the methods come with a minimum deposit of C$10.

Withdrawals are processed pretty fast, and the funds are transferred in just a few business days. Apart from the numerous payment options at your disposal, Lucky Nugget Casino also offers a solid welcome bonus that will reward new players with a 150% match deposit bonus that goes up to C$200 with a minimum deposit of C$10.

Finally, Lucky Nugget utilizes the latest HTML5 technology and thanks to that fact, its site is fully optimized for use on all mobile, tablet, and desktop devices. You can access and play its games in English & Français on any device without experiencing any changes to the overall gameplay. After all, this operator is known for always pushing the boundaries with the goal of providing players with the best gaming experience.

Pros: The best mobile casino in Canada 2022

Cons: No players from Ontario

There is a nice 150% up to C$200 welcome bonus to all new Canadian Members.

Jackpot City – Players Favorite & Best Welcome Bonus

Jackpot City is an online casino that is operated by Bayton Ltd, a company that holds a license by one of the world’s most respected authorities – the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), and the Canadian Kahnawake Gaming Commission. Thanks to the fact that this online casino has a Live Chat support team, you can rest assured knowing that all your questions and inquiries will be resolved in no time.

When it comes to security, Jackpot City utilizes the latest 128-bit SSL encryption software which keeps all players out of harm’s way. That way, players are able to enjoy all of the casino’s games without worrying about their security. Speaking of the games, you can choose between various:

Slots

Blackjack

Roulette

Video Poker

Live casino games

These selections are created by many of the world’s greatest game providers, Microgaming, Netent, Evolution Gaming and Red Tiger Gaming. The best feature of this online casino, however, is its mobile casino, which is fully optimized for all Android and iOS devices. It allows you to play all its games on the go, just as long as you are connected to the Internet. The site is in English or Françai, you can choose that when you sign up. Payment methods at Jackpot City include VISA, MasterCard, Paysafecard and Interac Online.

Pros: Launched in 1998 still one of the best Canadian online casinos with a record of over 3,5 Million members.

Cons: No Playtech games

Canadian Players can get a nice free welcome deposit bonus of C$1600.

Royal Vegas Casino – Best for High Limit Players

Many players are looking for a casual gaming experience and hence, they are searching for an online casino that has decent rewards that are easy to claim and games that are easy to access. That is exactly what Royal Vegas Casino represents.

This site is operated by Digimedia Ltd, which holds a license from the Malta Gaming Authority. Not only can you access the desktop version of Royal Vegas, but you will also be pleased to know that this online casino is available for Android and iOS devices. You can download it from its official website or even better play directly in your browser.

The Casual Games category at Royal Vegas allows you to access keno, scratch cards games, as well as Sic-Bo. To make matters even more interesting, once your register an account, you will also be able to play various poker, slots, table games, live casino games, progressive slots, and video poker games.

Royal Vegas’ deposit methods include:

Credit and debit cards

iDebit

Trustly

Skrill

Neteller

These methods can also be used to withdraw funds from your account. Some of the most popular games at Royal Vegas are Fire Forge, Thunderstruck II, Boom Galaxies, Wacky Panda, 9 Masks of Fire, and Noble Sky.

Customer Service can be contacted via Live Chat and email. The team is very responsive and will help you with all of your inquiries. Moreover, a FAQ page that contains tons of useful information on your account, verification, games, payment methods, etc., is also at your disposal.

Thanks to the massive limits, this is the perfect casino for all players, especially high rollers.

Play in English & Françai.

There is a C$1200 free welcome deposit bonus to new Canadian players

19+ LeoSafePlay.com, T&Cs apply. 1st / 2nd / 3rd/ 4th Deposit - Match Bonus up to C$300 • Min deposit C$10 • 70x wagering

Vegas Paradise – Top in Slot Games

Vegas Paradise has worked hard to make sure that it becomes a reliable and trustworthy brand, which is something that it managed to achieve, thanks to its impeccable security, bonuses, and promotions, and most importantly – the game library.

We all know that slots are by far the most popular category at every online casino and since Vegas Paradise is aware of that fact, it made sure that it features the best selections on the market. Some of the world’s greatest providers have supplied Vegas Paradise with quality products like Starburst, Hammer Gods, Elephant Stampede, Book of Secrets, 6, Book of Shadows, Big Bad Wolf Megaways, etc.

Not only that, but you will also be able to browse the following categories:

Casino games

Classic games

Scratch cards

Live casino games

The games in all of these categories utilize the latest HTML5 technology and are optimized for use on all mobile devices. Sports betting is also featured at Mr Play and there are many bonuses and promotions associated with this category as well.

Vegas Paradise is a brand that holds licenses from the Malta Gaming Authority and the UK Gambling Commission. It also uses the latest security system which keeps players safe while they browse the newest top slot games. Welcome bonus is a 100% Bonus up to C$200

Pros: Many slot providers, high RTP

Cons: No Players from Ontario!

Get your welcome bonus here

WOW Casino – Best Bitcoin Casino & Crypto

Take a trip to space with a brand that has everything that you need in order to have a quality gaming experience. WOW Casino is licensed and regulated by the Curaçao Gaming Authority and thanks to the fact that it utilizes the latest security system.

Upon registering an account and depositing you can get a special welcome bonus 100% up to 100 mBTC.

Special bonuses and promotions are offered to every player via email. These promo offerings will meet your personal preferences and open the doorways towards handsome rewards.

To register an account at WOW Casino, you just need to complete these steps:

Access its official website

Click on the registration button

Fill in the details

Verify your account

After the process is complete, you will be able to deposit funds and use them to play the games. There are quite a lot of interesting categories in its game library and WOW Casino has 10 progressive jackpots for those that are willing to take risks to receive greater rewards.

Pros: Super easy to play with Bitcoin

Cons: Only takes crypto currency

See BTC and Crypto Welcome Bonus Here

Gaming Club Casino – Top for Participating in Tournaments

As the name of the casino itself suggests, everything about Gaming Club screams quality gaming experience. This brand is licensed by the MGA and the Canadian Kahnawake Gaming Commission, which means that you can rest assured knowing that your gaming experience here will be secure.

Some of the available game categories at Gaming Club Casino include:

Video poker

Jackpots

Slots

Table games

Live casino

Special Games

One of the main features of this operator is the massive focus that it puts on tournaments. Not only does it have many of them in store for registered players, but they also contain great prize pools. Some of the tournament games at Gaming Club Casino are Beat the Beast - Griffins Gold, Black River Gold, Cleopatra Gold and Diamond Mine Extra Gold.

Regardless of if you decide to participate in a tournament or not, you will be pleased to know that Gaming Club Casino is supplied by some of the world’s greatest providers including Microgaming, Netent, Red Tiger, and Evolution Gaming.

If you wish to make a deposit or a withdrawal at this online casino, the good news is that Gaming Casino access a variety of payment methods including MasterCard, VISA, Zimpler, Skrill, Neteller, PassNGo, Paysafecard, and Interac Online.

Pros: Very trusted brand, Gaming Club was the first online casino to ever launch back in 1997, and still a player favorite.

Cons: No Elk Studio Games

See Bonus Here

Casimba Casino – Biggest Welcome Bonus

In the recent period, Casimba managed to become one of the world’s leading online casinos, not just a leading brand in Canada. There are plenty of great features of this operator that have contributed to this achievement.

Upon registering an account at Casimba, you will be provided with a 200% welcome bonus that goes up to C$5,000 and gives you an extra 50 Free Spins on your first deposit. Not only that, but you will also be pleased to know that there are a few other promotions up for grabs and they offer massive cash rewards.

The loyalty program at Casimba will provide you with exclusive rewards, depending on the level that you are at. Apart from featuring massive prizes on all of its promotions, Casimba has the best thing for players hoping for big wins – jackpot games.

The Must Go Jackpots category features plenty of fantastic games, including Gonzo’s Quest Megaways, Primate King, 10,001 Nights, 777 Strike, and Dynamic Riches Megaways. But if you think that this is all that Casimba has to offer, you are mistaken. Some other categories that are featured at this online casino are:

Drops & Wins

Live dealer games

Slots

The game providers that have supplied all of the aforementioned games are 1x2 Gaming, Big Time Gaming, Blueprint, Gamevy, Inspired, Iron Dog Studios, Microgaming, NoLimit City, etc. Casimba is optimized for mobile use and has an Android app that is free to download on Google Play Store.

Dunder Casino – Fastest in Deposit & Withdrawals

Dunder Casino is a futuristic online casino that will take you on a unique voyage. Upon registering an account at this operator, you will instantly become eligible to claim the welcome bonus, which will reward you with up to C$600 and 200 Free Spins.

There are a total of 2,760 games at Dunder by reputable game providers such as NetEnt, Play’n GO, Evolution Gaming, Quickspin, Microgaming, BetSoft, and NextGen, but that is not the best feature of this casino.

In fact, its best feature is the fact that Dunder will provide you with safe and fast payments. Some of the available banking methods at this operator are VISA, MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz, Paysafecard, and Trustly. Each deposit with these methods is instant, while withdrawals are processed within one to 72 hours.

Thanks to the fact that Dunder Casino utilizes the latest 128-bit SSL encryption software and is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission and the MGA, you can rest assured knowing that each online transaction will be safe.

As for the featured games, they are divided into the following categories:

Live casino

Table games

High-roller

Jackpots

Classic slots

Megaways

Drops & Wins

It is also worth noting that the selections are also divided by their theme. The process of registration at Dunder is fast and won’t take you more than a minute. You just need to access its official website, click on the Sign Up button and fill in the required fields. Before you can make a deposit, you will have to verify your account, though. Luckily, that’s also simple and fast and Dunder will give you a guide on how to complete it.

Casumo Casino – Top for Playing Live Dealer Games

As you may know, one of the main reasons why players decide to register an account at a certain casino site is to access the best games on the market and have the most entertaining and most diverse gaming experience.

Thanks to Casumo Casino’s diverse game library, you will be provided with the most diverse experience on the market. This online casino has over 2,000 casino games, all of which are created by the world’s most reputable game providers. To gain access to them, you need to register an account and here’s how to do that:

Access the official website of Casumo

Click on the Sign Up button

Enter your email and other credentials

Confirm the details

Finalize the registration process and enjoy the games

Once you register and verify your account, not only will you be able to play the games, but you will also become eligible to claim its featured bonuses. As for the games themselves, they are created by the likes of Quickspin, Yggdrasil, Play'n GO, Evolution, Blueprint, Push Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Red Tiger, etc.

Casumo utilizes the latest SSL encryption software and keeps all its players secure while they deposit funds and play the games. Not only that, but thanks to the fact that it is fully optimized for mobile use, you can play whenever and wherever, just as long as you have a stable Internet connection.

Customer Service at Casumo can be reached via email or Live Chat and the team is very friendly and responsive. You can rest assured knowing that you will receive the solution to any of your problems.

See Bonus Here

Casino.com – Best for 24/7 Customer Service

They say that simplicity is the key to success and while many operators have struggled to find the perfect name for their company, this one kept it simple, and it proved to be a massive success. Casino.com is a reputable online casino whose mission is to be the very best operator on the market.

Here’s how this online casino managed to be such an influential platform. First of all, it has tons of quality games by the world’s best game providers. You can select between various daily jackpots video slots, Megaways slots, jackpots, table games, and live casino games.

Some of the top games at this casino site are Mystery Reels, Age of the Gods: Wonder Warriors, Piggy Bank Farm, Live Roulette, Gemix, Jurassic Island II, Fire Blaze™: Blue Wizard Megaways, and more. The games are fully optimized for mobile use, meaning that you can access them at any time and place.

Once you register an account, you will be able to claim multiple bonuses and promotions, including the likes of:

Welcome package

Drops & Wins

Two for Tuesdays

ACCA Insurance

Gold Card Happy Hour

After signing up, players receive 40 Free Spins after making their first deposit – and 20 for each next days up to 160 free spins, get bonus here. As the ACCA Insurance promotion suggests, this online casino also features a sports betting section where you can gain access to all of the sports markets.

But the single greatest feature that Casino.com has is its Customer Service team. Thanks to the fact that they are easy to reach and are available 24/7, you can rest assured knowing that you will be provided with an adequate solution to all of your inquiries.

Casino.com utilizes the latest 128-bit SSL encryption software which keeps players secure while they enjoy the games and is licensed and regulated by the government of Gibraltar.

Luxury Casino – Best VIP Casino

Each online casino has two types of players – casual and VIP players. VIP players are those that are likely to become extremely loyal to the brand. Of course, that is a massive benefit for the casino, but it also needs to make sure that it keeps VIP players on its platform. Well, there isn’t a casino that does it better than Luxury Casino. After all, the name speaks of how much dedication and focus this site puts on this group of players.

Luxury Casino offers more than 550 casino games and what makes this casino the perfect choice for VIP players is its massive payout rate, which is clocked at 97%. Not only that, but it has a few extra features that will make you forget about any other casino, except for Luxury.

First of all, this operator has a 24/7 Customer Service team that is at your disposal. It will help you with all inquiries and provide you with answers/solutions to all of your problems. Moreover, its loyalty program has tons of exclusive bonuses and offers and it will definitely make you feel like a VIP player.

After you register an account at this site, you will be able to access the following games:

Slots

Blackjack

Roulette

Video poker

Progressive jackpots

Not only that, but Luxury Casino also has a solid Sign-Up bonus that will reward you on your first five deposits. The bonuses are as follows:

1 st deposit bonus: 100% up to C$150

2 nd deposit bonus: 50% up to C$200

3 rd deposit bonus: 25% up to C$300

4 th deposit bonus: 50% up to C$200

5 th deposit bonus: 100% up to C$150

Get the bonus here

Luxury Casino holds a license from the Kahnawake Gaming Commission and is eCogra accredited, which means that you can rest assured knowing that your gaming experience here will be secure.

Casino Action – Best in Progressive Jackpots

Speaking of great rewards, VIP players, and fantastic games, here comes Casino Action, yet another reputable online casino that is licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission and is accredited by eCogra.

The single greatest feature of Casino Action is its progressive jackpot games, which often have millions of dollars in rewards. Some notable jackpots that you can access and play after you register an account at this operator are:

Mega Moolah

King Cashalot

Triple Sevens

Fruit Fiesta

Jackpot Deuces

Roulette Royal

Apart from jackpots, there are also countless quality slots, blackjack, roulette, and video poker games available here. Considering the fact that they are optimized for mobile use, you can enjoy them on any device, just as long as you have a stable connection to the Internet.

Casino Action utilizes the latest SSL encryption software which will keep you out of harm’s way and will ensure your security while depositing or withdrawing funds and while playing the aforementioned games.

To make things even sweeter, there will be a handsome welcome bonus at your hands once you register and make your first deposit at this online casino. The total bonus amount that you can receive will go up to C$1,250. One thing to keep in mind is the terms and conditions that you need to meet before you can withdraw any winnings made with the bonus.

Casoo Casino – 2 nd Best Crypto Casino 2022

Our last pick on the list of top 15 online casinos is Casoo Casino, which is ranked as the 2nd best crypto casino. This operator is packed with tons of fantastic features. For starters, not only does it have the normal methods, but also takes crypto currency like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and etc.

Some of the featured categories at this operator are:

Table games

Slots

Must-win jackpots

Exclusives

Blackjack

Roulette

Baccarat

All the games have HD graphics, fantastic gameplay, and are optimized for mobile use thanks to the fact that they can be accessed from its app, which can be downloaded on both iOS and Android devices. There are plenty of promotions for Canadian casino fans at Casoo and they include cash prizes, Free Spins, Free Bets, cashbacks, and everything in between.

To make things even better, Casoo is licensed by the Curacao Gaming Authority and uses the most advanced security system on the market. That means that safety is not an issue with this operator.

Some of the banking methods here include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, VISA, MasterCard, Neosurf, Paysafecard, Interac, MuchBetter, ecoPayz, ecoVoucher, iDebit, Flexepin, InstaDebit.

The most popular games at Casoo include 9 Masks of Fire, Thunderstruck II, 9 Pots of Gold, Game of Thrones Powerstacks, Hyper Gold, Book of Oz, 10,000 Wishes, 6 Tokens of Gold, Western Gold, and Chicago Gold. A Live Casino section where you can enjoy various live games, is also featured at Casoo. Get your free crypto bonus here

How to Sign up for a Canadian Online Casino

Signing Up for a New Account Go to the online casino website you want to play at, then click on the > sign up button < Then fill in your personal details, and when done, click “register.” Go and Check Your E-mail

If you look in your e-mail inbox, there should be a welcome e-mail from the casino. However, If you can’t find it in your inbox, look in your spam folder.

When you find the e-mail, then click the > verify < link

You Should now be able to sign in.

Deposit to Play Real Money Games

Simply go to the cashier’s section, choose your preferred deposit method, and follow the guide.

All the Canadian online casinos above are licensed, safe and secure to play at. They are all independently reviewed, and if you play at one of them, you should be sure to have a fun gaming experience.

Can I play on my mobile when playing an online casino?

Yes, most sites use html5, so you can simply go to one of the above sites with a mobile device and start playing.

Is it safe to play?

Yes, the above casinos are all trusted and safe, they all have an authorized gambling licensee, and therefore, they must follow strict rules on safety and fairness in the games.

If you have a gambling problem or get one, it is crucial to get help; you can always call Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 and talk to an advisor to get help. You must also be 18+, and in some Canadian provinces 19+ before you can play at a Canadian online casino site.

There is also help to get from these organizations, and you can contact them here:

https://www.connexontario.ca/problem-gambling-quiz



http://www.gamblersanonymous.org/ga/

http://www.cprg.ca/

