A real money casino app in Canada is one that is loaded on your mobile device and functions as a mobile real money casino.

Most smartphones and comparable gadgets support mobile casinos, which means you may now play your best casino games while on the road. Isn't that cool?

These apps are often compatible with the majority of mobile devices, particularly iOS, Windows, Android, and Blackberry smartphones. The applications differ greatly from the responsive websites designed by online casino companies to run on all platforms. While real money applications are downloaded, the responsive casino platform does not; instead, such platforms are accessed through the web.

Mobile gaming is popular in Canada, and because citizens can legally access websites, they may find some wonderful applications that will provide them access to the best real money games in the world. In this article, we are going to examine the top 12 casino apps for real money gaming available to Canadian users.

So, keep reading to the end to learn about these top online mobile casinos.

12 Best Mobile Casino Sites and Apps in Canada 2022

JackpotCity Casino - Best Overall Canadian Mobile Casino

A friendly customer service that works 24/7.

The website is easy to access on mobile

Multiplayer features.

It has a wide range of bonus offers and promotions.

Safe & Secure trusted since 1998

What distinguishes this online casino is that its website has been optimized to be compatible with all mobile devices. This means you can play this game while on the go. You do not need to download or install any app; simply open your browser, log in, and begin playing.

Even though the Jackpot City casino app is not available for download, all are compatible with iOS and Android smartphones.

There is no distinction between the desktop and mobile versions of this game. The gameplay, themes, and design have not changed.

Royal Vegas Casino - Best for Online Gambling

Free welcome bonus, spins, and credits

Loyalty points for regular players

Safe & Secure since 2000

Royal Vegas casino is one of Canada's most popular online gaming places. The website first appeared in 2000. So that makes it 19 years of entertaining games with no controversy. Because new players receive free spins and sign-up bonuses and it's easy to see why so many players want to test Royal Vegas. There is a significant gambling community that likes the casino's security as well as the constant bonus offers.

Microgaming is the exclusive source of games at Real Vegas online casino. If you want more diversity, this might be the place for you. You could be looking for something different after playing Microgaming slots for a long period. However, this supplier provides so many games that a gambler will never get bored. The offer is improving as new games are released regularly.

When it comes to making your initial deposit, a casino bonus might make a big difference. There is no need to input bonus codes for the welcome offer since it is automatically applied.

If you want to return and play regularly, you will profit from loyalty points. As they accumulate, you may convert them into FREE Bonus Credits for real money casino games. Be on the lookout for weekly and monthly offers. You can take part in them as a devoted gamer.

Vegas Paradise Casino - Most Top Mobile Game Providers

High payout rate

Biggest collection of games

Mobile and online live dealers

Safe & Secure – Top Brand

Vegas Paradise Casino offers a diverse range of online casino games as well as an online gaming experience that is the most popular in the industry.

Only a handful of online casinos can match the diversity and variety of Las Vegas as an online casino. Its unique design and customer-oriented operation have made it so popular. As an online casino, they have everything you're looking for, so it's a pleasure to review them.

Vegas Paradise Casino appeals to players who are trying to make the most out of their gaming cash. As a new player, you are eligible for a great 100% deposit bonus of up to C$200. You will also be eligible for more free casino credits just by participating in any of their numerous real money mobile games! Every wager produces comp points that may be redeemed in the player's Loyalty Club account.

WOW Casino - 2nd Best for Crypto Gambling

Accepts Cryptocurrency

100% Welcome bonus

One of the finest aspects of WOW is that gamers can make use of the promotions and cash bonuses after enrolling. The promotions make every minute at the casino worthwhile. They will increase your bankroll and allow you to play more with a little more money. Furthermore, recurring promos such as Drops and Wins with daily cash rewards will entice you to return for more. When you become a dedicated member, you will be able to claim some wonderful VIP prizes to enhance your gaming experience.

Transactions are quick since the casino accepts cryptocurrencies. Whether you are depositing or withdrawing cash, you can anticipate excellent quickness. As a result, you may deposit in your casino account and begin playing right away without facing any additional delays. Cryptocurrencies are also recognized for providing a high level of anonymity.

One of the benefits of playing at this casino is the convenience. The casino website is optimized for use on tablets and smartphones. You may use an iOS or Android device to access all of the features accessible on the desktop site. This is simple since you simply need to use your mobile device to launch the mobile webpage. The mobile casino site resizes to fit your screen thanks to HTML5 technology.

Casumo Casino App – All Latest Mobile Casino Games

Welcome offer bonus of up to CAD500 and 115 Free Spins

115 free spins

Best Comp Program

Popular mobile casino games

Casumo has been a favorite casino for Canadian gamblers since 2012, and with an app that is compatible with Android and iOS devices, and a web-based platform, anybody can join in on the action and begin enjoying top-rated games. The casino welcomes new mobile players with a C$500 bonus and115 free spins.

Sig terms: 19+. New customers. 100% Deposit Bonus up to CAD500 min dep. CAD20, 30x wag. req. deposit+bonus+ 115 Free Spins on 9 Masks of Fire Hyperspins:15 on reg and 100 split over first 5 days after 1st dep 30x wag. req. on bonus winnings.

Game weighting applies on wagering. Max bet applies. T&Cs apply. Play responsibly • BeGambleAware® • Bonus terms.

The mobile platform is built similarly to the internet site, with easy access and straightforward navigation. You may play a variety of popular games such as slots and blackjack, and new game titles are constantly being introduced.

Casumo is regarded as having one of the finest RTPs in the industry, and all games are evaluated for fairness.

Lucky Nugget Casino - Best Mobile Bonuses

150% bonus up to C$200

Trusted banking and support

Safe & Secure – trusted Canadian brand

With an average payout rate of above 96%, amazing bonuses, a terrific website, and a spotless reputation, it's no surprise that Lucky Nugget is a popular gambling destination for Canadians. They don't need to go to a Lucky Nugget Casino Montreal. They can just log in with their smartphone devices and begin playing from the comfort of their own home.

When it comes to online gambling, convenience is crucial. You want to be able to access your preferred casino at any time and from any location. That is why it is critical for a website to function as a mobile casino. The Lucky Nugget certainly does.

You may use your mobile device's browser whether Android or Apple iOS to visit the Lucky Nugget flash casino. However, a mobile app may be downloaded.

The site's signup bonus policies are plainly stated. Your deposit will be matched 150% up to C$200. The required playthrough is 50 times the bonus amount. If you obtain a bonus of 100 credits, you must play with it 5000 times. After you've completed those games, you'll be able to withdraw your earnings.

River Belle - Best Place for High Rollers

Loyalty Points for the player's bets

Safe and secure casino environment

Up to C$800 on the first 3 deposits

Safe & Trusted

The place with mega high limits

River belle is a behemoth in the online casino industry, and as such, it allows you to play from your own home or anywhere you like over the Internet. All of River Belle's online games, including live games and table games, can be played directly from your tablet or smartphone; the graphics are optimized for mobile devices, so you can easily play using Android, iOS, Blackberry, and Windows devices.

It is important to note that there is no River Belle casino app on the Appstore or Google Play; instead, you may just view the website in your browser.

River Belle casino download not only allows you to play the games you choose, whether they are table games or slot machines, but you can also download them and play them whenever you want.

Party Casino – Good choice for online poker and sports betting

Also sports betting

Party Casino is among the oldest and most well-known online casinos in the world. The casino grew quickly as one of the most popular online poker sites.

Newly enrolled Party Casino players will be able to get the highlighted welcome bonus right away to help them get started at this online casino. One thing to keep in mind is that the welcome bonus is subject to a few restrictions and conditions that must be met before claiming, therefore, make sure you read them carefully.

Bonus Terms:

Deposit $10 or more to activate , wagering requirements are set at 35 times the bonus. Note: The welcome bonus at Party Casino cannot be claimed if you make a first deposit with Neteller, Skrill, or Entropay.

19+ Only T&C Apply : New depositors only. Min. deposit $10. Bonus expires in 30 days. Spins expire in 3 days. Neteller and Skrill excluded. Begambleaware.org

As much as Party Casino is one of the oldest recognized casino sites, it has always endured the test of time and is still a top-rated site that is up to date with the current trends in the online casino market.

Platinum Play - Fastest User Experience on Mobile Play

Secure and safe

Fast performance

Platinum Play is a sophisticated online casino that strives to serve its customers with the finest service available. They offer a fully working mobile platform from which you can access games through any mobile device. You only need to enter the casino address into your mobile browser to begin playing the games straight away.

The mobile platform is built using the HTML5 protocol, which means that content resizes to match the screen of your mobile device. You can play games on your smartphones with ease. The mobile gaming platform is completely compatible with all Android and iOS smartphones. There is currently no Platinum Play mobile app, however, this is bound to change in the near future.

Gaming Club - Best in Casino App User Test Experience

Great welcome bonus

Well organized app and web interface

Safe & Secure trusted since 1997

Over +500 games are available at the Gaming Club. The good news is that you can play all of the games on your smartphone using the website's downloaded app. You may also use your phone's web browser to sign in directly from the gaming club's website.

You may add a shortcut on your smartphone for easy access if you connect to the browser version for instant play from your phone. When you visit the casino by browser, the web-coded edition will be transmitted to your device rather than the desktop – it's very cool that they developed two versions of the site. All the areas on the app and browser are similar and have capabilities like the bonus calendar, cashier, and more.

Golden Tiger Casino - Best in Mobile Payment Options

Over 550 games to play

Huge slot players

A lot of poker games

Golden Tiger first went live in 2002. Since then, it has won numerous awards and amassed over 550 games through the Microgaming and Quickfire gaming platforms and delivery systems.

The striking thing about Golden Tiger is how well-designed the casino is. You can simply select the gaming section from which you want to play, then select the game.

Golden Tiger's gaming section focuses on Progressive slots, 5 Reel Slots, 3 Reel Slots, Blackjack, Roulette, Blackjack, and Video Poker games, with numerous variations of each game available.

When you join the mobile casino, you will have access to over 150 mobile casino games. The games are available for free, or you can play for real money with the same bonuses that you would receive if you played on the desktop version of the site.

Spin Casino - Best for Mobile Slot Fans

Real money and free play options

Over 600 Slot Games to play

Supports multiple devices

100 free spins and a welcome bonus of up to $1000

Spin Casino is recognized for its large variety of games that appeal to a diverse range of casino gamers worldwide including Asia, Canada, the Americas, and Europe.

Spin Casino has been expanding its portfolio of real money online casino games since 2001. To this day, there are over 600 games available for play in your browser. You can also download the games from the software download program offered by Spin Casino — the choice is entirely yours. You may also select whether to play for free or for real money.

If you are considering joining Spin Palace, you will receive an incredibly generous C$1,000 in the form of a three-part Welcome Bonus offer. However, before playing for real money, you should visit their website and play some of their free games. You may join up and play for free, or you can go right to the casino game section of your choosing and play from your web browser.

Spin Casino offers its users the choice of playing in a virtual casino, a LIVE casino, or betting on sports. The casino will give you a C$200 free bet if you place a wager in the sports department.

There are several mobile games to play at Spin Palace, thanks to Microgaming for letting Quickfire provide their games to Spin Palace.

There are also no restrictions on the number of devices you can play on. Quickfire can stream Spin Palace games to gamers who wish to transform their smartphone into a mini-casino with mobile games.

Every device is unique, and Spin Palace understands that having a dependable system in place that can identify and stream mobile games that fit the hardware and bandwidth the game will operate on is essential. Mobile gamers will have nothing but the best mobile and casino gaming encounters with cutting-edge technology!

The Method for Calculating Mobile Casino Site Bonuses:

Bonuses are always a terrific way to get more out of your mobile casino experience. More significantly, the bonuses and promotions should have reasonable terms and conditions, thus we considered both of these elements while selecting the best mobile casinos for you.

Variety of games:

Slot machines, table games, and poker are the three core game types that any mobile casino should provide. Each of these groups should further be subdivided to accommodate different playing styles. A live casino segment is also a big benefit.

It goes without saying that all of the games must be conveniently accessible from a mobile device.

Customer Service:

There are normally three ways to contact customer service: live chat, email, and phone number.

Methods of Deposit and Withdrawal:

Payment methods should be as diverse as possible, and transactions should be simple to do through mobile.

By "diverse as possible," we simply mean that we look for mobile casinos that accept not just standard payment methods like credit cards, but also cryptocurrencies and eWallets.

Guide to Playing Casino Games on iOS or Android devices.

Is it necessary to download a casino app to play mobile games?

Not really. Mobile casinos are available on websites and can be played through your browser. Playing mobile games is easy as long as you have an internet connection and a compatible device.

Can I Play Mobile Games in Any Country While Traveling?

Certain countries impose limits and prohibitions. You may be unable to play certain games after changing your location. It's critical to plan ahead of time and understand where you can and cannot play specific games.

Do Mobile Casinos Payout Real Money?

If you win, mobile casinos will pay you real money. It's critical to go over the available banking options at your preferred casino to see whether they support the ones you'd want to use for deposits and withdrawals.

It is incredibly simple to sign up for an online casino. It varies from casino to casino, but most will want you to enter your email address and a password. In addition, it may be essential to authenticate your identification to guarantee that you are not gambling while under the age of 18.

Before committing and making an account at a mobile casino, make sure the site is allowed in Canada (as the ones listed above are).

Check out the bonuses, promotions, and games so you know what to expect. Also, check to find the deposit and withdrawal methods that are appropriate for you.

Is It Safe to Make a Deposit at a Mobile Casino?

Most mobile casinos have verification methods in place and place high importance on the security of their clients' cash. Each casino must have an SSL certificate and be legally registered. This information is available on the casino's website.

We can attest that transactions at any of the mobile casinos on our list are secure.

Our Conclusion

Mobile casinos have become incredibly popular it's easy to see why: they're easy to use, entertaining, and safe. They provide you the flexibility to play casino games whenever and wherever you choose.

Jackpot City Casino is ranked top in this article owing to its generous welcome bonuses and multiplayer features. This casino also meets all player's needs and keeps them always amused.

Vegas Paradise ranked 3# because they have so many different game providers, with a huge variety of intriguing mobile games.

WOW Casino is ranked 4# because they accept different cryptocurrencies and superior payment alternatives.

If you have a gambling issue or suspect someone you know has one, please call one of below helplines to talk with a counselor about receiving treatment and making gaming safer for you or your loved ones.

Problem Gambling Helplines in Canada

Confidential 24/7.

Alberta Helpline

1-866-332-2322

British Columbia

1-888-795-6111

Manitoba

1-800-463-1554

New Brunswick

1-800-461-1234

Newfoundland

1-888-899-4357

Nova Scotia

1-888-347-8888

Nunavut Kamatsiaqtut

1-800-265-3333

Ontario Problem

1-888-230-3505

Prince Edward Island

1-888-299-8399

Québec

(514) 527-0140 Montreal and province

1-800-461-0140 and 1-866-767-5389

Saskatchewan

1-800-306-6789

We support responsible gaming. Underage gambling is forbidden; all sites are only open to individuals above the age of 18 or 19 depending on your province. Gambling may be addictive; so, please gamble responsibly and only wager what you can afford to lose without jeopardizing your financial situation. Some of the casinos ranked here might not be available in your location. Check your local laws to see if online casinos are allowed in your area.

