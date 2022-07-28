Bhumi explains, 'A year ago, I launched India's first clothing environmental footprint calculator with Dolce Vee so we can all understand the environmental impact of each of our clothes.'

Through her climate conversation campaign - the Climate Warrior initiative, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has been at the forefront of raising awareness about how to incorporate sustainable practices into our everyday lives. To celebrate the occasion of World Nature Conservation Day, she's taken up the cause of preloved fashion as a simple yet powerful way in which we can help protect nature. Bhumi has chosen some of her favourite pieces from her personal closet collection, which will be up for sale online to raise funds for planting trees through Home of Hope Foundation.

Bhumi explains, “A year ago, I launched India's first clothing environmental footprint calculator with Dolce Vee so we can all understand the environmental impact of each of our clothes. It was the first time such information was accessible to consumers in India, and helps us make more informed decisions on how we choose to buy. So, this year I wanted to take it forward and put up my own pieces in the circular fashion system as well!”

For instance, through the pieces available through the first Drop of her charity sale, over 1,99,986 litres of water and 260 kg of carbon would be saved by purchasing them preloved over newly manufactured. That's about as much water as a person drinks in over 109 years, and as much carbon as driving for over 1443 km!

"Once we all hear the numbers and see how huge an impact we can have just by participating in the circular economy, I'm sure everyone will join in - it's an empowering shift we can all make today!", adds Bhumi.

Sumiti from Home of Hope Foundation says, "Bhumi's leadership through Climate Warrior has been key in raising awareness about environmental conservation, and we can think of no better way to mark Nature Conservation Day than to work with her and her incredible community of fans to plant trees."

Komal Hiranandani, Founder of Dolce Vee adds, "Bhumi has been instrumental in giving people concrete numbers to understand the environmental imperative of preloved for the very first time in our country. We're grateful for her always using her voice and her platform to help our planet."

Pieces are available on: SaltScout.com/DolceVee/BhumiPednekar, where shoppers can score Bhumi's personal style favourites, all while supporting a cause!

On the work-front, the actress will next been seen with Akshay Kumar in Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan, which will be followed by The Lady Killer with Arjun Kapoor.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.