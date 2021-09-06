Taking to her Instagram account, Irwin wrote that her daughter (Grace) gets excited whenever she watches her “Grandpa Crocodile” on the projector.

Steve Irwin's daughter Bindi Irwin, 23, shared a heartfelt and touching tribute on her social media handle for her father on his 15th death anniversary. Irwin, who is an environmentalist like her dad posted two photos; one with her father and the other of her five-month-old daughter Grace Warrior.

Taking to her Instagram account, Irwin wrote that her daughter (Grace) gets excited whenever she watches her “Grandpa Crocodile” on the projector. “I wish with all my heart that Dad could hug my beautiful girl." Adding that it had been 15 years since her father passed away, Irwin added that she holds on to the thought that her father is her guardian angel now, "watching over the most special part of my life," her daughter Grace.

Meanwhile, Irwin's mother, Terri Irwin, also posted a note on her personal Twitter handle remembering her husband on the unfortunate day. She mentioned his mission and message, adding how he was determined to inspire the world to be Wildlife Warriors. She explained how Steve Irwin always protected wildlife and wild places. Further in her post, she informed that the world can remember him by keeping in mind that every animal is precious.

Today is a special day to remember Steve’s mission and message. He was determined to inspire us to be Wildlife Warriors, protecting wildlife & wild places. We can honour his legacy by remembering that every animal is precious...even the ones with big teeth!#NationalWildlifeDay pic.twitter.com/IIi6bOuenM — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) September 4, 2021

Since Irwin's post went viral, it has collected more than seven lakh likes on Instagram. Many remembered the 'Crocodile Hunter' and his love for animals while others called him a hero.

For the unversed, Steve Irwin was a renowned Australian zookeeper, wildlife expert and popular television host. He was popularly known as a ‘Crocodile Hunter’. During an underwater documentary, Steve died after a stingray barb pierced his chest in 2006.

As per a Guardian report, the unfortunate accident took place when the wildlife expert was busy shooting an underwater documentary off Port Douglas, a town in Australia. Reports suggest that the 44-year-old environmentalist died even before the paramedics could arrive.