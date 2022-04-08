Has the much loved and trusted Maruti Suzuki Baleno done it again?

The New Age Baleno packs an impressive punch with a host of features previously unseen in this segment and at this value. Has the much loved and trusted Maruti Suzuki Baleno done it again?

Every 3 minutes , a family brings home a Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Incredible, right? Of the 1.6 million cars sold through the Nexa channel in 6 years, Baleno commands a massive 65% share - that's 2 out of every 3 cars sold. But let's put this in context: in the intensely crowded premium hatchback segment, the Baleno commands a whopping 25% of the market share. And this isn't a one off. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has crossed 10 lakh sales in just 6 years, the fastest car to achieve such numbers in India.

It’s numbers are unbeatable. it’s popularity is unquestionable, its iconic status is indisputable. Clearly, the Baleno has a lot going for it. The question is, why is Maruti Suzuki launching a new model? Why fix something that isn’t broken? Because Maruti Suzuki doesn't have a culture of resting on their laurels. For them, enough isn’t enough. Better is always better.

With the New Age Baleno, Maruti Suzuki delivers on the promise of technology gone bold. The New Age Baleno is the most technologically advanced premium hatchback till date and is sure to be a trailblazer in the segment as it is tech loaded with class leading features.

Class leading features

For the first time ever, drivers in the premium hatchback segment get a head up display (HUD). Most people associate HUDs with aircrafts and high-end luxury automobiles. This immersive technology, first used by the military, ensures that you never need to take your eyes off the road to see pertinent information like speed, RPM, fuel economy, warning notifications, etc; by placing them directly in the driver's line of sight.

Another first is the 360 view camera that allows you a 3D view of the complete car and it's immediate surroundings. It also gives the driver the flexibility to choose the views they want, so parking in tight spaces like a boss, becomes child's play. Combine that with Approaching Object Detection (AOD) features and steering based dynamic gridlines, and everyone can park confidently.

The Best of The Latest Tech

This is a car that aims to make better drivers of us all. The Next Generation Suzuki Connect gives drivers an insightful trip and driving behavior report, with clear statistics on what we're doing well, and what can be improved upon. Think of it like a fitness tracker for your driving skills. And that's not all it does.

The Suzuki connect works seamlessly with Alexa Skill, your smartwatch, and of course, your phone. Whether behind the wheel or away from it, you know where your car is, whether you've left anything running, and of course, if someone is trying to steal it. If that be the case, you have the option of foiling crime in its tracks… by remotely turning the engine off. (Doesn't that make you feel like Batman?)

The SmartPlay Pro+ steps up to perform at world class standards with Surround Sense powered by ARKAMYS, offering signature ambiances that suit your mood. The 9 inch HD display, intuitive user interface and Advanced voice assist combine to create perfect ease while driving, no matter how many times you need to switch playlists.

Safety First!

The New Age Baleno is as meticulous about safety as it is extravagant in its use of technology. This upgrade brings with it not just significant enhancements in the vehicle's stability and comfortable ride, but thoughtful touches like ESP which give it much better control on cornering or when you make an immediate lane change in response to obstacles, and even when you drive on broken roads (who knows Indian roads better than Maruti Suzuki?). Hill Hold Assist, Speed Alert Systems, Parking Assists and Seat Belt Reminders are other delight features. Of course, the Baleno is also loaded with ISOFIX mounts for your little one's car seat, and, for the first time ever, 6 airbags (front, side and curtain) to keep the whole family safe and secure.

Beautiful On The Inside and Out

For those who love the Baleno's iconic looks, the New Age Baleno delivers and more. It inherits the original's aesthetic Liquid Flow Design, while being the first model to feature NEXA's Crafted Futurism design language. The design philosophy manifests itself in the trendsetter expression that guides the overall design and signature elements: the new NEXWave Grill and LED headlamps give the New Age Baleno a wide, expressive, aggressive look. It's dynamic stance, strong shoulders and sharp character lines accentuate this aggressive character further, while the NEXTre' LED DRLs and Rear Combination Lamps draw the eye. The dual tone alloy wheels complete the look of a modern, strong, classy car.

For those with a penchant for personalisation, the exclusive accessories collection gives you a lot of room to play in. The Genuine NEXA Accessories come in two curated packages - the premium and futuristic Elegrande collection and the youthful and sporty Novo-Spirit collection. Available in 6 beautiful colors, the New Age Baleno leaves drivers spoilt for choices.

Conclusion

The New Age Baleno is a much awaited upgrade of a much loved car. In typical Maruti Suzuki fashion, every upgrade has been thought through, and designed to work together to create an exceptional driving experience - even if you aren't the one driving! The car delivers on its promise of the right tech, in the right place, and at the right price. It has always been, by far, the best value in its segment; and now with these upgrades, it blows the competition clear out of the water.

The New Age Baleno: Tech Goes Bold, and how.

This Article has been written by Studio18 on behalf of Maruti.