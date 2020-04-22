With OnePlus 8 Series Priced To Perfection, the Best Just Got Better

If you think nothing has been going right over the past few weeks, here’s something that will cheer you up instantly. The new OnePlus 8 series is set to launch in India soon and the global smartphone company has just revealed its prices and it’s a treat to our senses.

The base version of the OnePlus 8 series starts from INR 41,999 for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model. The model, available in a new Glacial Green colour, will retail on Amazon India. The 8 GB + 128 GB model with an additional Onyx Black colour will be available to buy for INR 44,999. There is a third variant of the OnePlus 8 that has a mix of 12 GB RAM and 256 GB and debuts a third colour in the form of Interstellar Glow – all of which is priced at INR 49,999.

There are two variants of the OnePlus 8 Pro that are only slightly more expensive than the OnePlus 8. The OnePlus 8 Pro with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is available for INR 54,999 and comes in two colours – Onyx Black and Glacial Green. The most expensive phone in the lineup costs INR 59,999 and comes with 12 + 256 GB storage.

For everyone who thought that OnePlus would suddenly become out of bounds because of high prices, there really couldn’t be a better answer than these better-than-expected prices. The dynamic prices also reaffirm OnePlus’ position as the OG flagship killer even as it brings some of the best new technologies and features to the OnePlus 8 series.

The entire OnePlus 8 series comes with the latest Snapdragon 865 processor and supports 5G connectivity – a first for any smartphone brand. OnePlus 8 also comes with a solid triple camera setup, a stunning display that runs the uber-smooth Oxygen OS.

The OnePlus 8 Pro builds on these features and comes with a quad-camera setup, a bigger screen compared to the OnePlus 8 as well as fast wireless charging and IP 68 certification for water and dust protection.

OnePlus has also released an upgraded version of its popular wireless earphones with the introduction of Bullets Wireless Z. Just 10 minutes of charge can power these earphones for 10 hours of music playback while a full charge will ensure 20 hours of playback time. Available for the low price of INR 1999, Bullets Wireless Z will be launched in colours such as black, blue, mint and oat.

Things get even better for existing Indian OnePlus users looking to buy the new OnePlus 8 series smartphones if they join the OnePlus Red Cable Club, an exclusive membership program for the OnePlus community. You can avail of exciting benefits such as extended warranty and assured buyback rates, 50 GB worth of free OnePlus Cloud storage and other third-party benefits. Do check out the deal here.

At such a great price point, we’ve probably convinced you to buy the latest OnePlus 8 smartphone--the only question remaining is when will it be available, especially in these uncertain times? The OnePlus 8 Series will be available for purchase across select channels in May 2020. Please click on Notify Me on Amazon.in for real time updates on sale and availability of the OnePlus 8 Series.

The writer is an independent Journalist.

