Upgrade yourself with 5G phones

5G phone

The Mi 10T was one of the first phones in the world to offer 5G to the mass market. It has a 6.67 inch truecolor dot display with adaptive sync of 30Hz - 144Hz. It has 4 cameras in the back - the primary being 64 MP which can shoot in 8K. Has a 5000mAh battery 33W fast charging and side mounted fingerprint scanner. It comes with Snapdragon 865, 6 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Dual Edge Phone

The Reno5 Pro is the latest 5G offering from Oppo that comes with a Mediatek Dimensity 1000 processor. It has a 3D borderless screen which is 6.55 inches and has FHD+ resolution. Has a battery capacity of 4350 mAh and supported by a superfast 65W charger. It has a triple array of 64 MP camera that provides a 108 MP image and also offers video upto 8K. It has a 32 MP front camera and also has a 90Hz AMOLED display.

Octacore Processor Phone

The latest offering from OnePlus and their first 5G smartphone. OnePlus 8T 5G prowess is its stock Android UI - Oxygen OS. It has the snapdragon 865+ which has an octa-core CPU and has 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage. It has 4 cameras to the back - the primary one being 48 MP which offers upto 8K video. Comes with a 4500 mAh battery and 65W fast charger which charges 80% in under 45 mins.

Pro-formance

Vivo’s latest 5G phone Vivo X50 Pro Offers features of a gorgeous design with slightly tapered displays. It has a 6.5 inch FHD+ display with a circular cutout for the camera. It has a system of 4 cameras on the rear - primary being 48 along with with an 13 MP wide and two 8 MPs each offering telephoto and macro. The phone is equipped with a Snapdragon 765 processor which provides performance without draining much battery. It comes with a 4315 mAh battery, 8GB RAM & 256 GB internal storage.