Top Wireless Mouse for your laptop

Start with the basic

Let’s start with the lowest one of the bunch. Vogek Slim Silent Computer Mouse works with both Bluetooth 4.0 and wireless adapter over 2.4 Ghz spectrum. It has 3 levels of adjustable DPI control. It is a rechargeable mouse with a built in battery of over 600 mAh and lasts upto 1 month on full charge. It works with Android, iOS, Windows, Mac & Linux.

Eye Catcher

Lenovo’s mouse is certified by Microsoft with *Made for Windows* which makes sure that it supports all features Windows provides. Ofcourse, the highlight part of the Lenovo Wireless Yoga Gold is the gold finish which is destined to be an *eye catcher* wherever you take it. It can last upto 2 months on a one hour charge. Works with both bluetooth 4.0 & wireless 2.4 Ghz. It also supports touch functionality with which you can control media playback.

The Magic Mouse

The mouse that is desired by every Apple user. Apple Magic Mouse-2 is no doubt an engineering marvel in the way it works. The whole body is a touch bar with which you can do a wide array of functions and it never mis-registers your touches. Of Course, being an Apple Mouse it pairs up quickly and syncs with Apple Products. It is rechargeable and lasts for months on a single charge.

Bow to the Master

This mouse from Logitech is jam packed with features. It works over both Bluetooth and wireless adapters. It features an ergonomic design which doesn’t hurt your palms over extended use. Logitech MX Master 3 supports up to 4000 DPI. It recharges over USB type-C and lasts for months on a single use. It is compatible with Android, iOS, Mac, Windows & Linux. It also features quick charge where you can get 3 hours of use over 1 minute of charging. All the buttons are customizable.