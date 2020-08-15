Top portable bluetooth speakers to enjoy your music anywhere and everywhere

Dual equaliser to enhance the bass

Are you a bass lover and searching for a speaker which shall deliver your music with enhanced bass? Infinity (JBL) Fuze Pint Deep Bass Bluetooth Speakers will definitely make all the beats from your favourite playlist pop hard, all you have to do is press the power button thrice and the dual equaliser feature gets activated to give you a punchy and enhanced bass. It is crafted from rugged material making it durable and has inbuilt mic, thus you can go hands free, command and enjoy the music as long as 5 hours of its playtime.

An impressive 20 hours of playtime!

If you love binge watching movies or shows all night but end up cutting the plan short due to low battery, Boult Audio Bassbox Blast Portable 10W Wireless Bluetooth Speaker has got a solution to this problem of yours. It has an ultra-long life rechargeable battery that gives an amazing 20 hours playtime that shall last you probably for around 10 movies or 400 songs. It's easy to use touch controls allows you to effortlessly pair it with any of your devices as it is compatible with all and also remembers the last pair device allowing to reconnect easily. It comes with a super stereo sound and clarity that gives a theater effect in your room.

Easy to carry

Go big on sound with this small and compact Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker. It is lightweight and compact enough to fit in your pocket or carry single handedly making it highly portable. Despite its small size, it has audio frequency range of 200Hz to 10kHz. The integrated microphone makes it hassle free to answer calls keeping your hands free. It has a 480mAh lithium battery that can be charged using a micro-USB port and a playback time of 6 hours. The beautiful parametric mesh gives the speaker a simple and aesthetic look.

No longer need to worry about water spillage

Notch up your party with the clear sound and deep booming bass of boAt Stone 170 bluetooth speakers without worrying about it going dysfunctional if liquid spills on. This speaker has a compact design with IPX level 6 water resistant design which makes it great for the outdoors. It has a battery capacity of 1800mAh with playtime of 6 hours. Connect it with your chosen device by v4.2 bluetooth and let the music flow through it. It has multifunctional volume buttons that allow you to control it with ease and carry it effortlessly owing to its lightweightness. It also comes with a SD card slot facilitating you to use it even without your device.