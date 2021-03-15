Top Gaming Laptops for the rising gamers

Star for the Scar

This laptop from Asus is one of the top end model from its critically acclaimed ROG lineup. The latest ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 features a 15.6” Full HD display with a 3ms response time and 300Hz refresh rate. It has 32 GB RAM and 8 GB Graphics courtesy of RTX 2070 with 1 TB SSD and features Intel Core i9 processor with 2.4 GHz clock speed. And being an ASUS ROG, there is no shortage of RGB including around the trim on the laptop.

Dominate the field

MSI is no stranger to gaming laptops and they are famous for the most well ventilated laptops on the planet. MSI Dominator Pro comes with Intel Core i7 processor, 32 GB RAM, 1 TB HDD, 8 GB GeForce GTX 980M & a big 17” display for all your entertainment needs. It’s a powerhouse as it has HDMI, 6 USB ports, mini-display port, ethernet jack, headphone & mic jack & card slot. It has a full RGB backlight keyboard that is compatible with SteelSeries light sync software.

Omen your force

HP Omen 15 is brand new in the lineup that features a very industrial and squared off design which looks more mechanical than anyone else. It features a 15.6” display with 300Hz refresh and 3 ms response time, 10th Gen Core i7 processor, 1 TB SSD storage, 8 GB nVidia RTX 2070 Graphics & 16 GB RAM. It weighs 2.36 Kgs and comes in a gorgeous black colour. Also support fast charging.

Not from this world

Dell’s Alienware lineup looks like nothing from this world. One look at Dell Alienware m15 and your eyes will never go off. Full metal build makes sure it is as sturdy as it looks. It features a 15.6 inch display, 10th Gen Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 6 GB nVidia 1660 Ti Graphics & 512 GB of superfast SSD. It is also very slim despite being powerful and weighs under 2 KGs. It’s outer magnesium alloy shell makes for a compelling look. You are destined to win both in the game and for real with this one.