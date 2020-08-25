Top 24 inch LED TVs for home

In a slim design

With this television, you can sit back and enjoy stunning picture clarity in full high definition. It has super bright a+ panel and brings alive all your on-screen entertainment. With the superior speakers you can get the experience a perfect and clear sound. The television set has a slim design and does not occupy too much space. It provides the luxury feel along with catering to all your needs. Buy this TV for its standout picture quality which is among the best.

It has anti-humidity coating

The best television set is the one that has good picture quality with finer texture and detail. This device is known for its more natural sounds and clear vocals with powerful 20 W speakers. It also comes with X-protection PRO so your television is safe and secure against dust, lightning and voltage surges. The anti-humidity coating on the circuit board prevents short-circuits caused by high moisture. There are a number of user-friendly features which include FM Radio and USB multi-format play. The latest on-screen interface lets you navigate in many Indian regional languages. This is a best in class offering from a top-notch electronics brand. Your search for the perfect television ends here. The TV is perfect for those who want a complete entertainment package.

Built-in games

This television is both elegant and stylish and the stunning appeal syncs in perfectly with the interior of your living room. The ultra-luminous quantum lit backlights in this LED TV make it perform better in terms of colour, contrast and clarity. It has a slim bezel display and high contrast screen cell. The high quality 10+10 W speaker offers you the perfect fusion of party loud sound and ear-pleasing frequency. Not only this, the superfast, efficient and productive processors enhance your gaming experience with interactive graphics. There are four inbuilt games in this LED TV. If you love a powerful audio feel in your TV, go for this one.

Wide angle view

This one is perfect to watch live performances such as music events and sports. The TV comes equipped with a box speaker sound system for the rich sounds. Also, it offers 4K resolution using LED technology and delivers sharper picture quality in vivid colours with A+ zero dot panel technology. It offers a wide angle viewing experience. It has an IPS panel so that you can enjoy sharper images without blur from all angles. This is an energy efficient device and will take care of your power bill. For those who want a good LED TV at an affordable price, this is an absolutely must-buy.