Theatre at home with Portable Home theatres

Smart Projector

Mijia Youth Smart Compact Projector projects to a 60–120 inch screen HDR10 video decoding. It provides sharper colours and wider range 1080P full HD resolution. The full HD resolution retains true colours. It has an in-built speaker. It is compatible with WiFi, Bluetooth and USB jack. It also showcases 3D effect but glasses are mandatory.

Portable home theatre

Nebula Apollo Playtime Projector can connect HDMI and USB devices to project your media on the big screen. You can even watch wirelessly with Airplay, Miracast, or Bluetooth. If you download the "Nebula Connect" app on your phone, you can watch movies by connecting your mobile to it or you can directly stream using Wifi. You can also swipe your finger across the transparent touch panel for quick navigation, or enter mouse mode for pixel-precise control. It can also be used as a Bluetooth speaker.

Google Projector

Wzatco M6 Pro is the first Indian projector to adopt the official google android 9.0 system. This portable projector can seamlessly display content from pre-installed Netflix, Hotstar, and YouTube etc. With its pre-installed Google Play Store, one can download and install more than 1000+ Apps. It adopts the latest Bluetooth 5.0 and Dual-Band WiFi (2.4Ghz and 5Ghz). It even supports screen mirroring on both Android and iOS. You can reduce image size without moving the projector, no more space restrictions. M6 PRO allows users to watch movies in 4K or stream 4K contents from Youtube fluently.

Google Assistant Projector

XGIMI MOGO provides the best image quality, with higher brightness, more vivid colour and enough resolution with compact size. You can download more than 4000+ apps directly from Google Play Store; search contents with Google Assistant, voice control your smart home with MOGO. It allows direct casting of content to 100’’ screen from your Android or iOS device, Mac, Windows computer or Chromebook.