The OnePlus And Hasselblad collaboration holds great promise for mobile photography

Fans won’t have to wait for long to see the results of the collaboration. The upcoming OnePlus 9 series will be the first resulting products of this collaboration. We’ll just have to find a way to keep calm until then.

When OnePlus burst on the smartphone scene not too long ago, it truly democratised flagship-level features by pricing their models aggressively and providing great value. The OnePlus community rewarded the brand by making it a force to reckon with in the global smartphone scene, and there has been no looking back ever since.

Now, OnePlus is all set to address a core feature of the smartphone by focusing exclusively on cameras, and ensuring that smartphone photography aims for the moon – quite literally, with their ‘moonshot’ messaging this year. It has tied up with Hasselblad, a storied and respected imaging company, for a three-year period to enhance what smartphone cameras are currently capable of.

In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about Hasselblad, their partnership with OnePlus and why this matters.

Hasselblad – The Ultimate Name In Imaging

Hasselblad is an imaging and camera manufacturing company that’s currently celebrating its 80th year of existence. In these eight decades, the company has been responsible for creating lenses and cameras that have been at the forefront of capturing the most iconic portraits and moments that have defined our society and culture.

Hasselblad is known to pursue imaging quality that blends deep aesthetic expertise with exploring all aspects and possibilities of photography. It’s X1D camera was rated the best in the world in 2018 and the brand is a favourite of many creators and artists across the world. It’s crowning glory is the fact that NASA trusted the brand to take pictures of the first steps on the moon - one of mankind’s most important achievements in the past century.

Capturing humanity’s first steps on the moon as part of the Apollo 11 Moon Mission would be the kind of moonshot event that most companies would love to be a part of. That event alone should be enough to whet the appetite for what lies ahead for mobile imaging.

Hasselblad X OnePlus Is A Digital Imaging Revolution

OnePlus and Hasselblad have entered into a three-year strategic partnership with the ambitious goal of resetting the standards for mobile photography. In the pursuit of further improving the imaging experience through the partnership, one can expect breakthroughs in colour, professional experience, and other aspects with the aim to help ordinary users and professionals easily capture the images they have in their minds.

The idea is simple: to take the rich aesthetic legacy of traditional photography and blend it together with computational photography and create a camera system with superlative imaging quality.

Here’s Why The Excitement Is Real

OnePlus has decided to put all its weight behind imaging this year, and we know from their track record, that they can pull off some fairly disruptive outcomes. If they can do for mobile cameras what they did for performance and OS experience, we’re excited to see what the partnership with Hasselblad yields in the days to come.

We already have some information on the outcomes of the collaboration in the form of ‘advanced colour calibration’. Jointly developed by OnePlus and Hasselblad, this new colour solution – “Natural Colour Calibration with Hasselblad” – aims to bring more perceptually accurate and natural-looking colours to photos taken with OnePlus flagship cameras. This will also serve as OnePlus’ new standard for colour calibration for its future smartphone cameras.

That’s just one of the collaborative results, and we expect to see more when the new OnePlus range of smartphones launches on March 23.

We’ll be live as the announcements start rolling on March 23, 2021 from 8.30 PM onwards at the online launch event here.