Telescope camera lens for smartphones

Lightweight

Raptas Mini is a lens made of aluminium alloy and optical glass. It allows you to capture the scenery far away clearly, and also can work as a monocular telescope giving you every opportunity to see the wonders of the world from a distance. It is light in weight and is easy to carry. The lens is convenient for carrying in a pocket. It is ideal for sporting events, concerts, bird watching, travelling, camping, animal observation, private detective work.

Extra durable

Shaarq Universal is a portable mini size adjustable universal 8x telescope camera lens for mobile phones. This lens lets you overcome the shortcoming of the cell phone that can only take photos near-sighted. The lens is made of rubber and plastic, it comes with a strong clip to fasten the lens with a mobile phone. It is ideal for watching a game, concerts, sightseeing, animal lovers watching, long-distance shooting, etc.

HD Lens

Dyno mobile telescope lens kit helps you take crisp clear HD shots with vibrant color reproduction. The 8x lens fits all smart phones bringing you 8 times closer to the picture best used for live events, concerts, sports, adventures and birthday parties. The lens is portable and detachable. It provides you pictures of high clarity. The lens is made of high quality glass and aluminium.

Bluetooth headset

The BYLKO lens lets you capture the scenery far away clearly and provides you with high resolution close-up pictures. It is ideal for watching football matches, basketball games, concerts, etc. This telescope with a camera is lightweight & portable so it can be carried anywhere. A microphone comes with the lens. K1 Bluetooth headset has an excellent sound clarity and an amazingly lightweight design. It comes with an enhanced 4.0 Bluetooth chip for stronger signal strength and fast pairing.