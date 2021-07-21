Keeping you cool

This split AC makes warm days and nights an inconvenience of the past with its twin-cool inverter compressor for faster and enhanced cooling. With the AI-enabled Miraie app, the AC can be voice-controlled with Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant. The app is equipped to detect issues in advance and alert users, extending the lifespan of the product. The air-conditioner has a dry mode that acts like a dehumidifier by removing moisture from the surrounding air. The dry mode function can be used during days when the moisture level is high. Buy this AC for hands-free cooling.

Purified air for your home

With its HD Hi-speed compressor, this AC combines superior performance with great savings. The air flowing into your home goes through a 7 stage treatment. The particulate matter 0.3 filter removes air pollutants as small as 0.3 microns from the air like dust, pollen and bacteria. With this AC, you also have the option of adding a special aroma diffuser to the mesh locks to freshen the air in your home. As a safety measure, the electronic control box fitted in the AC is fire-proof to prevent indoor fires and give you peace of mind. Buy it to let in fresh air without the pollutants.

Designed for your comfort

This AC uses a copper condenser coil for better cooling. The copper condenser conducts heat better to cool faster and increases the longevity of the machine. The AC is 5-star rated for annual energy consumption. On average, a 5-star rated air conditioner can save up to 28% more energy than a 3-star air conditioner. The air conditioner is suitable for rooms measuring 121 to 180 square feet. Featuring Self-clean Technology, this AC prohibits the accumulation of any kind of mold, moisture or dust within the AC, to deliver clean air. Buy it to enjoy cool nights at low energy costs.

Beat the heat [4-way Swing]

Fitted with Ocean Black Protection that increases its lifespan, this AC is built to last. The Black Ocean technology constitutes a weatherproof coating on the air conditioner’s external unit to protect it from harsh environmental factors like rust and salt deposits present in moisture. It uses the latest R32 refrigerant gas which is environment-friendly and makes sure you do not contribute to global warming while staying cool. Its 4-way swing function allows you to control the airflow horizontally and vertically, allowing for a more consistent cooling of a room. Buy it for its consistent cooling performance and the durability it offers.