Spy Glasses for capturing everything you see

Spy camera glasses

CAM 360 glasses have a 45 minutes battery lifetime. The Tiny Spy Camera is hidden inside the glasses. It is ideal for outdoor travel/classroom/meeting. It is operable by just one button. It has a concealed cam spy gear and built-in rechargeable lithium battery.

Stylish glasses

These are stylish spy spectacles camera gadgets with USB charging. FREDI HD PLUS provides video recording with 12 MegaPixel Lens. It comes with a battery backup of 42 hours in stand-by mode. It records video up to 1 hour long.

High resolution

The unique design of Technoview glasses suits different faces of different ages. It provides 1080p ultra full HD resolution video with audio and crisp photo. These glasses are comfortable. This fashion glasses camera comes with a Free 32 Inbuilt memory card for long time recording storage. It has a built-in Li polymer battery, which can work about 70 minutes after it gets a full charge.

Deceptive looks

SPY 360 specs camera looks like ordinary specs with a small camera and microphone that can capture video. The spy specs camera contained the camera in the middle of the two lenses, and a start/stop button to the side. It is an independent device that does not require any external wires or hookups to record video or, in some instances, take photos. The camera is HD 720p. It records video up to 45 minutes long. In order to view the recorded files it needs an MX player app.