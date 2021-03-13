Retro feels with Portable Vinyl Record Players

Vinyl Record Player

The perfect flexible record player for your home that works as a stand-alone record player with integrated stereo speakers. Alternatively use the USB port to connect the player to your PC and use it as a USB record player, recording and converting your favourite vinyl to WAV or MP3 format for your MP3 player easier. If you want to connect it to your home stereo, no problem too, with stereo phono outputs on the rear can simply and quickly be connected. DIGITNOW Vintage Turntable 3 Speed Vinyl Record Player is built in to a stylish vintage styled briefcase or a suitcase design and bound in a leather look finish with chrome coloured fasteners and black interior. Not only does it look great but it makes it incredibly portable too. Its classy look fits perfectly into your chic home.

Vinyl Motion Portable

As the vinyl revival is in motion ION Audio Vinyl Motion Portable lets you enter the world of Vinyl with the Vinyl Motion portable briefcase turntable with its beautiful 1950’s style . This retro record player is a perfect addition to your vinyl collection. It has a built-in rechargeable battery and briefcase design enables you to take the Vinyl Motion anywhere you want. Dual front facing full-range stereo speakers deliver quality audio and you can share the sound of Vinyl wire-free wherever you go. You can play 33 1/3, 45 and 78 RPM records, a USB cable and felt mat all placed neatly inside the Vinyl Motion box. Its eye catching lining and stylish briefcase design echo the era of Vinyl.

Turntable Vintage Record

Byron Statics turntable KCT-601 is almost as light as the small laptop PC with a suitcase design, the look is stylish yet rustic. No worries for carrying it around wherever you with the cover on the top to protect it. Setup and operation are simple enough for someone who is just starting out with records, and having options for 33, 45, 78RPM 3 speeds. The adapter comes with a safety device so when a short circuit occurs, the fuse in the adapter is blown off and the power is turned off to protect the player.

Portable Vinyl Record Player Turntable

Now bring out the old school record lover inside you and listen to record nonstop with Claw Stag Portable Vinyl Record Player Turntable. The stag portable stands out with its unique suitcase design so you can pack it and take it wherever you go, It supports 33.3/45/78 RPM speeds so that you can playback all your records and also features a belt drive with a manual tonearm and an auto stop function for convenience, Its main highlight is the built-in 2x3W stereo speakers that lets you listen to your records instantly or you can connect to external speakers via RCA output or even use the 3.5mm headphone jack for private listening. It has an AUX in port to connect other audio sources so you can use the stereo speakers the volume control knob allows you to adjust speaker output as per your desired levels.