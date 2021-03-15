Powerful portable Bluetooth speakers for party animals

Extra bass sound

SRS-XB33 supports extra bass sound which is achieved on the XB wireless speaker line up through Sony’s renowned audio technology. The speaker has an IP67 rating which makes it dustproof, rust proof and waterproof. The speaker is also saltwater resistant making them the best travel partners for a visit to a beach, forest or desert. The speaker spots a shockproof durable design which has gone through various levels of extensive shock testing and can withstand the inevitable knocks, bumps and scrapes. There is a built-in microphone in the speaker. You can switch effortlessly between songs and a call by just pressing the multi-function button and the built-in mic enables you to take hands-free calls from selected smartphones.

Built-in power bank

The JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker comes with full-spectrum, powerful sound and a built-in power bank to charge your devices. It features a proprietary developed driver and two JBL bass radiators that intensify sound with strong deep bass. Its high-capacity 7500mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery provides up to 20 hours of playtime. The speaker carries a convenient USB charge out to quickly charge your devices, such as your smartphone, so you will never run out of power again. The IPX7 makes it waterproof. The Charge 4 features a rugged design, IPX7 waterproof rated exterior and comes in a suite of cool colours. Together with JBL Connect+ it can wirelessly link more than 100 JBL Connect enabled speakers to elevate your listening experience.

360 degree sound

The speaker is loud and immersive with 360 degree sound. It is compatible for audio playback on smartphones, tablets and other devices that support bluetooth and Bluetooth Smart wireless audio profile or 3.5 mm audio output. The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 allows users to play, pause, and skip tracks directly on the speaker for any streaming music program. This speaker utilizes similar battery technology to modern electric cars. It operates up to 15 hours. You can use PartyUp on the Ultimate Ears app to pair over 150 speakers for the ultimate sound experience. You can pair any generation of Boom and Megaboom together.

Water Resistant Speakers

Their speaker is rich, clear and loud, like the artist intended. Emberton utilises true stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall. You can experience 360 degree sound with it. The speaker offers 20+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge. Marshall Emberton is tough and resilient, boasting an extremely durable and easy to use design that features an IPX7 water-resistance rating.