Phones below 2k

Classy design

This is a flip phone. It has a camera of 1.8 MP. The display screen is 2 inches. It has an expandable memory up to 32 GB. Blackbear i7 has a 1550mAH lithium-ion battery. It is a dual sim phone. It comes with a torch and a side button. It supports wireless FM and Auto call recording. It comes with 22 readable languages.

Funky design

Blackzone Eco X is a car shaped mobile phone with light effects It is actually a basic flip mobile phone with user friendly keypad. This phone has a display of 1.44 inches. It has a colour display and a HD 0.3 MP Camera. It is a dual sim phone. It has 64 MB of RAM and 64MB of ROM. It has a 1000mAh battery. It has an in-built FM radio which comes along MP3/MP4 player.

Basic phone

Kechaoda K-55 plus Silver Mobile Phone has 1.4 inches of display. It has a 400mAh battery. It is a dual sim phone. It has a 100 MB RAM. It has a 0.3 MP camera. It has Bluetooth. This is a phone that is strictly for basic use. Good to have as a back up when nothing else works.

Good for music

This is a Bluetooth phone and dialer. It is a dual sim phone with a keypad. It has an OLED display of 1.5 cm. It has a battery of 500mAh. GreenBerry M3 can be used as a Bluetooth earphone for making a call, listening to music; hands free from mobile phone and tablet PC. Good phone to have in low-network regions.