Phones below 1K

Dual sim

Generic SB store phone is the world’s smallest phone. It is a dual sim phone. The phone comes with Bluetooth. It has a display of 0.66 Inch. The battery life is 300mah. It has a Bluetooth dialer and is wireless. Good to have in tight situations.

Music phone

This phone is BIS approved. It has a talking dialer, has automatic call recording and is wireless. The mobile phone has a screen size of 1.Call recording phone77 inch. Inovu A7 has 22 regional language support and 3 languages display support it contains 32MB of RAM and 32MB of ROM. It supports Bluetooth & GPRS. It has a dedicated key for music.

Attractive design

IKALL K40 phone has a screen size of 2.4 inch. It has a multi-touch capacitive screen. It contains 32MB RAM and 64MB Storage. It is a dual sim phone. It has a king voice feature, music player, video player FM and torch light. It supports Bluetooth. It has a battery life of 1500 mAh. It provides a talk time of 15 to 20 hours. It has an attractive design with a keypad having emerged buttons and enlarged fonts that offers easy and effortless calling & texting. It is palm friendly and has a comfortable grip.

Good memory

Micromax X381 comes with a 1.77inches display. The smartphone makes use of an RAM and default memory capacity. This storage can be expanded up to another up to 16 GB with the help of a micro SD Card. The phone has a 0.08 MP Primary Camera with Digital Zoom. It has a battery life of 800 mAh. It is a dual sim phone.