Oxygen Concentrators for oxygen rich air

Portable Oxygen Concentrator

It’s a proven fact that oxygen concentrators helps in Improving brain functioning as they develop dementia and other conditions and for skin care, skin nutrition and elasticity maintenance, reduction of sub-health status and even for relaxing physical and mental tension, improving physical ability, Reducing sub-health status and improving work efficiency. For students to improve remembrance and reduce mental fatigue. Philips Respironics SimplyGo offers continuous flow and pulse-dose delivery in a device weighing 10 pounds. Reliably manage the therapy and lifestyle needs of your patients with just one POC. A new breed of POC for continuous and pulsed oxygen delivery. It has a long-life compressor for long-lasting care and high impact resistant design sets new standards of ruggedness. No need to keep records anymore as the operating alarms keep you informed.

Ultra Silence Oxygen Concentrator

This device is designed for providing a continuous flow of oxygen conveniently at home. It fulfils a patient’s clinical needs to maintain quality-of-life and independence. GVS 5L Oxy-pure medical oxygen concentrator is a device that extracts oxygen from atmospheric air. It will typically be an electrically-powered molecular sieve (artificial zeolite) used to separate nitrogen from ambient air. It could be applied widely in the hospitals at all different levels, clinics, health centres and family nursing, health care for the old person, mental workers and students, etc. Whether the user is professional or not, the users could operate the oxygen concentrator by themselves after reading this user’s manual. The oxygen concentrator can supply 1 patient, with steady oxygen flowing out, safe and reliable, low cost, adjustable flow. It can show the operating pressure in the system O.Time (operating Time). It also shows the number of hours the machine was operated and after starting the oxygen concentrator and the LCD screen is lighted, and it will return to screen saver mode in 15 minutes. Each and every machine will be tested for quality, sound and purity using the oxygen analyzer to ensure the customer gets a good quality product.

Portable Oxygen Concentrator

According to various clinical surveys, the oxygen concentrator is similar to various other oxygen distribution systems. It comes along with a user manual that makes Its functioning and usage easy to comprehend for the user. Healthgenie Oxygen Concentrator (HG-503) is sophisticated equipment that is specifically designed for domestic use. It is electronically driven equipment that segregates oxygen from your room air. It further offers a high accumulation of oxygen to you via a nasal cannula. We provide 36 months off-site warranty with this oxygen concentrator, customer can register the warranty within 15 days from the date of purchase. Oxygen Concentrator HG-503 comes with Low Noise motor which helps to reduce the noise to an extent so that user feels extra comfort while using it for long time and comes with wheels for transportation so that the aged person can easily move the machine from one place to another without facing any trouble.

SG Oxygen Concentrator DEDAKJ Machine

One Litre Oxygen Concentrator introduced by SpiceJet merchandise Private Ltd is designed in accordance with standard Home usage appliances, it supplies a high concentration of oxygen and is adjustable by the knob. Product details are Live Oxygen Purity Check Display On Screen, Oxygen Generation Method is PSA, Adjustable Oxygen Concentration Flow rate is 90% to 30%, Oxygen Pressure is 20-70KPa, Dimensions are 340X180X310 mm, Net Weight is 6.0Kg, 1 year warranty, Operating Noise is less than equal to 45dB, Classification is Class II, LED Light Display, Intelligent Chip Control and Infra-red Remote Control, Atmospheric Pressure is 86kpa to 106kpa, Environmental Temperature 5C to 40C. For the elderly it improves brain functioning as they develop dementia and other conditions. It can also be used for skin care, skin nutrition and elasticity maintenance, reduction of sub-health status and for relaxing physical and mental tension, improving physical ability, Reducing sub-health status and improving work efficiency. It helps students in improving remembrance and reducing mental fatigue.SG Oxygen Concentrator DEDAKJ Machine is a portable oxygen concentrator with PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) technology to get high-purity quality oxygen.