OnePlus Keeps The Innovation Going With Confirmed 5G Phones Coming Soon

Most big companies bet on one aspect of their brand to resonate with consumers. For OnePlus, that aspect has always been – Innovation. The global smartphone company caught everyone’s attention with its affordable price points despite packing in all the features of high-end smartphones. The company has come a long way since those days half a decade ago but retains the same core that has been best exemplified in its slogan of Never Settle.

Keeping that in mind, the brand’s latest innovation is something that’s going to get everyone to sit up and take notice of it once again. Yes, the upcoming OnePlus series is going to be 5G enabled. Not just the Pro version but every model that the company releases will have 5G connectivity options. This has huge ramifications on the Indian telecom sector that will soon release spectrum for 5G and other smartphone brands who will be forced to follow OnePlus’ example and create a veritable ecosystem for the new technology’s deployment that will now happen sooner rather than later.

The news was confirmed by OnePlus Founder and CEO Pete Lau himself. “5G is a top priority in our product strategy,” Lau said. “We have been investing in 5G for years, and we plan to further develop application scenarios based on the daily usage habits of users, such as cloud gaming, cloud videos and cloud storage services.”

We're going all in on 5G. You in? pic.twitter.com/liO2wVIsf9 — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 10, 2020

The company has made 5G access a priority since 2016 with its facilities in Shenzhen and Taipei working tirelessly to bring the next generation of smartphones to Indians and the rest of the world. Since last year, OnePlus’ Hyderabad lab has also contributed to the new technology’s deployment efforts.

Additionally, the smartphone company is investing almost USD 30 million to scale up 5G research and development even further. “OnePlus has achieved many firsts with 5G, including one of the first smartphone manufacturers to have 5G support across a full product line up,” said Lau. “With our commitment to R&D in our 5G labs, I’m confident that we will bring a faster and smoother user experience with 5G.”

Games on demand ☁️🎮

Eye-popping UHD streaming 👀

Lightning-quick downloads ⚡⬇️ Unlock the power of #5G with OnePlus. pic.twitter.com/nv6TzWdBmO — OnePlus (@oneplus) March 12, 2020

The massive investment in 5G is one more addition to OnePlus’ philosophy in staying ahead of the curve. Over the years, OnePlus has become known for delivering top-end specs that sometimes do not appear even in flagship phones to its consumers. From delivering massive RAM and storage capabilities in its earlier models to winning accolades for its smooth UI with OxygenOS and launching the best display in a smartphone with a 90Hz refresh rate on the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T series, the list of OnePlus’ achievements are massive to say the least.

Long-time fans will know that the upcoming OnePlus series will sport more than just the 5G technology. After all, this is a global smartphone company that knows the pulse of its audience to its core. Expect the latest processors such as Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 865 and the Snapdragon X55 modem to fuel the new 5G tech, an even more stunning 120Hz display rate, advanced IP certification and more when the new series launches – in about a month from now if rumours are to be believed.

We, for one, can’t wait to get our hands on the new OnePlus phones! What about you?

This is written by an independent journalist.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.