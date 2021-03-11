No more having a fight for a charger port with Multiple port chargers

Fast Charging

Plugtech WC-D01 fast charging technology smartly detects devices connected. The true family charger consolidates all your USB wall charging needs. It supports all phones, including tablets, iPad and iPhone, mp3 players, other USB chargeable devices. It has multiple built-in safeguards which fully protects you and your devices against over-current, overcharging and overheating. The charger is super compact, travel-ready small and it comes with 100-240v universal power supply. It is built with top quality materials for long life; sturdy construction to sustain everyday use.

Multi-Port

UFO Home Charge convenience of charging your devices through a single device having multi ports to satisfy all your devices with 5V output. Portronics POR 343 is a perfect solution to instantly convert any standard AC outlet to multiple USB Charging Ports. The smart charger intelligently divides the charge amongst devices plugged-in. Provides efficient charge even when all ports are in use. It is perfect for homes and offices. It saves precious outlet space by providing one convenient location to charge. This charger is compatible with all Apple & Android phones/tablets and other 5V devices like Bluetooth headsets, power banks etc.

Dual port

Pinnacalz charges up to two devices together with up to 2.4 Amp of combined output. It is made with premium quality material which is fire resistant and able to reduce the flow of heat through the thickness of the material. The USB charger provides the freedom to use any Smartphone USB cable with it.

Indian Charger

This charger auto detects the connected device and charges it at the fastest speed of the device. A micro USB cable is bundled together with this product. Rocketkart triple charger adapter is made for Indian sockets, the wall charger lets you plug in without the need for an adapter. This charger is fully compatible with all Smartphones, Tablets, Speakers, and other USB powered devices.