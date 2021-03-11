Nintendo Switch Games

Battleground game

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is designed to be easy to pick up and play, but challenging to master, with more advanced techniques to be learned and skills to be unlocked so players of all skill levels can enjoy the action. It comes with free updates in the future and are accompanied by colourful visual effects, offering extra excitement and an additional dimension of strategy that can quickly change the direction of a match. Soar from military helicopters, smash opponents with cars in an Auto shop and toss them into the jaws of a hungry alligator.

Arcade Game

It is the sixth game in the Mario & Sonic series, a crossover between Nintendo's Super Mario and Sega's Sonic the Hedgehog franchises, and the first since the Rio 2016 Olympic Games edition. Join Mario, Sonic and friends for their greatest adventure yet in Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 for Nintendo Switch. Train for Tokyo 2020 solo or compete against friends in brand new events, Skateboarding, Karate, Surfing and Sport Climbing along with a large selection of favourite sports and classic 2D games.

Block Games

Minecraft:Switch Edition is a game about placing blocks and going on adventures. Explore randomly generated worlds and build amazing things from the simplest of homes to the grandest of castles. Play in creative mode with unlimited resources or mine deep into the world in survival mode, crafting weapons and armour to fend off the dangerous mobs. Journey to the Systar System and discover a new journey. Unlock and play as over 100 playable characters from The LEGO Movie 2 and the first film. Journey to the Systar System and discover new worlds. Minecraft: Switch Edition

Story Mode

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is an action-adventure game developed and published by Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch. Now explore Hyrule as The Sheikah Slate features a map of Hyrule to guide Link’s journey. It also has a scope to identify points of interest from a distance. Get organized as a link can manage his adventure with the Sheikah Slate, using the Inventory to organize items and tracking quests in the Adventure Log. Discover the vast world around you exploring the landscape of Hyrule any way you like. Climb up towers and mountain peaks in search of new destinations, then set your own path and plunge into the wilderness.