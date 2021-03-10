Mini keyboards for kids

Keyboard for learners

If you are looking for a keyboard that intimidates with some basic knowledge, JUAREZ Octavé JRK661 61-Key Electronic Keyboard Piano with LED Display is a perfect keyboard for you. This keyboard comes with Built-in speakers offering tremendous sound, complete with 255 Timbres, 255 rhythms, 8 keyboard percussions, and 24 demonstration songs. It is designed for beginner to intermediate-level use, this multi-function keyboard piano features 61 keys, providing a traditional piano or organ feel for versatile learning and an exciting acoustic experience.

Keyboard for professionals

If your kid is a professional player and you are looking for a keyboard for them then your search ends here. Akai Professional MPK mini MK3 comes with Music production and beat maker essentials such as USB powered MIDI controller with 25 mini MIDI keyboard velocity-sensitive keys for studio production, virtual synthesiser control and beat production, 8 backlit velocity-sensitive MPC-style MIDI beat pads with Note Repeat & Full Level for programming drums, triggering samples and controlling virtual synth and much more.

Keyboard for small kids and toddlers

A keyboard for toddlers and small kids with which they can play and learn. A Popsugar - THPI6614AB Mini Musical Keyboard is entertaining and safe, contains 24 keys with Adjustable volume which is Simple and easy to use.

Keyboards for beginners

Casio SA-76 Musical Mini Keyboard is a keyboard for beginners, an easy to use keyboard with 44 Mini Sized Keys which are a great fit for kids, has 100 Tones and 50 Rhythms with 10 BuiltIn Songs to play along with. It also Comes with 5 On-board Percussion Pads along with a Piano/Organ Button.